March Diaries

March: a month of thrifting, moving out, and angular cheilitis.

March 9th, 2022

The past two weeks have been quiet. The neighbors, however, have not. The construction’s amped up, and so has the weed and late night bellows. We’re looking forward to moving into the house soon. We spent last weekend cleaning the carpets with one of those unwieldy blue rentals. Le beau did, at least. Although I was stubborn and insisted on vacuuming, I ended up a) blowing a fuse, b) ripping a whirl out the rug, and c) repeatedly missing a small strip of carpet. C(lu)ssic b(lu)nders… I let him vacuum after that.

We’ve been making regular runs to the thrift store. It’s gotten to the point where the employee staff recognize us. Although it’s volunteer-run and people work on a rotating basis, we’ve become acquainted with the warehouse employees, the managers, the cashiers.

There was a furniture debacle, though. Long story short, DJ, who spoke with us last month in the warehouse, approached us and showed us a beautiful mahogony bench for $50. Remembering how I planned to build a bench, we bought the thrifted one. The next day, another manager asked to buy the bench back, since it was part of a set. We negotiated. It was friendly, but tense. The warehouse watched. One hour later, we left with a gorgeous, solid wood dining table and two benches for only $150. The value of that table, alone, was $5000+. It was honestly a crime. As we drove away, we heard one of the drivers pull up and ask about the table-

“Oh, you were on the road – let me catch you up,” another volunteer witness said to him, relaying the drama.

Now, with a garage full of furniture, I’ve been tidying up wood projects, staining and sealing and sanding into the night. I’ve been working with veneer wood, laminate wood, solid wood – learning the subtleties of each. I’ll share my lumberlu projects here later – mostly a series of wood refinishing projects. My hope, eventually, is to build basic things around the home, maybe some shelves, maybe a table. Of course, my real dream is to be a true Lumberlu who builds her own cabin, but for now, I’ll stick to refinishing coffee tables.

March 11th, 2022

Been working on two furniture projects lately. The first is a solid wood bathroom mirror, and the second is a wood veneer cabinet. I spent today working on the mirror.

I initially thought the mirror was beautiful. The mahogany matched the coffee table and dining table, which are both in the works. Then I realized the reddish wood didn’t match the rest of the bathroom, where it currently sits. Nobody else thought there was anything wrong with the mirror frame color. But it bothered me. The redness looked out of place.

I thought about painting it black, but decided against that, since I also liked the wood grain. I considered using green paint to tone down the redness. But I couldn’t find any water-based green wood stain. So I tried acrylic paint. And it looked awful. Then I had an idea: what if I sanded down the frame to the raw wood?

So that’s what I spent the next few hours doing. Sanding. To avoid inhaling wood dust, I used the orbital sander outside, in the cold, until the sun set and it was dark outside. I took a few photos of the process. You can see half of the frame’s sanded down, in contrast to the mahogany stain. It looks terrible at the moment, but it’s all part of the process.

Right before I left, I finished sanding down all of the outside edges. The exterior of the frame is now powdery white. Tomorrow, I’ll sand down the inside of the frame and the front-facing strips. Afterwards, I plan to use either Jacobean or Ebony oil-based Minwax stain for a cooler wood color, as opposed to the warm mahogany.

In the meantime, stay tuned. I’ll be consolidating before/afters of all my wood projects in a separate. Once this one is finished, I’ll share the results.

Lumberlu out.

March 12th, 2022

It’s Saturday night, baby, and I have a headache.

Probably shouldn’t have been inhaling oil fumes for 3 hours straight, but I was blinded with determination to stain my mirror. It shouldn’t have taken me that long. I blame shoddy product. The Ebony stain was runny and watery and smelly and messy and difficult. It didn’t work.

Sigh. You win some, you lose some. Fortunately, near the end, I salvaged the project by mixing a small amount of Ebony stain with Walnut gel stain, which gave it a thicker consistency. After a few hours, the mirror frame didn’t look half bad. I’m not done yet – it’s still streaky in some parts – but all my sulking-in-the-car was for naught. We did make several runs to 3 different home improvement stores, but I don’t think I’ll have to go anywhere else.

We started moving out, but in a piecemeal approach. I figured Future Us would thank us. Moving is always a stressful ordeal, but not as much when it’s done in small bits. We’ll move out more pieces tomorrow. Shelves here, lamps there.

March 15th, 2022

Our living room is cold only in the way that barren, half-moved rooms can be. Our shelves, side table, and desk are gone. Our art’s been stripped from the walls. Considering we didn’t have much to begin with, it feels eerie, but also right, to be in a haphazardly empty apartment.

