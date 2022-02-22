Happy 2/22/22! Thought I’d repost this from last Fall.
In 2011, I also blog-commemorated the date, although I’d never been attacked by repeating numbers until most recently. For the record, it stopped around December.
All’s well ends well.
Right before we went on our road trip for the 4th, I started noticing something weird: repeating and consecutive numbers. 1111. 222. 333. 111. 1212. 555. 1234.
At first, I brushed it off. I didn’t mention it to le beau, or my friends, or my family, or my guinea pigs. I figured I was imagining things, the way I imagine a lot of things. They also would not believe me. Not one to attach much significance to numbers, times, days, or years – we have a running joke spurred on by the time(s) I confused our anniversary with my ex’s, not my proudest moment(s) – I thought the number coincidence was sort of uncanny. And maybe I was losing my mind and losing my grip on reality but I’d come around. Eventually.
None of my behaviors had markedly changed. I didn’t check my phone or the oven clock any more than I normally did – not that I was aware of, anyways. I felt as indifferent as ever towards my incorrect car clock, always 28 or 49 minutes off (who knew?) So I was a little disturbed on the peculiar numerical matter. I chalked it up to an overactive reticular activating system, which, I guess, was on the lookout for numbers.
Then it began to escalate into borderline harassment. 1111. 222. 333. 111. 1212. 555. 1234.
As if to prove to myself that I wasn’t going insane, I began to screenshot it whenever it happened.
When I mentioned it to le beau, maybe 3 weeks later, he didn’t, as expected, believe me. Then I whipped out my phone, a steady quiet collection of these numbers, constantly poking me at the most specific of times. We were in the car, eating frozen custard, when I said this, that I was seeing 1111 and did he believe me now? and when he switched from the radio to the clock, it was 11:11.
Then he believed me.
I didn’t count instances when I was aware of the time briefly before a repeating number. So if I knew it was 12:33, the next minute – 12:34 – wasn’t anything special. I only screenshot moments that were serendipitous, unexpected, when I’d gone hours without looking at my phone, and then I suddenly did, or I woke up at a specific time (5:55 AM, looking at you)
After a while, though, the novelty started to fade, and I started waiting for the coincidences to end. I equated these coincidences to quiet pokes, which I couldn’t exactly interpret, but I figured once they stopped, I’d be on my merry way towards normalcy.
After September 28th, I rounded up the photos in my Camera Roll. I titled the separate album “since sept 28.” When I looked at it later, there were…
Drum roll, please,
28 photos.
Always one to stats it out, I then looked at the frequency with which the numbers were occurring, curious to identify the most recurring numbers. I sorted the numbers by trend – combining the repeating 1’s together, the consecutive 12:34’s together, and counted the 5:55’s. When I counted the 555’s, there were….
Drum roll, please,
5 of them.
The most disturbing coincidence occurred just a few weeks ago, when I decided to go for a drive. For context, my car clock’s been wrong. For years. Ever since I was in high school, the clock’s been wrong. And not in a cute, just-by-an-hour way, but in an egregiously wrong way, where I’d be zooping to my 8 AM class at 7:57 AM and the clock would be whispering something like 6:32 AM.
Well. It looks like the difference has been a cool 37 minutes. And I know this, because when I pulled up to a Goodwill, lurched by a sudden urge to thrift, I parked the car, checked my phone, and saw that it was 1:11 PM.
And 12:34 PM.
At this point, I was squinting aggressively at my phone and the car screen, going from one clock to another, trying to figure out how this could happen.
First of all, what were the odds? What were the actual, literal odds? Had I unconsciously done the math between real time and car time, and decided to leave the apartment and park at Goodwill at exactly 1:11, which would thus coincide with car 12:34? If so, how had my brain suddenly acquired the cool strategic and mathematical capability to pull this type of stunt off? Had I timed the speed of my car and exit and entrance to make this happen? And if so, why was I a scatterbrained klutz who couldn’t add and/or make decisions in every other aspect of life?
Coolpeppermint, you and I both know I have no such capability for forethought. Every pivotal life-changing decision I’ve ever made has been made on complete impulse. I mean, maybe in the background, my subconscious gears are spinning, mapping out major life events and the best things and relationships to ever happen to me, but I highly doubt it. This is all to say that while I do like planning, and I might have an overactive reticular activating system, I’m not sure that I was capable of planning this.
Or any of this, honestly. It’s kind of batshit crazy, if we’re being real here. The logical, rational, and maybe even snarky explanation is that I spend too much time checking my phone, a perfectly normal generational occurrence. The less logical, rational, and also maybe even snarky explanation is that I’m being messed with! As to why I’m being messed with, I have no idea.
I have really no idea. As I mentioned earlier, I’m a fan of Carl Jung and his concept of synchronicity, so there’s only so much meaningful coincidence that I can wave off before I start to look a little closer, a little deeper.
In the grand scheme of things, I am but one of many bugs clasping onto a leaf for dear life, moved by a current I cannot see. These numbers are inscrutable signs and symbols along the way, like people waving from the sidelines in the bizarre human marathon of life.
12 thoughts on “Repeating Numbers”
For months now, I’ve had the same thing happening. Constantly. Every time I see a clock, it’s like you said, repeating numbers. Strange.
Glad to hear I’m not alone! Now if I just knew what I was supposed to do with the information 😅 (aside from not checking the time)
It’s quite intresting 🤔
Agreed. It’s definitely been weird. Also, not related to this post, but I really liked your last entry including a cabin in the woods! It inspired me to design a dream cabin, hehe.
Does it still happen till now?
Aww thank you so much! So happy it inspire you to design a cabin, so excited for you 😁
Considering I saw 555 twice again today… yes, it has! But I’ve been ignoring it more this month. And of course! I really like your blog c:
Ohh hmm.. Ignoring is one way to get through it but I do hope you can get to the bottom of it 👍
Thank you so much 😊
People joke about living in a simulation, but sometimes things get a bit too weird… FWIW, I personally don’t buy the simulation hypothesis, but there’s a lot of odd stuff out there that could be used as an argument in its favour. For example, did you know that cameras used to be cute and ornate up until 1963? (Look up Kodak Starflash and tell me it’s not beautiful.) After the Cuban missile crisis, they suddenly turned into ugly rectangular boxes with a hole on each side.
Hypothetically, if you were simulating a post-nuclear-war world, and if you were on a budget, would you really waste money on frivolous stuff like the design of hypothetical post-war cameras? 😛 This is one helluva rabbit hole if you start running “what if” scenarios.
Forgot to respond to this – but I love this. The what-if rabbit hole’s such bizarre food for thought.
This reminded me of when I used to wake up at exactly 6:18 am every single day for a few weeks without an alarm. 😭 Also, this is what they call “angel numbers” online. I’m not one to believe it fully but you might wanna check it out if you haven’t yet!
Heh really? It’s kind of creepy, honestly! It piped down recently, though, which has been nice.
It was happening to me last year and someone close to me passed on the Solstice. 12/21/2021, I thought that was it, but still going.
