December Diaries

December 18th, 2021

It’s midnight, and I’m eating a reheated spicy chicken sandwich while mentally patting myself on the back for having blended coffee beans 5 minutes ago. Since I am me, I accidentally bought whole coffee beans at the grocery store. First I tried using the beans, but it tasted like hot bean water. Then I used a hammer to pound the beans into uneven smithereens, after which it still tasted like hot bean water.

Spent half the day feeling indecisive about where I wanted to go – I kept googling ‘fireplace’ because I wanted to be in proximity of a fireplace. After maybe two hours of this nonsense, as I dragged my cursor from one side of Maps to the other, I ended up driving to the old coffeeshop we used to frequent (we’ll call it Callie’s Coffee) and hiding in B&N. At Callie’s Coffee, I ordered a disgusting Christmas Cheer type Chai that was so horrendously sweet that I drank none of it. At the bookstore, I secured a corner all to myself, where I read on my iPad.

Afterwards, I decided that I wanted two spicy chicken sandwiches. As I pulled away from the drive thru, I looked around the parking lot, hoping I wouldn’t run into le beau. I was on my own adventure today, and the thought of my car bumping into his car as we were buying spicy chicken sandwiches was mortifying. Fortunately, I did not see his car. I contemplated going for a walk at Morrison Park, but decided against it.

When I arrived at the apartment, though, he wasn’t home. I hadn’t seen or spoken to him all day. So I called, checking on his whereabouts, offering my last spicy chicken sandwich. I said I had bought two.

“No way. You bought two spicy chicken sandwiches?”

“I bought two spicy chicken sandwiches.”

“I just bought two spicy chicken sandwiches.”

“You did?”

“Yes.”

“Wait. Which store? I was hoping I wouldn’t run into you.”

He mentioned the one on the other side of town. Phew. (As if we don’t run into each other every single day.)

“I’m at the apartment now,” he said, and then he hung up. When he opened the apartment door, my eyes immediately darted to the cup of coffee in his hand. From Callie’s Coffee.

“Stop. Stop. Look at the counter.”

He looked at my Callie’s Coffee cup. We haven’t been there in 3 months. And yet, despite having no communication today, we’d had the same idea.

“What flavor did you get?” he asked.

“Um, a Christmas special.”

“Which Christmas special?”

“I don’t know?”

“I got the Christmas special.”

“Wait, you did, too?”

“It was too sweet.”

“It was too sweet! It’s like they’re trying to be Starbucks, but it’s not working.”

“Starbucks is too sweet, too.”

“But Starbucks makes it work.” I replied.

Then he said he wanted to take a walk – needed to take a walk today.

“Wait. I wanted to take a walk.”

“You did?”

“At Morrison Park.”

“I was going to stop by Morrison Park.”

“Me, too.”

So we went for a walk at Morrison Park, where he let out a few hot takes on music, thot shit, socialism, and crocs with no socks. I could tell he was in a feisty mood today, and I listened, only playing miniature devil’s advocate on the music topic.

December 17th, 2021

Me: Did you see what North West posted on TikTok?

-looks up video on Celebrity Gossip-

Him: Imagine your entire life revolves around gossiping about other people.

Me: Coming from a guy who watches xoxo gossip girl-

Him: But I don’t get paid to do that.

Me: That’s the worst part.

The pigs are chittering contentedly in the corner while le beau naps away. Later, we are leaving for a steak dinner (not in a restaurant -) to celebrate le beau, who completed his Master’s degree today. His vacation also begins today. Even though it was a quiet start for both of us, it’s nice, not having any obligations. There’s also the relief and happiness of being done, of him finishing school.

So now our educations are wrapped up in tidy little bows, finished Master’s degrees. I check off ‘Yes’ to ‘Have you completed this degree’ on job applications. I had an interview today; an hour later, the recruiter called back, set up a meeting with the hiring manager on Monday. (Is it a bad idea, from a privacy perspective, to spit out these generic companies? I was rethinking whether I should share the names, but I guess I’m the equivalent of a germ in these domineering organizations.)

The organization was FedEx. Right afterwards, I received interview requests from Gartner and Blackstone. I was excited about the former – it’s a role that I’m genuinely interested in – but not so much for the latter. I don’t know what the company is, but they seem like those big stodgy finance/money places that force people back into office. I felt that way about Chase, which called two days ago, and slightly about Bloomberg, which is ‘hybrid.’ I don’t believe in either hybrid or in-office. I think it’s overkill. I will prioritize remote only. Also. Since I’m picky, I pray I have a new job by the new year, because if I don’t, my blood pressure might explode.

