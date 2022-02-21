February Diaries

February 21st, 2022

Said it once and I’ll say it again: I have the cutest pigs in the world.

On a scale of 1-10, I think I’d give today a 9, with 1 star off due to how the day ended, aka subpar news due to political leaders incapable of minding their own.

Speaking of political leaders, today was President’s Day. I had the day off. I forgot it was Monday until I was at the sink, washing my hands, shaking my head at the full parking lot, whispering, as I do every morning, “corporate shmucks,” suddenly realizing that many organizations probably don’t have the day off. Concerned, I scuttled to le beau, shnoozing away at 12 PM, and went, “are you sure you have today off?”

Several Slack messages later, it turned out he did not have the day off.

Our day was adventure-packed anyways, filled with the usual s(lu)euthing around town. I was a bit miffed that my library card expired, so I went to renew that, first thing, and they even gave me a new card, filled with doodles and block letters. I felt wild with power.

“You know that song in Arthur where they go-”

“Having fun – isn’t hard – when you’ve got a library card!” we finished in unison.

Then we made our usual run to the thrift store, unusually barren, depressingly so. I then realized that I derive thrills not simply from the deals but from the possibility of deals. There were chairs for $5, which honestly felt illegal at that point. But I wanted a set of 4.

Hungry, I shuttled us off to the Korean fried chicken place. As we waited for the food, we wandered around the square, talking about this and that. Then we took a look at the house, waving at the neighbors, whose backyard we peeked at for inspiration. We went to get boba, and then meandered around for backyard poles, and then walked around another store. We left with nothing, but felt satisfied with the day.

’twas a delightfully aimless day.

February 20th, 2022

“Dare me to steal this stair rod?”

“No. In fact, I implore you not to.”

It’s Sunday night, but it feels like Friday. I’m guessing the aliens forgot to backup the memory function because we both have zero recollection of the past two days.

What did we do the past two days?

Fortunately, le beau has been recording us more lately. Now he has footage of us bumbling around town, me acting dumb, shoving girl scout cookies in my mouth, shuffling around the neighborhood, playing hide and seek with a 20 foot stair rod. I returned the rod, by the way. But not before I touched all of the tiles and hardwood on display.

Before that, we drank boba and ate lunch in the parking lot of an amusement park, people-watching. I whipped out a massive loaf of bread afterwards. I found it at the bottom of the bag.

We went to look at rabbits yesterday. Spent a few hours with the rabbits, actually. One of them let me pet him at length, ears flattened and everything. Serendipitously, the volunteer was a rabbit owner and rabbit aficionado. After a lengthy discussion about rabbit needs, I felt less inclined to adopt one. They’re delicate and might transmit disease to guinea pigs (?) My boys are my top priority, so I can’t risk bringing home a pal that’ll hurt them.

What else? God, I can’t remember. Walking around the lake, staining the side table, eating bacon-wrapped steak, watching Jeen-Yuhs on Netflix. Honestly, the days melt together like rainbow colored M&M’s. We probably look like we’re high in public and act like we’re high in private and I guess that’s just life as it is right now.

February 19th, 2022

“Even old people don’t go thrifting on Saturday night,” le beau hissed. I looked around, and to my dismay, he was right. Every time I’ve gone to the thrift store, I’ve been surrounded by old people, one of whom thought I was an employee.

I visit so much that I might as well be. Ever since I discovered the store in January, I’ve been going on a near daily basis. I’ve come home with couches I’ve never sat on and benches I plan to saw and side tables I’ve painted and repainted and stained. Most recently, I came home with a massive gold-framed painting ($12), two ginormous lamps ($7 each) and an office side table.

When I looked up comparable items, lamps were $120, and frames were $400-$600. I put Mingyung there for scale. (She’s the plant we purchased on Valentine’s Day, and every morning, I put her somewhere new in the apartment so she can get ample sunlight.)

Now onto the side table. Oddly enough, I’ve been looking for this exact side table. I added it in my office virtual design the other day; I want to put a printer on it, and stuff paperwork and documents inside.

So imagine my surprise when I saw this at the thrift store for – wait for it – $10. (Ming once again for scale.) I immediately knew I had to buy it, so I did.

But when I opened the drawers, the inside shelf was lined with a dusty green felt. Beneath that was a thick layer of gooey black glue. It clumped; it stuck; it stank. I ended up spraying an ungodly amount of isopropyl alcohol onto the tar-like substance and scrubbing it off.

I knew I wanted to cover it up in a subtle way, so I went ahead and found oak contact paper at a nearby hardware store. The paper was only $5, and we had an exacto knife at home, so I did the slicing and dicing and measurements. I was very pleased with the results afterwards.

I’m really happy with how it turned out. For a total of $13, too!

