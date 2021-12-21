Virtual Christmas Cabin

On Homestyler, I spent one fervid Saturday carpal-tunneling my way into Christmas joy. Since it’s never enough to only decorate for Christmas in real life, I decorated for Christmas in my virtual cabin! The entire debacle took at least 3 hours.

First, I drew out four lines – the walls – and then manually painted the wood paneling.I picked out the furniture I wanted from the virtual catalog – sticking mostly to browns and reds and blues – and dragged out the decorative pieces. Finally, I photographed the virtual cabin from a million different angles, and plastered them here on my blog, where I semi-anonymously broadcast this to a dusty corner of the internet.

Doing things like this 1) entertains me 2) blows off creative steam 3) gives me a chance to live vicariously through a computer screen. I’ve mentioned it a few times on here, but one of my biggest dreams is to live in a cabin in the woods. I aspire to be a jovial bumpkin who memorizes the sound of different streams and bird caws and marmot mating cries. For the time being, this remains but a distant dream. I am just a stranded city gal who sometimes smells her neighbor’s cigarettes. In the meantime, however, I have brought my cabin dreams to virtual life with this design.

As you can see, I went all in with the Christmas decorations: reindeer pillows, presents, a wreath, a tree – of course – stockings, a snowman painting, a gingerbread house, Santa’s sleigh… I basically took every free Christmas item in the virtual catalog and hurled it into my dream cabin. It takes the coze factor and amplifies it by a million.