The past two weeks have been quiet. The neighbors, however, have not. The construction’s amped up, and so has the weed and late night bellows. We’re looking forward to moving into the house soon. We spent last weekend cleaning the carpets with one of those unwieldy blue rentals. Le beau did, at least. Although I was stubborn and insisted on vacuuming, I ended up a) blowing a fuse, b) ripping a whirl out the rug, and c) repeatedly missing a small strip of carpet. C(lu)ssic b(lu)nders… I let him vacuum after that.

We’ve been making regular runs to the thrift store. It’s gotten to the point where the employee staff recognize us. Although it’s volunteer-run and people work on a rotating basis, we’ve become acquainted with the warehouse employees, the managers, the cashiers.

There was a furniture debacle, though. Long story short, DJ, who spoke with us last month in the warehouse, approached us and showed us a beautiful mahogony bench for $50. Remembering how I planned to build a bench, we bought the thrifted one. The next day, another manager asked to buy the bench back, since it was part of a set. We negotiated. It was friendly, but tense. The warehouse watched. One hour later, we left with a gorgeous, solid wood dining table and two benches for only $150. The value of that table, alone, was $5000+. It was honestly a crime. As we drove away, we heard one of the drivers pull up and ask about the table-

“Oh, you were on the road – let me catch you up,” another volunteer witness said to him, relaying the drama.

Now, with a garage full of furniture, I’ve been tidying up wood projects, staining and sealing and sanding into the night. I’ve been working with veneer wood, laminate wood, solid wood – learning the subtleties of each. I’ll share my lumberlu projects here later – mostly a series of wood refinishing projects. My hope, eventually, is to build basic things around the home, maybe some shelves, maybe a table. Of course, my real dream is to be a true Lumberlu who builds her own cabin, but for now, I’ll stick to refinishing coffee tables.

Work has been – well, I’ve been waiting on a project. For weeks. It’s fully remote; I don’t mind the interim. The dynamic between employees, peers, and managers is exceptionally healthy. Now that I’m not being micromanaged within an inch of my life, I’m a lot less resentful. My quality of life has skyrocketed. At the same time, I’m wary of a possible future bait-and-switch, of ever being forced in person to fly to another state. At the moment, I’m not going to worry about that, but I know what I’ll do (quit.) Here’s hoping their offer letter didn’t lie.

As usual – as a skeptilu – I’m not really buying the whole “COVID is gone 5ever because masks are gone 6ever.” The whole new cultural push has been to “live with COVID” although, technically, isn’t that what we’ve been doing? What I think people mean to say is that we should “forget COVID exists entirely” in the most reckless way possible. Fortunately, I’m not in a situation where I have to voice any of this in person, so I do what I’ve always done – wear a mask, dodge people, and avoid floating spit. These politicians sound mighty confident about how safe contracting COVID is, but if they’re not footing my possible future medical bill on long-COVID gone rogue, I’m dismissing them.

If you can’t tell,I have been feeling more misanthropic than usual. My personal views on being a person, and people, were already dim to begin with. The past two weeks and two years have not been a disappointment, but rather, a confirmation. I float on, like Modest Mouse, although it is strange seeing sunshine and cracking jokes and feeling hope amid – well, everything. I don’t mean to be a lachrymose Lu. But the world’s been in dire straits for a while. Must find silver linings, though, when possible.

On the topic of people – note to self – I need to listen to my intuition more. This past year, I’ve noticed a trend. I’ll have a tiny itch in my stomach. A judgement, fleeting, an impression. Sometimes, as it flies from my mouth, I will realize how harsh or absurd it sounds.



The couple is unstable.

He will quit his job next.

I’m afraid she’ll attempt suicide.

Oftentimes, the person, or situation, though, will be much worse. For instance, the “somewhat unstable” couple would turn out to be “highly unstable,” kicking down doors and getting the authorities involved. The person I feared would take their life would later tell me – they tried last weekend.

Thus, my initial judgements sound harsh; they turn out to be muted in my head, and a lot worse in reality. Sometimes I fear these judgements being doubly judged, as people around me offer shocked looks, or diminish the severity of what I’ve said. They say: don’t say that. Or: surely that person can’t be that bad. But over time, it becomes apparent: these judgements weren’t a bullseye, but they were damn near close. And I should heed to them more, avoiding dangerous situations, walking away from unhealthy dynamics, or speaking up early on.

So… that concludes my ramble. I feel both relieved and sleepy. Sleepreived. My guinea pig is snuggled in the pocket of my bathrobe. His ears flicker as he falls asleep. When I feel dismayed or disillusioned, I find happiness in my little pigs. I can’t normally stand people, but I do love animals.