I have sort of been reflecting on the year, but not really. For one, it doesn’t feel like it’s almost over, even though it is. I mostly keep thinking back to Eckhart Tolle’s book, which had some real nuggets of wisdom. It was also filled with insights that I needed to hear during the start of this year. Since I’m not very good at ignoring the past or the future, I tried to absorb his advice while accommodating my tendency to fret/ruminate. That was vague, but I’m too hungry to elaborate.

Have also been reflecting the connections forged here, and how real of an impact they have, and how incredible that is sometimes. Years of tenuous online bread-trail of comments, likes, and lurks, as we read about each other’s lives and watch each other grow. I feel grateful for it. It’s almost like a public-but-personally-special space. Everything in real life feels marred by superficiality, as my general misanthropy deepens around this time of year. I always hate people a little extra in December, and it’s annoying on both ends.

Another thing is that I am checking out books on Libby. Lots of fiction and colorful titles. The world is too depressing to consume nonfiction anymore. Nonfiction is everywhere: embedded in the news, the headlines, the tweets, the snaps. This disaster, that crime, this disease, that death. I used to like nonfiction when I was younger – Psychology or Politics or History or Economics – but I would finish the books feeling angsty. With so much to be angsty about nowadays, I’ve started tailoring my angsty book consumption. It’s not always bad to read about bad things, but it can be depressing. Hopefully these new books are interesting. And if they are angsty, hopefully they’re angsty in a good way. (Like Pachinko.)

December 16th, 2021

It’s my first day of holiday vacation, basically for the rest of the year! Hurrah! That’s 19 days of being blissfully uninterrupted.

Went for a walk around the lake this morning to commemorate my next two weeks of quiet free time. I sat on the rocks, listening to music. I calmed down. For some reason, water gives me perspective? and when I stare at a lake or a pond or an ocean, my mind becomes blank, and I feel very small. Everything bothersome seems trivial in comparison.

In the afternoon, I suggested we go to the bookstore. Mostly I wanted a BLT, since there was a sandwich shop near it. I drove us 45 minutes to the bookstore, made a beeline for the sandwich shop, and saw that it was closed. I. Was. Crestfallen. I had spent hours this morning talking about BLT’s. (It’s that time of month again…where I need tomatoes.) Le beau, sensing that I had come all this way not for the books, but for the bacon, found another sandwich shop on Google Maps.

We ended up sitting in the car, in the parking lot of the bookstore, eating croissant BLT’s and breakfast sandwiches and a root beer float. I kept asking him to order us a root beer float, and he kept asking me if I wanted ice cream, which I promptly ignored. Clearly he had never had a root beer float in his life. Later I explained why I was ignoring him (“There are only two ingredients in a root beer float, and one of them is vanilla ice cream.”) The Root Beer Float Association may be happy to hear that I have converted a follower. Speaking of followers, as we scarfed down our food, croissant crumbs spilling, we watched two Mormon boys in uniforms skid by on bicycles.

Then we drifted into the mall to buy pretzels at Auntie Ann’s: one salty (with the tiny hot dogs) and one sweet (the cinnamon-dusted ones.) I discreetly people-watched as he made his order. We munched on pretzels at the perfume and soap store – in the department store – as I became increasingly hyper. This escalated into me playing a game where I would only walk while facing one direction, which eventually led me down a set of stairs backwards and grapevining past H&M.

December 15th, 2021

This evening was tender, warm. Dinner and family, interesting topics abound, like Colorado, real estate, goats I fed potatoes by the road, Linux (?), new pig tricks. They were playing catch, playing basketball, twirling in circles, jumping through hoops, etc. They’re natural showpigs, brilliant and destined for greatness.

For a weird, brief moment during the night, I felt a wave of sadness. It came very abruptly – I had no idea why I felt so sad, the atmosphere was happy and warm. But it settled there, in my chest, waiting to dissipate. I have no real reason to be sad, surrounded by the ones I love, all of us healthy and happy, but I don’t know. It came out of nowhere, and it left out of nowhere. I eventually forgot about it until I just jotted it down.

Another thing that coursed through my veins was guilt. It’s not the first time I’ve felt this way. I have to remind myself that just because someone is not a bad person does not mean they are not bad for you. I’ve been in similar situations, where I harbored both anxiety and anger towards someone who was kind, but suffering- pleasant some of the time and unpleasant a lot of the time. There’s always something tying me to that person, maybe social obligation or proximity or circumstance. But, like I wrote above, I repeat to myself: just because someone is not a bad person does not mean they are not bad for you. And vice versa. If I cause someone dread and anxiety, walk away. I get it.

