“Tell your boyfriend if he says he’s got beef that I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t f* scared of him.”

“Dude, we have beef.”

“What? What happened?”

“No. We literally have beef.”

“Oh, the stew.”

Waiting for our beef stew to natural release on the Instant Pot. Watching videos on how to attach a wooden rod and tapestry to the wall. On the one hand, I’m lazy, and might just use thumb tacks. On the other, I already bought a wood furring strip on our 5 year anniversary because I was on my lumber trip and insisted on going to Home Depot (can you tell I am a romantic?) So I’m probably going to use saw tooth hangers and my wooden rod.

Despite all the Youtube videos and articles and how-to’s, there’s no one comprehensive place I can go to for woodworking/wood refinishing advice. I remember, when I was first learning to stain, how overwhelming it all seemed, because no two places offered the same advice. Even now, 6 furniture pieces later, I’m still learning the in’s and out’s of staining. What I love about wood refinishing is how laborious it is, and how I can work with my hands, and how I can make mistakes and rework ideas and try new things. I don’t have the tools I need to do the projects I’d like, but maybe I’ll borrow le beau’s.

Everything’s all moved out. On my end, at least. I took a look at my office and my bedroom and my bathroom and realized that, even though I say I don’t like modern things, I must like modern things, since everything looks like one big modern thing. I think I like contemporary styles with traditional accents. It’s been a mix of thrifted classic pieces – like the mahogany dining table – and new, modern pieces – like the grey rug it sits on. It’s kind of a balance, and when it feels too cold, too modern, I become frustrated and start hurtling plants and wood.

I thought it was funny – and sort of eerie – when I read the Enneagram 4 paired with the Enneagram 2 personality profile, and how it mentioned –

Fours also bring a sense of beauty and of subtlety into the relationship: they care about how things impact on themselves and others, and so they go out of their way to arrange their world to be more aesthetically pleasing, allowing the Two to feel more relaxed and nurtured.

They weren’t wrong.

—

There’s a lot of random shit swirling around my brain. Time to dump.

The people across from our apartment are back in office, fully, and the parking lot’s packed. (RTO? More like R T No.)

Even though it’s been several years since graduate school, I still crack the fuck up thinking about about the drama that ensued in such a short amount of time. I also think it’s hilarious that le beau remembers details that I don’t, like how Jen’s boyfriend’s in accounting and how Gary ran his own gutter business and turned 180 degrees in his chair when Leah, who’d once been an actress and return to school, spoke.

I got called for jury duty in 3 weeks, and will probably be mistaken for a lost high schooler on a field trip. I will bring snacks, books, a notebook to doodle in, and a general attitude of confusion. I will glare at anybody who coughs within 10 feet of me, and I will glare angrily.

My pigs are doing fine and dandy, they’re wonderful, I saw someone on Reddit talk about their guinea pigs in the context of war, and it was the top comment to a top comment, and I was so pleased to see guinea pigs gaining visibility.

To appeal to my general escapist tendencies, I am looking for some sort of cartoon or video game to immerse myself in. I wish there were more games like Detroit: Become Human or Beyond Two Souls or Until Dawn. House of Ashes was released last Halloween, although I never finished it. Maybe I should do that.

Time to check on the beef.

Anyone remember this song?

Tell your boyfriend if he says he’s got beef that I’m a vegetarian and I ain’t f* scared of him.