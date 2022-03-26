Can never seem to make up my mind. And that cost me one fat MALM dresser. It was 12 in the morning, and we were rearranging a massive rug on our latest impulse buy, and while twisting the MALM this way and that, I heard a loud crack, and saw the dresser snapped in half.

Wompwompwomp.

If you rewound the tape by an hour, you would’ve seen us in the store at 11. Then the car, lugging two dangerously large rugs. They hung over the trunk by at least a foot, threatening to graze every sign, bobbing in search of apples. At home, raced off to arrange our own individual rugs, a tad selfish, the way we buy our own orange juice, and we ran into the same problem. Both of our rugs were just… so fucking large.

It’s because my first rug entranced us both. That’s why we came home with humongous expensive rugs on Friday night. Rug #1 completely transformed my office space – which I wailed over for 3 hours – but suddenly I was jealous of myself. (He was jealous of my rug.) So basically rugs do magic and we came home with 3 more.

Aside from the rug debacle, the day raced by, as usual, first with Allen from AT&T, then our breakfast sandwiches, then a thrift (I came home with a big puzzle of two regal cats, titled a Meowsterpiece), then to our apartment, then to Wal Mart, then to move more furniture, then to the rugs, and then to crack a dresser.

Tomorrow we plan to exchange/return the dresser – I hope it won’t be a hassle. I hope the Internet gets set up next week, because the project is ramping up and I’ll be in virtual training 9-5 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.