Ooh-wee-ooh, I look just like Buddy Holly

Buddy Holly is still – has been – stuck in my head. I’ve been jamming out to it all day, ad nauseam, but [I don’t care about that!]

If today were a sentence, it would be a run-on. It sped by in a blur, where this morning was last week and this evening was last year. Woke up earlier than intended and darted out the door: running errands, doing returns, buying gel stain, getting gas. Le beau rolled up with two coffees and we went to thrift and get lunch, banh mi’s I accidentally hurled in the air at 9:48 PM as we danced to Wipe Me Down, a song I’ve been looking for since 2008.

A fervid move-out day. My room is empty now. My bed is gone, my mattress is gone, my desk is gone, my tables are gone, my fireplace is gone. Never mind that I barely used my room, because I spent half the lease afraid of the room. I hid in my closet instead, which I carved out as a cozy oasis, and where I write this.

Everything is shaping out nicely. The new living room is done, essentially, although I want to go over the coffee table one last time with the stain mix. The mirror is polyed and ready to hang, and the dining table is gorgeous while off-gassing. Going to set up my room later. After hours and months of hemming and hawing, I’ve finally decided to haw, to set up my bed so it’s positioned against the window. I won’t delve into the painstaking indecision that’s led me to this point, but you can ask the people around me, who have regularly received screenshots of layouts and mock-ups.

There’s usually something whirring in my head, but lately, they’ve been floating upwards and out. I’ll get lost in thought, and then the alarm will go off, and I’ll run off to work on a project. I’ll immerse myself in the project, until hours have gone by, and it’s midnight, and my brain is ready to spill over. The thoughts are still sort of convoluted and maybe controversial, so I’ll keep them tucked in the folds of my brain for now. I’m sure they’ll eventually emerge as something cohesive. In the meantime, I’m going to sleep.