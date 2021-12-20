insomniac thoughts

If it is inevitable

that eventually people

who have received the 3rd booster

experience breakthrough infections regardless

and the virus mutates among the boostered (hypothetically jumping through ALL the protective immune hoops)

to become more

resistant and

more virulent (which we’re seeing with delta and omicron – but then I wonder: from whose bodies did the virus mutate? the vaccinated? the unvaccinated? does it matter?)

I wonder

what type of effects the booster-breakthrough variant would have

on the unvaccinated

partially vaccinated

and vaccinated non-boostered?

I keep thinking of how

1) measles returned as a result of the unvaccinated, how even vaccinated children contracted measles – because it turns out there’s a sweet spot for vaccination among the population – it doesn’t matter if Johnny has every measles vaccine in the world, he’ll still be susceptible to disease, albeit a milder one, if Sally and Billy refuse the vaccine and

2) how quickly and aggressively viral and bacterial strains will adapt and become resistant, like the antibiotic resistant germs floating thru hospital walls, like the cockroaches who survived ten types of poison and subsequently bred poison-resistant offspring

if variants do become stronger and more difficult to defend against

do the medical community respond with booster after booster after booster?

or will the variants become weaker and washed out, like the seasonal flu? some people have been suggesting that. maybe in the long run. in the long run, what percentage of the population will have already contracted covid and survived?

hmmmmmmm.