Started an art project last Spring, where I illustrated and animated album covers. At the time, I shared them in a piecemealish way, but now here they are, and here they’ll be, tidied up and consolidated.
And there’s nothing I can do
Not much I can change
So, I give it up to you
I hope that’s okay
There’s nothing I can do
Not much I can change
I give it up to you, I surrender
(Care) Care for me, care for me
You said you’d care for me
(There) There for me, there for me
Said you’d be there for me
(Cry) Cry for me, cry for me
You said you’d die for me
(Give) Give to me, give to me
Why won’t you live for me?
Trouble on my left, trouble on my right
I’ve been facing trouble almost all my life
My sweet love, won’t you pull me through?
Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you
Why’s your heart grown heavy, boy, when things were feeling light?
Turning this June morning into some dark judgment night
This ain’t the end of nothing much, it’s just another round
I can’t carry you forever, but I can hold you now
Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight
When I was seventeenMy mother said to me
“Don’t stop imagining,The day that you do is the day that you die”
Now I pull a one-ton carriage
Instead of the horses grazing the lawn
And I was having fun
We were all having fun
I’ll wait, passing time just popping wheelies
And kicking round this flyover state
Watching you show off to the world the parts I fell so hard for
2 thoughts on “Album Animation Project”
soooooooo BEAUTIFUL LU!! their all so alive omg the colors the textures the lines- loooove it💕💕💕
thank you, marchy!! i had a lot of fun with the mitski one – all the chaotic lines and whatnot 🙂