I sit on my dog bed, typing this. My guinea pig is wrapped in my Super Mario shirt like a fur potato burrito. His whiskers tickle my wrist.

This morning, I kept staining and restaining my wood mirror. I’ve been mixing different proportions of stain to get the right consistency. It’s been nothing short of a nightmare. And yet nightmares propel me.

This is idiocy. Idiocy is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.

Later I said this out loud. Like an intercom interrupting my thoughts, le beau went,

That’s insanity.

Exhausted, but also determined, I went home, failed miserably at pork chops, and started moving furniture. We did that, exhilarated. We admired the living room for so long that we only had 30 minutes to drive to the thrift store, where I stared longingly at this one nature decorative piece. I bought it, along with some antique fake books.

We were the last ones to check out at the counter, whipping out all our cards (we own 4 frequent shopping cards) One of the employees said, “I remember giving you that discount-” and the other said, “oh, you two come every week.”

Mortified, we did not have the heart to tell her that we, in fact, go every other day.

“We’re losers,” le beau wailed in the car.

Then we got potato-encrusted (the best type of crust) Korean hot dogs and wandered around the lake and watched birds walk on water and played tag. We also stumbled upon this very cool bonfire-style gathering place in the woods with a stolen sign and crushed Arizona can and box of empty Malboro.

March 16th, 2022

Has flossing gone too far?

I accidentally flossed my way into looking like the Joker. At first I thought I scratched the sides of my mouth with salsa chips. Only today did I put two(oth) and two(oth) together.

It’s kind of a long story. For the record, I love brushing my teeth. I have spent cumulative hours staring at my teeth, willing the plaque away, despite having had at least 10 crowns. So when a tiny bit of my back molar chipped off last year, I was horrified. I immediately scheduled an appointment with the dentist, cancelled, rescheduled, cancelled, and rescheduled again. This was my first time at the dentist in almost 8 years. When I saw the X-rays – as expected, several cavities in between my teeth – I, of course, panicked and never went back.

What I did start doing, however, was aggressively flossing and consuming inhumane amounts of xylitol gum. I did an intense review of publicly available dental literature, and found that although most dental treatment is stuck in the medieval times, xylitol exists. Xylitol is a naturally occurring sugary-tasting sugar-free bark that helps cavities…un-cavitate. Fluoride does the same. So, like I was in AP History, I compared and contrasted all of the top rated fluoride brands and chose the highest count in all my products, etc.

It’s all been fine and dandy up until recently. You see, I floss after every food item. Not every meal. But every food item. Muffin? Floss. Eggs? Floss. Spaghetti? Floss. KIND bar? Floss. Chocolate? Floss. Rice and beans? Floss. Potato? Floss. You get the idea. My skin decided that it had had enough. I think I’ve flossed my body, and not in the cool, dancey way. So now here I am, slicing my waffles and apples and lasagna into identically narrow strips, because they otherwise will not fit into my mouth.

March 18th, 2022

Yesterday I was googling CD players and boomboxes, because I’ve been wanting one for ages, and I’d like a small music set up in the living room. It’s been surprisingly hard to get my hands on one, though. So I gave up. Imagine my surprise when I saw, hours later, on the shelf of the thrift store, a lone black CD player.

Obviously I snatched it. On the car ride home, I was excitedly saying that I’d just looked up a CD player earlier. I wasn’t sure if le beau believed me, so I looked at my search records, and lo and behold: Googlific evidence for the boombox that was meant to be.

Vinyl records are all the rage nowadays, but “trendy” just translates to “expensive,” and I am “thrifty.” (Literally. All I do is thrift.) I want the 90’s gal lifestyle back, where me and my friends burned CD’s and played them on lazy repeat, without having to turn on Bluetooth and Spotify and connector buttons. Back in my day – when I was 4 – I carried around a Barbie boombox in public, blasting Britney. I’m ready to be 4 again.

After setting up my black baby boombox, I played the set of Italian Cinema music that I bought at Half Price Books during my Italu-obsession craze, a time where I consumed unholy amounts of tomato and olive oil and parmesan.

March 19th, 2022

Guess what I found at the thrift store today? A CD tower, slender and tall, built specifically for CD cases. On the day after I found a CD player, too. They took out all their CD’s and scattered them across the table. I didn’t even know they had CD’s.

March 20th, 2022

Buddy Holly is still – has been – stuck in my head. I’ve been jamming out to it all day, ad nauseam, but [I don’t care about that!]