February 18th, 2022

God, Friday finally has significance now: the end of a work week. It feels pleasant, too – not like I’m gasping for air because I’m being suffocated at work, and not like I’ve forgotten if it was Tuesday or Sunday or Thursday. Rather, it’s like, oh! tomorrow is Saturday.

Saturday is when the rabbit adoption center opens.

With a much-anticipated backyard on the horizon, we’ve been contemplating adopting a bunny. Don’t get me wrong: I love my boys. (I’ve recently started following everyone I know from my Pigstagram account – I’ve been running a Pigstagram on the low, but it’s about time I share it with the world. If we know each other in real life, peep my personal for their shoutout. And give the boys a follow.)

At the same time, I wouldn’t be opposed to an additional rabbit personality in the house. Rabbits are endearing. They swim for fun, hold grudges, flop in joy, and thump their legs in displeasure.

But finding the right rabbit is key. Just as I didn’t want to come home with any random pig, I don’t want to come home with the first bun I see.

We went to the pet store yesterday to look at their bunny. I felt nothing. We moved on to the other cages. Guinea pigs, but hairless. Apparently hairless guinea pigs are in vogue. They’re also…. extraordinarily ugly. I feel guilty typing that out – pigs deserve love, too – but god, as we peered over the glass cage, the shock was real.

“Those… are guinea pigs?”

“Those are guinea pigs.”

“The same as yours?”

“The same as mine.”

Known as Baldwin guinea pigs, or skinny pigs, they’re the (sadly) manufactured product of in-bred pigs with a particular genetic mutation that has rendered them bald.

I might be biased, but my pigs are basically the cutest pigs I’ve ever seen. Look at them celebrating their 1 year pigaversary party. I spent so much time trying to fit their hats.

February 17th, 2022

“Have you ever been suspended?”

I nodded. We were sitting in the car eating spicy chicken sandwiches – floppy and mediocre – with a greyish bleak view of the highway.

“In-school or out?”

“What do you mean? I was suspended in school.”

“Oh, so ISS?”

“No, I was suspended out of school while I was in school.”

“That’s completely different. So you were kicked out?”

“For a few days. ISS didn’t really count – you were still at school, just in a different room.”

“What? I got into so much trouble for ISS. And I missed field trips. Elementary. I always missed field trips.”

I paused. I wasn’t there, but he’d told me. His crimes largely consisted of missing things. Missing deadlines. Missing goals. Missing expectations.

“You weren’t bad. You just weren’t good. They could only punish you for not being better. It wasn’t that I wasn’t good. I was actively bad. So they punished me for being bad. I was kicked out a lot.”

Le beau polished off his sandwich, a shocked look on his face.

“So why’d you get kicked out?”

“From which program?”

And then, suddenly, I thought of how bad the administrators had felt for my parents, who were kind and patient, who were sad and afraid I wouldn’t finish school or go to college. They were probably the only reason I wasn’t fully expelled, and eventually welcomed back.

—

Tonight I finally gained access to my laptop. Who knew you could have a password safeguarding a two factor authentication safeguarding a Smart Card safeguarding a PIN safeguarding a VPN safeguarding a Firewall safeguarding a URL blocker? I had to drive to three locations, trying various combinations, until I was finally able to log into Teams. The security’s insane, the red tape blinding.

As we ate our sandwiches, the irony of our memories crept onto me. From then to now. From breaking rules to following them. From hating structure to relishing in structure. From disrespecting authority to pleasing authority. From being kicked out of programs to being brought into programs. The turning point was 9th grade, high school, age 14 or 15, a formal farewell to years of petty transgressions.

For a moment, I tried to remember the motivation behind straightening out. Was it the threat of juvie? Of things being Permanent? I’d mistaken the P in GPA for Permanent and assumed that all my C’s and D’s and F’s would solidify to stone, and my life would eventually end if I flunked out of everything. I figured that one day all the petty rule-breaking would amount to something more insidious than time-outs, suspensions, expulsions – something dark and unchangeable.

Sometimes I vaguely wonder – what if the rebellion had continued? What if I’d continued running with the same crowd, many of whom went on to drop out, get pregnant, go to prison? I suppose I’ll never really know. I can’t carry the thought experiment out too far, and I don’t want to. And it doesn’t matter. From now on, I have to carefully dot my I’s and line my T’s. I have to read the laws and absorb the rules to access my laptop to do my job, and I am perfectly content with that.

February 15th, 2022

There are repairmen at the neighbor’s because the couple had an altercation. Looks like the door was knocked down. When I passed by, the girl was walking with an employee, and two men were standing at the base of the door, discussing how they’d reattach it.

