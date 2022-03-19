March Diaries

March 19th, 2022

Remember how I bought a boombox two days ago? And how it was the only one on the shelf? Do you know what was displayed in the middle of the thrift store today?

A CD tower, and about 100 CDs scattered on the table.

Overnight, the transformed their table to a CD-holding collection. I didn’t even know they sold CDs. I didn’t even know CD towers existed. I didn’t realize what it was, until le beau made the connection. So I placed a CD inside. It fit perfectly. For $5.

Do you believe me now? I exclaimed, referring to this beauty, coincidentally perfect.

It’s happened multiple times at the thrift store. I’ll mention some specific thing I’m looking for – a bench, a CD player, an office side table, a blue sectional, a wooden cabinet, a bookend – and within days, it’ll turn up. Serendipitous. Magic! There’s a room in Harry Potter that becomes whatever the inhabitant wants it to. Not unlike that room, this thrift store, although small, always turns up a highly specific item I’m seeking, like the giraffe bookend I also came home with.

Didn’t I – I said I wanted a bookend last weekend –

I remember that. That is weird.

The past year – from mid March to now – has been filled with lots of low-grade synchronicity. Every time it happens, I bellow, do you believe me now? When it happens for le beau, he’ll also say it: do you believe me now? By now, we believe it, whatever it is.

Oftentimes, it’s pleasant. Other times, it’s eerie. At what point does a coincidence cease to be a mere coincidence, and something more? I’m not sure. There are always the odds, but then, what are the odds? Like the time we were in the car talking about synchronicity. Although it seems pointless most of the time, I said, it might come in handy one day. Maybe if we’re encountering someone dangerous, or if we get in a car crash.

But when I said car crash, I immediately regretted it, irrationally fearing that I would have had brought that upon ourselves. I brushed it off. But then, thirty minutes later, as we were driving home, and we sat in the front lane, we watched a massive car crash in front of us, a million glass shards splintering across the intersection.

March 18th, 2022

Yesterday I was googling CD players and boomboxes, because I’ve been wanting one for ages, and I’d like a small music set up in the living room. It’s been surprisingly hard to get my hands on one, though. So I gave up. Imagine my surprise when I saw, hours later, on the shelf of the thrift store, a lone black CD player.

Obviously I snatched it. On the car ride home, I was excitedly saying that I’d just looked up a CD player earlier. I wasn’t sure if le beau believed me, so I looked at my search records, and lo and behold: Googlific evidence for the boombox that was meant to be.

Vinyl records are all the rage nowadays, but “trendy” just translates to “expensive,” and I am “thrifty.” (Literally. All I do is thrift.) I want the 90’s gal lifestyle back, where me and my friends burned CD’s and played them on lazy repeat, without having to turn on Bluetooth and Spotify and connector buttons. Back in my day – I was 4 – I carried around a Barbie boombox in public, blasting Britney.

After setting up my black baby boombox, I played the set of Italian Cinema music that I bought at Half Price Books during my Italuan-obsession craze, a time where I consumed unholy amounts of tomato and olive oil and parmesan.

Speaking of music, I found this artist named Mitski. While mindlessly scrolling through Instagram, I saw her live performance. Normally I don’t pay much attention to concert videos, but her voice struck me. The chords were off just right. So I looked Mitski up. I promptly listened to her entire album. It came out on 2.4.22, and it’s called Laurel Hell. I’m probably late to the new indie release game, but I don’t care. The entire album was fascinating. I don’t remember the last time I lied in bed and listened to a whole album and melted in it like sprinkled cheese on baked potato.

Finally, this song has been stuck in my head all day. Didn’t realize it was released in 1994, but it doesn’t surprise me. Le beau calls me a boomer, but they don’t make music like they used to, they really don’t.

March 16th, 2022

Has flossing gone too far?

I accidentally flossed my way into looking like the Joker. At first I thought I scratched the sides of my mouth with salsa chips. Only today did I put two(oth) and two(oth) together.

It’s kind of a long story. For the record, I love brushing my teeth. I have spent cumulative hours staring at my teeth, willing the plaque away, despite having had at least 10 crowns. So when a tiny bit of my back molar chipped off last year, I was horrified. I immediately scheduled an appointment with the dentist, cancelled, rescheduled, cancelled, and rescheduled again. This was my first time at the dentist in almost 8 years. When I saw the X-rays – as expected, several cavities in between my teeth – I, of course, panicked and never went back.

What I did start doing, however, was aggressively flossing and consuming inhumane amounts of xylitol gum. I did an intense review of publicly available dental literature, and found that although most dental treatment is stuck in the medieval times, xylitol exists. Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugary-tasting sugar-free bark that helps cavities…un-cavitate. Fluoride does the same. So, like I was in AP History, I compared and contrasted all of the top rated fluoride brands and chose the highest count in all my products, etc.