If today were a sentence, it would be a run-on. It sped by in a blur, where this morning was last week and this evening was last year. Woke up earlier than intended and darted out the door: running errands, doing returns, buying gel stain, getting gas. Le beau rolled up with two coffees and we went to thrift and get lunch, banh mi’s I accidentally hurled in the air at 9:48 PM as we danced to Wipe Me Down, a song I’ve been looking for since 2008.

A fervid move-out day. My room is empty now. My bed is gone, my mattress is gone, my desk is gone, my tables are gone, my fireplace is gone. Never mind that I barely used my room, because I spent half the lease afraid of the room. I hid in my closet instead, which I carved out as a cozy oasis, and where I write this.

Everything is shaping out nicely. Going to set up my room later. After hours and months of hemming and hawing, I’ve finally decided to haw, to set up my bed so it’s positioned against the window. I won’t delve into the painstaking indecision that’s led me to this point, but you can ask the people around me, who have regularly received screenshots of layouts and mock-ups.

March 21st, 2022

I said I decided to haw, but then I went back to a hem. It’s 3 in the morning. I probably shouldn’t be blogging, but here I am We also probably shouldn’t have been assembling a standing desk and rearranging my room because my indecision hit a dangerous fever pitch around 12 AM, but there we were. There we were.

See those…. tiny round…. objects over there? Those are my marbles. And I’ve fucking lost them. I don’t know how many hours I’ve spent trying to decide which way to turn my bed – left or right – but it’s somewhere in the hundreds. I blame the window. There’s a window in the middle of the wall. Somewhere along the line, I developed an irrational fear of windows, and the whole notion of a bed leaning against the window makes me anxious in frightful ways. At the same time, a horrid interior layout makes me even more anxious in an even more frightful way.

As the clock ticked 1, we stared at the black MALM, glossy and half built and absurdly disproportionate, and I burst out into laughter, pained, because 5 minutes before, we’d already tore apart the boxes and couldn’t possibly return it.

“Can I be honest with you?” usually preceded a very inconvenient truth: i.e, after we had moved my bed frame and bed mattress 70 degrees to the left, I realized I actually liked it 50 degrees to the right – i.e, I thought I liked the standing desk facing the window, but it looked better against the wall – i.e, even though the layout for Option 2 was better than Option 1, Option 1 made me feel safer, in the case of a house burglary.

“But if someone broke in through your window,” le beau said, patiently, “it would be better with the bed this way, because you’d feel the jostling.”

I agreed, begrudged, slightly convinced.

I hope I get on a project at work soon. Everyone wants me to get on a project at work soon. I need to fill my brain with something other than desk placement and furniture. God help me.

March 22nd, 2022

Just found out I’ll be on a project starting soon!!

March 23rd, 2022

I was 16, hidden in a corner of Barnes and Noble, reading Perks of Being a Wallflower, when I stumbled upon one of my favorite quotes: we accept the love we think we deserve.

Although it was written in the context of abuse and a romantic relationship, the meaning has since extended to every form of a relationship. It can be friends who take advantage of you, bosses who manipulate you, family members who take and never give.

Sometimes that subconscious belief that you’re not enough is what keeps you rooted in terrible situations that reinforce your subconscious belief that you’re not enough. It’s cyclical. Eventually, you’re surrounded by people who, subconsciously, don’t think you’re worth it, because deep, deep, deep down, you don’t think you’re worth it.

From the outside, watching this happen to people you care about is agonizing. You tell them to leave, you tell them to fight back, you tell them to walk away. But trying to convince someone of their worth is similar to telling someone with depression to not be sad. It’s not easy to convey. It’s not easy to internalize. And it’s not easy to translate. Because a lot of the time, we think the issue is external – shady jobs, bad boyfriends – when the real issue is internal.

When we think we deserve less, we accept less.

March 24th, 2022

“Dude, we have beef.”

“What? What happened?”

“No. We literally have beef.”

“Oh, the stew.”

Waiting for our beef stew to natural release on the Instant Pot. Watching videos on how to attach a wooden rod and tapestry to the wall. On the one hand, I’m lazy, and might just use thumb tacks. On the other, I already bought a wood furring strip on our 5 year anniversary because I was on my lumber trip and insisted on going to Home Depot (can you tell I am a romantic?) So I’m probably going to use saw tooth hangers and my wooden rod.

What I love about wood and wood refinishing is how laborious it is, how I can work with my hands, and how I can make mistakes and rework ideas and try new things. I don’t have the tools I need to do the projects I’d like, but maybe I’ll borrow le beau’s.