I slid my shades on, but my neck also swiveled a shocked 180. Apparently, they’ve both been in jail, the couple– conversational nuggets they shared with the entire hallway. The girl always looked troubled to me. People are always 10x what I think they are. I think someone’s sad – they’re depressed; I think someone’s annoyed – they’re blazing mad. I think they’ll walk out the door in 6 months – in 6 minutes, they’re out.

Living by people is so bizarrely intimate, in a purely unwanted way.

There’s Smoky Joe on the unit downstairs who bellows on his balcony every Saturday night. Revving Raj who aggressively revs his motorcycle in the wee hours of morning. Weedy Wendy whose smoke billows into the halls for days at a time. They’re young. I’m young. And I can’t stand it. At this point, my tolerance for living by young people is roughly zero. I honestly cannot wait to live by a bunch of middle-aged folk in which the loudest shrieks are the children next door who at least are in bed by 9 PM.

Sometimes I feel bad for being cantankerous and curmudgeonly, shooting my mouth off at the most inopportune of times. Weeks or months later, I’ll feel really bad – for the people I dislike, for the people who annoy me, because they’re never bad people, I’m just impatient and an old grumpy man.

Anyways. As much as the apartment’s been growing on me, I’m more than okay with moving out soon. The repairmen are still hammering away. The clock strikes 5. Normally I’d be clocking out at this time for work, but since the time zones are different, I’ve been off early. Work’s started off wildly low-key, and I ain’t even mad.

February 13th, 2022

For some reason, I set Valentine’s Day as my first day of work at the new job. Let’s be clear: I do not feel that way about work. But… a 2-month vacation felt sufficient. I’ve essentially been on paid vacation since December 14th. Annoyed at basically everything, I took the rest of the year off. Actually, no. I timed my week off to not coincide with everyone else’s, so I’d be left alone for the rest of the year.

Then I returned, rested and ready to resign, only to find, to my unbelievable joy, that we were all terminated – zip, zap, zoop – and I’d be leaving with months of additional pay. Ha ha! I still remember, three months into the job, telling my family: one day, someone in Finance will run their finger over the numbers, and they’ll find us, and that’ll be it. Last day on the books. I was genuinely perplexed by our utter uselessness. It’s one thing not to know what other people do in their jobs. It’s another thing to not know what you do in your own job.

And so my first day begins tomorrow. Jesus, I don’t know how I’m going to get up in the morning. It is, thankfully, fully remote, something I refused to compromise on during my job search. I remember triggering my micromanager by vocalizing my preference for remote work. For months, I listened to an earful of how “COVID’s not that bad” and how “if you get vaccinated, the odds of getting COVID are .0000000000000000001% of the population” and how “we really all need to get together for dinner soon.” A few weeks later, said person and entire family got COVID, and was sharing details of how his kid’s friend’s brain swelled in the hospital. Then he went back to diminishing COVID and touting return-to-work a few milliseconds after.

Won’t have to worry much about that, though, not for the foreseeable future. If anything, it was a blessing in disguise. I was triggered to such utter disgust that I brusquely waved off any and all future positions that weren’t remote. Nevertheless, despite my ‘office’ remaining the same, I need to take it one step at a time: that is, waking up before 9 in the morning. For the past few months, I’ve been sinking into a 12 AM – 12 PM sleep routine, which has, most recently, dangerously careened into 4 AM – 1 PM territory.

On another note, I’ve decided not to build my own dining table, since the price of lumber has skyrocketed. Alongside everything else. At first the inflation was sneaky: I was checking out at Wal-Mart making side comments about the price of bread. And then the inflation was caught, splayed across the news. And then the inflation started running buck-naked through all the aisles and all the sites and all the supply chains, yanking prices up by the collar, shameless. I’ve started saying, “back in my day, I got a footlong bacon, egg, and cheese for $3.”

So no to building the table. Yes to refinishing what I currently have. Eventually, I do plan to build my own bench and to thrift 4 wood chairs. I also plan to refinish the wood table top with a Special Walnut stain, and to repaint the legs. Something like this:

We’ve also been whispering about getting one of those china display hutches. Even though they’re “outdated,” I’m honestly enamored with them. They’re beautiful. I don’t know when or why wood craftsmanship declined in value, but it did, and I mourn it. I’m looking forward to decorating my new room later – and the living room – and the dining room. I guess I’m just looking forward to things in general, but first I need to figure out how to wake up on time.

The Girl Who Cried Drake

“Shh! Do you hear that?”

“What?”

“Turn that Youtube video down.”

-Turns video down.-

-A moment of silence.-

“…. I ‘eard Papi outside.”

February 11th, 2022

Dec 27th, 2021 I was in some sort of [Korean] public school… connected to a lagoon. There was a boat, and I needed it to cross. Some bitch kept hogging it. I refused to give her the oar. This escalated into a manhunt. All these cool Korean kids had some sort of vendetta. I soared from one classroom to another. Jiyoon was there.