It’s all been fine and dandy up until recently. You see, I floss after every food item. Not every meal. But every food item. Muffin? Floss. Eggs? Floss. Spaghetti? Floss. KIND bar? Floss. Chocolate? Floss. Rice and beans? Floss. Potato? Floss. You get the idea. My skin decided that it had had enough. I think I’ve flossed my body, and not in the cool, dancey way. So now here I am, slicing my waffles and apples and lasagna into identically narrow strips, because they otherwise will not fit into my mouth.

As usual, I have unwittingly made my life just a bit harder in the most outrageous way possible. I’d write more, but I am exhausted from another day of obsessive wood-sand-and-staining. I really don’t have the energy to revisit the day’s happenings, which included another round of impulse buys and a cup of cookies and cream soft serve.

Going to make some dinner now. (And floss afterwards.)

March 15th, 2022

Our living room is cold only in the way that barren, half-moved rooms can be. Our shelves, side table, and desk are gone. Our art’s been stripped from the walls. Considering we didn’t have much to begin with, it feels eerie, but also right, to be in a haphazardly empty apartment.

I sit on my dog bed, typing this. My guinea pig is wrapped in my Super Mario shirt like a fur potato burrito. His whiskers tickle my wrist.

This morning, I kept staining and restaining my wood mirror. I’ve been mixing different proportions of stain to get the right consistency. It’s been nothing short of a nightmare. And yet nightmares propel me.

This is idiocy. Idiocy is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Later I said this out loud. Like an intercom interrupting my thoughts, le beau went,

That’s insanity.

Exhausted, but also determined, I went home, failed miserably at pork chops, and started moving furniture. We did that, exhilarated. We admired the living room for so long that we only had 30 minutes to drive to the thrift store.

Yesterday, at IKEA during closing hours, thrilled by its emptiness, we vowed not to go to our beloved thrift store anymore. We decided it had lost its magic.

Deciding that it had regained its magic within 12 hours, we dashed into the thrift store, 13 minutes to spare. I stared longingly at this one nature decorative piece, which I bought, along with some antique fake books. We were the last ones to check out at the counter, whipping out all our cards (we own 4 frequent shopping cards) One of the employees said, “I remember giving you that discount-” and the other said, “oh, you two come every week.”

Mortified, we did not have the heart to tell her that we, in fact, go every other day.

“We’re losers,” le beau wailed in the car.

Then we got potato-encrusted (the best type of crust) Korean hot dogs and wandered around the lake and watched birds walk on water and played tag. We also stumbled upon this very cool bonfire-style gathering place in the woods with a stolen sign and crushed Arizona can and box of empty Malboro.

March 12th, 2022

It’s Saturday night, baby, and I have a headache.

Probably shouldn’t have been inhaling oil fumes for 3 hours straight, but I was blinded with determination to stain my mirror. It shouldn’t have taken me that long. I blame shoddy product. The Ebony stain was runny and watery and smelly and messy and difficult. It didn’t work.

Sigh. You win some, you lose some. Fortunately, near the end, I salvaged the project by mixing a small amount of Ebony stain with Walnut gel stain, which gave it a thicker consistency. After a few hours, the mirror frame didn’t look half bad. I’m not done yet – it’s still streaky in some parts – but all my sulking-in-the-car was for naught. We did make several runs to 3 different home improvement stores, but I don’t think I’ll have to go anywhere else.

We started moving out, but in a piecemeal approach. I figured Future Us would thank us. Moving is always a stressful ordeal, but not as much when it’s done in small bits. We’ll move out more pieces tomorrow. Shelves here, lamps there.

There hasn’t been a whole lot on my mind. I’ve been nursing 2 poetry books, and I’ve been dawdling on work, waiting for a project. Mostly I’ve been hyper-focused on creative projects, like the daily poem project, Escapril, and refinishing wood furniture. I’m about to make lasagna and drink some wine and munch on some grapes. Maybe watch Bob’s Burgers.

Life is rather boring, and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

March 11th, 2022

Been working on two furniture projects lately. The first is a solid wood bathroom mirror, and the second is a wood veneer cabinet. I spent today working on the mirror.

I initially thought the mirror was beautiful. The mahogany matched the coffee table and dining table, which are both in the works. Then I realized the reddish wood didn’t match the rest of the bathroom, where it currently sits. Nobody else thought there was anything wrong with the mirror frame color. But it bothered me. The redness looked out of place.

I thought about painting it black, but decided against that, since I also liked the wood grain. I considered using green paint to tone down the redness. But I couldn’t find any water-based green wood stain. So I tried acrylic paint. And it looked awful. Then I had an idea: what if I sanded down the frame to the raw wood?

So that’s what I spent the next few hours doing. Sanding. To avoid inhaling wood dust, I used the orbital sander outside, in the cold, until the sun set and it was dark outside. I took a few photos of the process. You can see half of the frame’s sanded down, in contrast to the mahogany stain. It looks terrible at the moment, but it’s all part of the process.

Right before I left, I finished sanding down all of the outside edges. The exterior of the frame is now powdery white. Tomorrow, I’ll sand down the inside of the frame and the front-facing strips. Afterwards, I plan to use either Jacobean or Ebony oil-based Minwax stain for a cooler wood color, as opposed to the warm mahogany. I’m leaning towards Ebony, although I did stumble upon a serendipitously perfect bathroom shelf that looked Jacobean….

