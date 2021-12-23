Made dollar store pho because I was craving beef. Surprisingly, it’s not bad. There were some crusty fatty steak bits in the fridge, a battered piece of cinnamon, and a leftover pack of Japanese Sapporo noodles in the pantry. I normally dislike the soup packets – they’re too salty – so instead of using those, I boiled the steak fat. I should have preprepared steak forever so I can season everything with it. This is tasty.

It’s 3 PM, a little late in the day, but I also woke up at 11:30. Solid 12 hours of sleep. Since then, I’ve been doodling and applying to jobs. Mostly doodling. I was thinking of the song White Winter Hymnal, something I usually listen to this time of year, and decided to animate a fox. I’ll share my Lofi drawings here later.

Last week, I’d blindly applied to 50-60 jobs, large companies that’d shelled out money to be featured near the top. I received callbacks from big organizations – places like Chase, FedEx, Goldman Sachs, Blackstone – but then my mood soured as I realized they weren’t fully remote. There’s no way in hell I’m going from a fully remote (albeit aggravating) position to a role where I might be forced back into office. Living in that type of uncertainty is plain dumb, and also avoidable. I’ve decided to revisit my application approach: remote organizations only.

Not the most exciting thing to be doing on the eve of Christmas Eve, but like most Americans, our holiday plans have dwindled to something smaller and lowkey. Two weeks ago, I had an iffy feeling about traveling: I couldn’t explain it, but I didn’t feel like I was going. I tried rationalizing (“it’ll be fine, I’m overthinking it”) to steamrolling (“I don’t care about my gut feeling, I’m going anyways”) In the end, we scrapped our plans, confirming my gut’s inexplicable, but correct, feeling. It’s okay, though. I’m just happy and relieved that we’re healthy and safe this year. We are able, for the most part, to do the things we want to do, whether it’s gaming til’ the wee hours of morning or drawing foxes beside my guinea pigs.