“Who’s Jiyoon?”

“This one girl who I went to Korean art school with. She was really pretty and cool and everyone knew her and now she works at Hypebeast or whatever.”

“Hypebeast?”

Then I drifted into my closet to put my dream diary back up.

A few weeks ago, I was having vivid dreams. One of these dreams was set, specifically, in a Korean high school. I was sailing from room to room. I had an aerial view of the classrooms, which were incredibly white. It felt nightmarish; I was being chased. When I woke up, I thought it was strange. Why was I dreaming about a Korean high school? I’m not Korean, and I’m not in high school. I’m also not being chased (I hope.)

Then I forgot about it, along with the other slew of dreams I’d been having. I forgot about it until most recently, when I started this new Netflix show called All of Us Are Dead. It’s about a zombie outbreak in Korea, and centers around a – you guessed it – high school. I recognized the building structure from my dream: white and box-like and six stories high. The zombie-chasing-human dynamic felt familiar. So did the gaggle of high schoolers. I mentioned the dream in the car, and mentioned the show.

“Suuuuuuuure,” le beau said, not believing me.

But I remembered that I’d had this dream while I was recording them in my diary. Ah! Evidence. I read the entry out loud when I got home, timestamped, detailed.

February 9th, 2022

What’s been on my mind… well, lumber. And zombies. Mostly wood, though. I’ve been in a wood-obsessed frenzy since early January. All I’ve been able to think about is wood. I’ll wake up and the first thing I do is stain the pine ladder. I’ll use the orbital sander until past sunset. I’ve been making runs to Home Depot and stockpiling things I don’t need and will most likely return in a matter of days. I’ve set my sights on building a dining table, but it depends on how long the frenzy lasts, if at all, since I already have a dining table.

My best friend called me today while I was trying to stain a wood veneer coffee table. Wood veneer is particle wood with extra steps, and I picked up, looking disgruntled. She hasn’t been responding lately. I figured she was in one of her regular slumps. (She was.) We talked and chatted and ended the call on a warm note and expressed our love.

Work laptop came in today. I’ve been reflecting on the last horrid job and my upcoming one. It all seemed very ‘meant-to-be’-ish with how everything aligned. The day I wrote my resignation letter was the day we were collectively fired. The day I left the old company was the day I signed with the new company. The day I start with the new company will be the day I receive my severance from the old company. To think that I was two days away from resigning on the spot, and losing out on months of pay and coverage without working. Ha.

February 2nd, 2022

I (kind of impulsively) ordered a portable electric fireplace the other day. It arrived today, heavier than expected. In my defense, it was on sale. Also, I decided that I’d had enough of spending hours looking for a public fireplace on Google Maps. I will have my own fireplace, and I will drag it around with me.

I think Barnes and Nobles should be globally recognized for creating one of the coziest public places ever. Maybe it’s the lighting. Lots of flickering orangey bulbs. And the wood. Lots of wood. And the carpet. Nice green carpet. And the books. I guess I’m just describing the only things in Barnes and Noble. Maybe if I’m rich one day I’ll hire the interior designer of Barnes and Nobles to Barnes and Nobles up my living room.

February 1st, 2022

Happy Lunar New Year. It’s the Year of the Tiger, baby.

Unfortunately, I broke the first rule of Lunar New Year: Don’t Clean On The First Day.

Remember that blue couch and rising coffee table I bought on a whim at the thrift store last Tuesday even though I’m highly germaphobic, extremely paranoid, and slightly (not-so-slightly) OCD? Well. It came today, right on time, delivered to our doorstep by two fine gentlemen who, luckily, kept the small talk to a minimum. As they hauled our plastic-wrapped dusty gems, I fiddled with the 200 degree steam cleaner.

One hour later, I was bending steam, Avatar-style. Cushion surfaces? Steamed. Nooks and crannies? Steamed. Corner seams? Steamed. Back of the couch? Steamed. Front of the couch? Steamed. Side of the couch? Steamed. Other side of the couch?

Steamed.

Pardon my French, but I steamed that sofa to fuck. Afterwards, one of the seats was damp – “moldy” damp, apparently – soaked in excessive steam. Several of the neighbors, unfortunately, began trickling home at this time, their first impression of me aggressively steaming clouds into the night. At this point, I couldn’t even see the couch anymore. All I could see was steam.

Steam kills bugs on impact. And I should hope so. No visible pathogen should be able to survive a 200 degree blast of fiery water, wielded by an equally fiery gal. I seriously hope there are no bugs in that couch.

“Should we have done this?” Le beau asked last week as I paced around the room.

“No.” I immediately said.

“Should we return it?”

“No.” I immediately said. “Just because we shouldn’t have done it doesn’t mean we didn’t want to do it.”