Back to my stinkbug wish, though – I wish I were a stinkbug sometimes so I could repel people at will. I cannot understand why sometimes people clasp on tighter when I loosen their grip. I understand it when it’s coming from someone close to me in my life. It’s also a necessary dynamic to become close to people, because, almost subconsciously, people who don’t clasp on tighter seem like they weren’t that invested to begin with. At the same time, I don’t understand the behavior when it comes from people I don’t want to be close to, people I don’t like anymore. It’s like I go, ‘back off, bruv,’ and they clasp on tighter. Maybe I’m reading too much into it, but it’s frustrating when I’m genuinely trying to stinkbug my way out, but I can’t.

Sometimes I am very much in the wrong. Sometimes I am not. Sometimes, in the latter case, it’s an uncomfortable dynamic involving insecurities and clashing egos and need for/defiance of control. From a selfish perspective, in those situations, I don’t exist as a sounding board for other people’s issues. I am not a carpet for people to stomp all over because I feel too guilty to leave. Just as it’s nobody else’s job to fix me and my issues, it’s not my job to fix other people’s issues. It sounds kind of bad, but when people are consistently having a negative impact on others – psychologically or physiologically – nobody is obligated to stay and weather it. Although they can… if they want to, or are willing to.

As I reflect, I realize that this is my way of explaining, to myself, the guilt I have repeatedly felt in pulling away, but also the necessity of doing so. It’s important to know when to stay and when to leave. It’s important to know when and where to draw the line. It is important to know that I can extend sympathy for others while protecting my sanity. It’s not worth losing my shit because other people have their own issues. This is probably why the best psychologists have an air of detachment about them. In the face of outburst spillover, they remain removed but caring. They understand others’ pathologies but do not absorb others’ pathologies.

So these are my psychological boundaries. And these are my relational boundaries. If I could go back in the past, I would have tried to realize these sooner. There isn’t always one guide, one rubric, one barometer. It’s nuanced – knowing when to stay and when to go. But these are, and have been, situations where I must go.

December 14th, 2021

Without making a note of the day, I end up forgetting.

What day is it?

Yesterday was Monday. We got back home on Sunday. I didn’t do a whole lot yesterday – I remember craving pho; sending out job applications at the library; and brightly fending off questions about being avoidant, etc. I realized the other day that if I could be a bug, I’d be a stinkbug, so I could toot and repel people immediately as opposed to resorting to bizarre social tactics.

In the evening, we got ramen, which satisfied my sudden need for pho.

Today is Tuesday. Last night I was watching an IG reel video of a man brushing his guinea pig’s belly with coconut oil because the piggie had dry skin. I found this so incredibly endearing – a man caring for his guinea pig – and immediately showed this to le beau, who was busy in virtual Afghanistan on his new gaming PC.

I’m not interested in being the Girlfriend Who’s Upset About How Much Her Boyfriend Plays Video Games but am I a little jealous of the attention Ms. PC gets? Yes. I am very a little jealous. Yesterday I busied myself with my iPad, splayed across the room. Le beau saw me and started laughing, said I was a cat with an iPad.

What kind of cat? I pressed.

A grey and white one, he responded.

I found this response unsatisfying: I was thinking of something like a little black cat, like this:

I used to not like black cats – the superstition and whatnot – until I had a student with a small black cat. There’s a whole other backstory about the student, whose larger-than-life Internet presence immediately intimidated me. When she greeted me, with her round glasses on, no makeup, I noticed how small she was, and decided that I liked her. I liked her cat even more, though.

So anyways, I said this part out loud, about wanting to be a black cat and he agreed. But he said that he didn’t want to upset me by saying I’d be a black cat.

And this is going somewhere, I promise.

In the morning, I went to visit my boys, who stole a bell pepper from behind my back. In an effort to lure le beau away from Ms. PC, I invited him (only slightly sulkily) on a drive around town. This was when I brought us to…. the animal shelter.

Where the only awake cat was a small, black cat named Timothy.

We played with Timothy. While he and Timothy shared an instant connection, I found that ours was lacking. Timothy was a feisty hunter who was still learning limb placement, as he frequently got stuck in the carpet tunnels and tumbled over backwards. I said I couldn’t see us adopting Timothy (and in a cruel twist of events, I am allergic to cats) so we left, feeling a little guilty.

