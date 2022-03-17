Album Animation Project

Started an art project last Spring, where I illustrated and animated album covers. At the time, I shared them in a piecemealish way, but now here they are, and here they’ll be, tidied up and consolidated.

And there’s nothing I can do Not much I can change So, I give it up to you I hope that’s okay There’s nothing I can do Not much I can change I give it up to you, I surrender

(Care) Care for me, care for me

You said you’d care for me

(There) There for me, there for me

Said you’d be there for me

(Cry) Cry for me, cry for me

You said you’d die for me

(Give) Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?