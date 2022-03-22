It’s 3 in the morning. I probably shouldn’t be blogging, but here I am. We also probably shouldn’t have been assembling a standing desk and rearranging my room because my indecision hit a dangerous fever pitch around 12 AM, but there we were. There we were.

To be fair, it wasn’t my idea. However. I was open to the idea of assembling all my furniture at midnight even though we still have 2 weeks on the lease and it really doesn’t even matter what my room looks like because I don’t live there yet and I have plenty of time to figure it out.

See those…. tiny round…. objects over there? Those are my marbles. And I’ve fucking lost them. I don’t know how many hours I’ve spent trying to decide which way to turn my bed – left or right – but it’s somewhere in the hundreds. I blame the window. There’s a window in the middle of the wall. Somewhere along the line, I developed an irrational fear of windows, and the whole notion of a bed leaning against the window makes me anxious in frightful ways. At the same time, a horrid interior layout makes me even more anxious in an even more frightful way.

As the clock ticked 1, we stared at the black MALM, glossy and half built and absurdly disproportionate, and I burst out into laughter, pained, because 5 minutes before, we’d already tore apart the boxes and couldn’t possibly return it.

“Can I be honest with you?” usually preceded a very inconvenient truth: i.e, after we had moved my bed frame and bed mattress 70 degrees to the left, I realized I actually liked it 50 degrees to the right – i.e, I thought I liked the standing desk facing the window, but it looked better against the wall – i.e, even though the layout for Option 2 was better than Option 1, Option 1 made me feel safer, in the case of a house burglary.

“But if someone broke in through your window,” le beau said, patiently, “it would be better with the bed this way, because you’d feel the jostling.”

I agreed, begrudged, slightly convinced.

I want to add that this is all not for naught. Naught for not. I’ve poured myself into wood refinishing and the final products are fabulous. The living room, for instance, is perfect. Perfect. She’s perfect. Gorgeous. A gem. Coze town. Next stop. Choo choo.

I hope I get on a project at work soon. Everyone wants me to get on a project at work soon. I need to fill my brain with something other than desk placement and furniture. God help me.