We went to get boba, and afterwards to the lake, where we bumbled around in the nice weather. I drove to an old friend’s house – we got into a heated argument about politics and never spoke again – and finally took us to a dolled up library on the other side of town. There, we sat in the Harry Potter section, by a small fireplace and books of spells, while he did work assignments about ‘private servers’ and I applied aggressively to jobs. When I heard the 3rd co-worker resigned in a month, my immediate reaction was envy.

I forgot to eat lunch, a terrible mistake on my part, so the savagery was waiting to be unleashed. I tossed every bag of food into our cart and hurried home. I attacked the food with such blind hunger that I forget how I prepared the food or what I even ate, except that I kept saying, “I Can’t Believe It’s Not Crack!” in reference to the carne asada burrito. I also discovered that salads are better eaten with tongs, and that everyone’s been missing out with their forks.

December 6th, 2021

Taking a 1 week hiatus from WordPress. Think it’s healthy to step away every now and then, especially since I have been feeling frenetic. (I won’t stress you out, said no hobby ever) Mostly I want to divert energy to other projects – looking at you, December Lofi Art Challenge. I will see you in a week, WP!

8 PM

The day passed by quickly. I was unbothered, for the most part, which always makes for a happy Lu. In the afternoon, I offered to take le beau on a boba and sandwich run. On the drive back, I blasted Big Energy on the radio, which we then danced to.

In the evening, we raced around town, first to a COVID test site (“Congratulations! You have been randomly selected to take a COVID test right before you graduate.”) – that wasn’t open, then to a Christmas-decorated house 45 minutes away. Apparently the house had competed on national television for a Christmas decoration cash prize.

When I say there were millions of lights, believe that there were millions of lights. The spazztastical array of decor was unbelievable. I wish I had enough words in my brain to describe it. If I could taste the decorations, they would probably light up in my mouth like illegally good gumdrops. Instead of licking the house, however, I took photos and videos, which I’ll share at another time. We oohed and we aahed. We walked up to the winning display – their garage converted into a miniature, animatronic Christmas village, featuring hundreds of tiny decorative pieces, jibing and spinning and flashing.

Afterwards, we drove to an underwhelming Christmas display, then a cordoned off Christmas field, and finally went home. As we neared the apartment, I had a hankering for marinara.

“Pizza?”

“What? No way. I’ve been craving pizza.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.”

“Yeah.” Brow waggle.

So we got pizza. Now I am sitting in bed, drinking my usual glass of red wine plus IKEA Christmas juice, deciding if I should go on a weeklong blog hiatus. I probably will.

December 4th, 2021

It’s almost 1 in the morning and way past my bedtime, but I thought I’d stay up because I was hyper. At midnight we were eating Chex Mix and butter pastries (like corn bread) and yapping at each other like the 8 year olds we are and there was a brief moment as I yelled “punch my rock hard abs!” that we realized what we were doing. A flicker of realization across both of our faces and then the maniacal laughing resumed (Since I never tighten the caps of things and place objects on the cusp of surfaces – this is why I accidentally knocked a container of glue across the living room, and why our remote control now crunches with hardened glue.)

Now I am no longer hyper, I am perusing WordPress Reader for blogs. First of all, let me bless WordPress’s feed with something that made me LoL! this morning. I know what I want for Christmas.

Second of all, whoever invented sriracha deserves an award. I am currently dousing all of my dumplings in hot sauce.

I just got back from the mall, which was, as expected, teeming with humans. I am ready to burn my COVID-infested clothes now. It was a poor choice, honestly, going to the mall, but I like to go to this specific mall during the holidays. Usually, it feels so magical, the decor and liveliness, but it felt a lot less magical today, mostly because I was dodging people. I ended up in the corners of department stores, studying fabrics and clothes, wondering why people would spend $80 on a sweater when they could spend $12. The only highlight of the trip was seeing the same piano man year after year, and watching him play from the second story. I saw other people join, but on other sides of the railing, as we all listened and watched.

Earlier, I went to see the boys. I have been dreaming of my pigs recently – they’re with the pigsitters, due to pigstody rights. If you cannot tell, dear diary, I have been having incredibly vivid dreams. My most recent one featured my boys running loose and accidentally eating a screw. For the rest of the dream, I was plagued with mom guilt. As soon as I woke up, I rushed over to spoil them with toys and carrots.

December 3rd, 2021

Tonight I finished Unaccustomed Earth by Jhumpa Lahiri. I have been drawing out the stories for weeks, like I’m a cow munching cud. After every story, I feel exasperated, moved – I exhale dramatically and think something along the lines of she’s done it again hot diggity damn Jhumpa. I don’t know how she does it. She just weaves tales of the human heart and spins prosey gold. It’s just all so depressing and romantic. Her stories of Italy make me want to gallop away to the ruins of Rome – waste my days away eating tiny tomatoes and drinking bitter espresso.

