The role was not a fit. I’m still moving onto the next interview round to meet the team, but my enthusiasm has waned. My brain began to soar off into La La Land after the h word was uttered. H-h-h-hybrid? More like h-h-h-h-hell no. I’m starting to realize that my singular professional goal is to never step foot into an office again.

The more jobs I apply to, the more listings I skim, the more I realize that I’m looking for one thing and one thing only: remote. Afterwards, I’ll be everything this listing wanted and more. All this hoohah of ‘return to office’ being dragged out over 2 agonizing years sounds like the married man who’s been saying he’ll leave his wife one day. Years and years drag on. So what is, Dan? You staying or what? Tensions rise.

Likewise, I do not thrive in an atmosphere of uncertainty. The whole notion of one day being dragged in by the ear does not appeal to me. Not if I can help it! So long as stodgy, traditional dudes are in charge, the intent to be in office shall remain. If I know what I’m looking for, I should explicitly seek it, and not waste people’s time. God, the recruiter is calling. Do I pick up?

I’m being a bad job applicant. At the same time, isn’t this basically the ritualistic dance of mating, but vocationally? Vocational mating. Just as they’re assessing me for the role and company, I am assessing them. There’s no reason to be nervous or scared about interviews: I won’t remember the bad, only the good. And the interviews weren’t even ‘bad,’ per se, they just weren’t a good fit. Just like dates. Nothing against the dudes I wasn’t into or who weren’t into me, it just wasn’t a fit.

This revelation of seeking full-remote work – while not new – is still helpful to clarify. Now I know what I’m looking for, and I can clearly go for it. Wish me luck.