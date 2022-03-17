Album Animation Project

Posted on by lu

Started an art project last Spring, where I illustrated and animated album covers. At the time, I shared them in a piecemealish way, but now here they are, and here they’ll be, tidied up and consolidated.

img_5963

And there’s nothing I can do
Not much I can change
So, I give it up to you
I hope that’s okay
There’s nothing I can do
Not much I can change
I give it up to you, I surrender

(Care) Care for me, care for me
You said you’d care for me

(There) There for me, there for me
Said you’d be there for me

(Cry) Cry for me, cry for me
You said you’d die for me

(Give) Give to me, give to me

Why won’t you live for me?

 

Trouble on my left, trouble on my right

I’ve been facing trouble almost all my life

My sweet love, won’t you pull me through?

Everywhere I look, I catch a glimpse of you

 

Why’s your heart grown heavy, boy, when things were feeling light?
Turning this June morning into some dark judgment night
This ain’t the end of nothing much, it’s just another round
I can’t carry you forever, but I can hold you now

 

Things are better if I stay
So long and goodnight
So long and goodnight

When I was seventeen
My mother said to me
“Don’t stop imagining,
The day that you do is the day that you die”
Now I pull a one-ton carriage
Instead of the horses grazing the lawn
And I was having fun
We were all having fun

I’ll wait, passing time just popping wheelies
And kicking round this flyover state
Watching you show off to the world the parts I fell so hard for

2 thoughts on “Album Animation Project

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s