In the morning, I buried my face in Procreate and drew for so long (6 hours) that I forgot to eat. Oh, yippee, another wave of sudden hobby-inspired obsession. This time around, it’s Lofi art. I think I bit off more than I can chew with this December art challenge. 31 Lofi animations in 31 days? I don’t know. At the same time, I feel determined to complete the challenge, even though a single drawing will take me hours and hours and hours.

We went grocery shopping in the afternoon and grabbed Wendy’s. We’ve been eating out a lot more, which meant we needed to grocery shop. I kept saying and doing things that le beau was thinking about. He kept saying I was sus for reading his mind, and I joked that I was the aliens I often refer to.

December 2nd, 2021

As we were leaving the boba store, I saw a guy looking at me, which led me to look behind me, which led me to see his girlfriend at the counter. He did not seem threatening (just a hair unfaithful) so I scampered behind le beau and hopped into the truck.

In the car, le beau went

I have noticed a very specific subset of people who -insert description- and don’t wear masks and they all seem like -insert insult-

I asked him if he was describing the guy who just walked in.

He said he was. As we teased out the details, it turns out, in a brief millisecond, the four of us had all unwittingly formed an eyeball trapezoid, during which le beau was looking at this guy who was looking at me who was looking at his girlfriend.

We mentioned the old man yesterday whom I caught looking at my posterior. I was calculating the cost of different brands of green onion pancakes when I turned around and saw him. After he walked by, again, I stared directly at him, which made him uncomfortable. He left.

At first, I felt disgusted, and then amused. It’s just those weird, subtle, unsaid interactions that go on between strangers that only really makes sense in a pulsating club. Sort of gross, but sort of funny, too.

After our boba run, we drove by the house construction lots. Thanks to fate, we weren’t able to buy a single one. We were squashed out of the housing market at the single worst possible time to join. It all seemed like threads of fate, though, guiding us with stop signs. I remember how, when we walked up to the office, deciding we would get Lot 44, a woman burst out the door. She had just secured Lot 44. How we wanted apartment 705 and in a span of 5 hours, it was snatched up.

The rest of our evening was spent at a massive furniture store. Browsing interior design stories is one of my favorite pastimes. I like looking at couches and rugs and desks and lamps, mentally mapping out dream homes. I was intrigued by the arcades, the children’s bunk beds, the dark velvety sectionals. I fell for the boring beige-and-blue trend trap in April, so our apartment was dull as an eraser this summer. Then I realized how much I like colors and patterns and 8 ft Christmas trees, so our space is much fuller and warmer now.

December 1st, 2021

Last night, I dreamt I was making horchata, crushing up the rice and melting it in sugar and cinnamon and milk, because

And as Ezra would sing:

Think I’ll always associate Vampire Weekend (and Modest Mouse and Franz Ferdinand) with the happiest time period of my life. They’re a good band, so I have no qualms about them sticking around.

Woke up to 100+ upvotes on my Reddit post! It looks like my drawing resonated with a subreddit. People were really nice, and their comments made me smile, from “keep up the good work, man!” to “understood the assignment.” Reddit, by far, is my favorite social media platform. On Reddit, people are anonymous, funny, honest, mostly nice, sometimes snarky, and helpful. It’s been interesting watching it creep into mainstream media, as people harp on /WallStreetBets and /AntiWork. In past years, these were fringe subs that occasionally made it on the front page, but lately – especially /AntiWork – they have been daily features. Again. No qualms.

As expected, however, I also received something that immediately made my blood pressure rise. I ignored it. I wondered: does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because you dislike someone/something? And then I reframed it. Does it make sense to make drastic changes in your life because your blood pressure is rising? A lot? The answer is yes. Curious, I found psychological studies that supported my hypothesis that interacting with people you dislike can and will destroy your blood pressure. This feeling is familiar: when I had friendships in my life that made me want to sing and rip out my hair at the same time. They’re called ambivalent friendships, and we’re all better off without them.

I don’t think I’ve ever regretted walking away from people and situations that made me feel dread, anger, and constant irritation. Probably because of the dread, anger, and constant irritation part. Eventually, like a thermometer, it rises until it breaks. I then reach the empowering territory of 1/4 fucks given. I say 1/4 fucks given, because I care a little bit, but not enough to bend over backwards the way that I normally would. One day, I just wake up, and I’m done. And finally, le liberación: to live in accordance with 1/4 fucks given, just enough to get out of bed, but never enough to become a rug for other people.