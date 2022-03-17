2022 Book Log

A running log of books I’ve read in 2022. I’ve included excerpts and themes, blurbs to jog my memory. A lot of memoirs and topics of mental health this Spring. Admittedly I’m very picky and it’s taken me longer than usual to complete books – I’m always trying to read several books at once, consequently finishing none.

When the garden’s asleep for winter, when there’s nothing to nurture, nothing to fight for or revive on the borders, when my mother has put away her tools and potting soil in our shed, that strange look of blank hunger takes up residence. These are the beginnings of Mugdays. […] Simple days, like getting out of bed and into some fresh clothes, eating and drinking, have to be gently negotiated, navigated, and pleaded for. Mona Arshi

Themes: Prose, Family, Mental Health

There is a particular kind of pain, elation, loneliness, and terror involved in this kind of madness. When you’re high it’s tremendous. The ideas and feelings are fast and frequent like shooting stars, and you follow them until you find better and brighter ones. Shyness goes, the right words and gestures are suddenly there, the power to captivate others a felt certainty. There are interests found in uninteresting people. Sensuality is pervasive and the desire to seduce and be seduced irresistible. Feelings of ease, intensity, power, well-being, financial omnipotence, and euphoria pervade one’s marrow. But, somewhere, this changes. The fast ideas are far too fast, and there are far too many; overwhelming confusion replaces clarity. Memory goes. Humor and absorption on friends’ faces are replaced by fear and concern. Everything previously moving with the grain is now against– you are irritable, angry, frightened, uncontrollable, and enmeshed totally in the blackest caves of the mind. You never knew those caves were there. It will never end, for madness carves its own reality. Kay Redfield Jamieson

Themes: Manic Depression/Bipolar Disorder, Psychology, Academia

Until recently, I lived in a world where lost things could always be replaced. But it has been made overwhelmingly clear to me now that anything you think is yours by right can vanish, and what you can do about that is nothing at all. Ariel Levy

Themes: Journalism, Travel, Sexuality, Grief, Loss

Was I ever crazy? Maybe. Or maybe life is… Crazy isn’t being broken or swallowing a dark secret. It’s you or me amplified. If you ever told a lie and enjoyed it. If you ever wished you could be a child forever. Susanna Kaysen

Themes: 60’s Institutionalization, Mental Illness, Normalcy vs. Deviancy

People talk of “social outcasts.” The words apparently denote the miserable losers of the world, the vicious ones, but I feel as though I have been a “social outcast” from the moment I was born. […] I am convinced that human life is filled with many pure, happy, serene examples of insincerity, truly splendid of their kind-of people deceiving one another without (strangely enough) any wounds being inflicted, of people who seem unaware even that they are deceiving one another. Osamu Dazai

Themes: Social Alienation, Depression, Suicide, Japanese Society vs. Western Ideals