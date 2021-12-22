Hobby Lubby

It’s midnight. I meant to sleep early, around 10:30, but I guess I was feeling firehosey. I’m all firehosed out now, lying here, wondering if I should journal every day of 2022 or jot down my dreams. I would like to do some daily hobby project.

Both feel personal. It’s not like I don’t have an existing journal or dreamholder. I have a tiny black physical diary, the bottom of an iceberg, as every unthinkable, unsayable, unfeelable thing floats to the surface. Then there’s the Word document diary, the middle of the iceberg, where I write things down and then spew them out loud, but in confidentiality. This blog is more like the tip of the iceberg, things I’d yell to my friends in the cafeteria.

When I was on a hiatus, I often went to my little black diary. Because I was addressing things I would normally ignore, it was easier to analyze and resolve issues. At the same time, because it’s sort of an emotional exercise, journaling freely, I don’t always want to be there, all up in my feels. Sometimes it’s more enjoyable yelling dumb things in a cafeteria.

Anyways. Project 365’s have always appealed to me – a photo a day keeps forgetfulness away. I’ve done two of those: one in 2014, and one in 2020. But 2020 was trash. I can’t complete Drawing 365’s – I just can’t, they’re too hard. There are people who shoot film every day (too expensive) or write poems every day (too hard) or make animations every day (way too hard.)

Do I have the yearly commitment juice, inside my little bones, to do a daily project? Do I share it here, or on Instagram, or on a public forum to hold myself accountable? Do I publicly document my dreams, where I find myself rolling out of my body and catapulting to new dimensions just to shoot the shit with an old acquaintance? No clue. Hobbies already balloon to wild, obsessive heights.

So what project is it? I’ll sleep on it. In the meantime, if anyone has any ideas or opinions… do share.