In the meantime, stay tuned. I’ll be consolidating before/afters of all my wood projects in a separate. Once this one is finished, I’ll share the results.

Lumberlu out.

March 9th, 2022

The past two weeks have been quiet. The neighbors, however, have not. The construction’s amped up, and so has the weed and late night bellows. We’re looking forward to moving into the house soon. We spent last weekend cleaning the carpets with one of those unwieldy blue rentals. Le beau did, at least. Although I was stubborn and insisted on vacuuming, I ended up a) blowing a fuse, b) ripping a whirl out the rug, and c) repeatedly missing a small strip of carpet. C(lu)ssic b(lu)nders… I let him vacuum after that.

We’ve been making regular runs to the thrift store. It’s gotten to the point where the employee staff recognize us. Although it’s volunteer-run and people work on a rotating basis, we’ve become acquainted with the warehouse employees, the managers, the cashiers.

There was a furniture debacle, though. Long story short, DJ, who spoke with us last month in the warehouse, approached us and showed us a beautiful mahogony bench for $50. Remembering how I planned to build a bench, we bought the thrifted one. The next day, another manager asked to buy the bench back, since it was part of a set. We negotiated. It was friendly, but tense. The warehouse watched. One hour later, we left with a gorgeous, solid wood dining table and two benches for only $150. The value of that table, alone, was $5000+. It was honestly a crime. As we drove away, we heard one of the drivers pull up and ask about the table-

“Oh, you were on the road – let me catch you up,” another volunteer witness said to him, relaying the drama.

Now, with a garage full of furniture, I’ve been tidying up wood projects, staining and sealing and sanding into the night. I’ve been working with veneer wood, laminate wood, solid wood – learning the subtleties of each. I’ll share my lumberlu projects here later – mostly a series of wood refinishing projects. My hope, eventually, is to build basic things around the home, maybe some shelves, maybe a table. Of course, my real dream is to be a true Lumberlu who builds her own cabin, but for now, I’ll stick to refinishing coffee tables.

Work has been – well, I’ve been waiting on a project. For weeks. It’s fully remote; I don’t mind the interim. The dynamic between employees, peers, and managers is exceptionally healthy. Now that I’m not being micromanaged within an inch of my life, I’m a lot less resentful. My quality of life has skyrocketed. At the same time, I’m wary of a possible future bait-and-switch, of ever being forced in person to fly to another state. At the moment, I’m not going to worry about that, but I know what I’ll do (quit.) Here’s hoping their offer letter didn’t lie.

As usual – as a skeptilu – I’m not really buying the whole “COVID is gone 5ever because masks are gone 6ever.” The whole new cultural push has been to “live with COVID” although, technically, isn’t that what we’ve been doing? What I think people mean to say is that we should “forget COVID exists entirely” in the most reckless way possible. Fortunately, I’m not in a situation where I have to voice any of this in person, so I do what I’ve always done – wear a mask, dodge people, and avoid floating spit. These politicians sound mighty confident about how safe contracting COVID is, but if they’re not footing my possible future medical bill on long-COVID gone rogue, I’m dismissing them.

If you can’t tell,I have been feeling more misanthropic than usual. My personal views on being a person, and people, were already dim to begin with. The past two weeks and two years have not been a disappointment, but rather, a confirmation. I float on, like Modest Mouse, although it is strange seeing sunshine and cracking jokes and feeling hope amid – well, everything. I don’t mean to be a lachrymose Lu. But the world’s been in dire straits for a while. Must find silver linings, though, when possible.

On the topic of people – note to self – I need to listen to my intuition more. This past year, I’ve noticed a trend. I’ll have a tiny itch in my stomach. A judgement, fleeting, an impression. Sometimes, as it flies from my mouth, I will realize how harsh or absurd it sounds.



The couple is unstable.

He will quit his job next.

I’m afraid she’ll attempt suicide.

Oftentimes, the person, or situation, though, will be much worse. For instance, the “somewhat unstable” couple would turn out to be “highly unstable,” kicking down doors and getting the authorities involved. The person I feared would take their life would later tell me – they tried last weekend.

Thus, my initial judgements sound harsh; they turn out to be muted in my head, and a lot worse in reality. Sometimes I fear these judgements being doubly judged, as people around me offer shocked looks, or diminish the severity of what I’ve said. They say: don’t say that. Or: surely that person can’t be that bad. But over time, it becomes apparent: these judgements weren’t a bullseye, but they were damn near close. And I should heed to them more, avoiding dangerous situations, walking away from unhealthy dynamics, or speaking up early on.

So… that concludes my ramble. I feel both relieved and sleepy. Sleepreived. My guinea pig is snuggled in the pocket of my bathrobe. His ears flicker as he falls asleep. When I feel dismayed or disillusioned, I find happiness in my little pigs. I can’t normally stand people, but I do love animals.