I took a look at my office and my bedroom and my bathroom and realized that, even though I say I don’t like modern things, I must like modern things, since everything looks like one big modern thing. I think I like contemporary styles with traditional accents. It’s been a mix of thrifted classic pieces – like the mahogany dining table – and new, modern pieces – like the grey rug it sits on. It’s kind of a balance, and when it feels too cold, too modern, I become frustrated and start tossing plants and wood.

March 25th, 2022

Can never seem to make up my mind. And that cost me one fat MALM dresser. It was 12 in the morning, and we were rearranging a massive rug on our latest impulse buy, and while twisting the MALM this way and that, I heard a loud crack, and saw the dresser snapped in half.

Wompwompwomp.

If you rewound the tape by an hour, you would’ve seen us in the store at 11. Then the car, lugging two dangerously large rugs. They hung over the trunk by at least a foot, threatening to graze every sign, bobbing in search of apples. At home, raced off to arrange our own individual rugs, a tad selfish, the way we buy our own orange juice, and we ran into the same problem. Both of our rugs were just… so fucking large.

It’s because my first rug entranced us both. That’s why we came home with humongous expensive rugs on Friday night. Rug #1 completely transformed my office space – which I wailed over for 3 hours – but suddenly I was jealous of myself. (He was jealous of my rug.) So basically rugs do magic and we came home with 3 more.

Aside from the rug debacle, the day raced by, as usual, first with Allen from AT&T, then our breakfast sandwiches, then a thrift (I came home with a big puzzle of two regal cats, titled a Meowsterpiece), then to our apartment, then to Wal Mart, then to move more furniture, then to the rugs, and then to crack a dresser.

Tomorrow we plan to exchange/return the dresser – I hope it won’t be a hassle. I hope the Internet gets set up next week, because the project is ramping up and I’ll be in virtual training 9-5 on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

March 29th, 2022

We moved into the house!

The past few days have been a flurry of boxes and lifts and drives.

Apparently, I fucked up near the end by revealing a secret hulky strength. Normally I like the play the role of Useless Damsel In Distress®, exerting roughly 15% of capacity in any given role. But, seeing how it was just the two of us, I was unable to be Princess Peach, so I went full Wario. I popped a squat, helped lift the 100 pound credenza, and nearly shoved him over while scooting the mattress.

Deep down, I think we all saw this coming. Early in our relationship, we joked that he was the “brains” and I was the “brawns.” This, of course, is not true, for I have neither, but given my poor track record in the Common Sense Department, and increasing number of dents I’d made in the wall, I wanted to bolster my ego.

“Did you just say brawns? Like bronze?” He’d asked.

“Yes,” I’d replied, staring blankly, a part of the wall chipped off behind me, because I’d chucked a Yakult too hard. “You’re the brains, and I’m the brawns.”

“It’s brawn.”

“It’s brawns.”

So with our combined brawns, this weekend, we finalized everything. Even though we’ve been steadily moving in for 3 weeks now – my suggestion, after several harrowing years of moving in college – the last 3 days were the worst. But! It’s all going well. And I am very pleased.

Our first day here was marked by one synchronicity after another, which I wrote about in my diary.

Synchronicity #1: I woke up to the sound of chirping birds. All morning, I referenced this meme of Tyler on-stage in his little blonde wig and I remembered watching the video and wondering (“is that Tyler?”) and then realizing that nobody, literally, nobody else wears that specific blonde wig and dances the specific way he does. Tyler performs in public the way we do in private and that’s what makes him more artist than musician.

When we drove for our daily coffee ritual, Tyler automatically played on Spotify: I F* Hate You. I asked if le beau did this on purpose, and he said no.

Synchronicity #2: I ordered an Italian soda for the first time in years. We raved about Italian food – I got Italian ice yesterday – when a large truck pulled up beside us. A large Italian wine truck called Gruppo Italiano Vini.

Synchronicity #3: Instead of opening doors like a normal person, I Bruce Lee it instead and karate-kick down doors. I do it out of practicality – because I am a germaphobe – and laziness – why push when I can kick? We’ve had a running joke that one day a 3-foot toddler will be standing there as I do my usual Bruce Lee kick.

No toddlers live in our building. And I’ve run into nobody all year. Even le beau has started doing it. Today, however, a toddler passed by us in the parking garage. Then, right afterwards, le beau performed the karate kick, which, to his dismay, thwacked into someone’s arm: our neighbor.

Specifically, the neighbor that we’ve had issues with. We’ve gone our entire lease without whacking the door into anybody. The one time we do, it’s with the neighbor we have issues with. They were fine, and very nice about it. I swear, we have some sort of karmic beef with them.

The most interesting part of this story was how we were primed with the trotting toddler.

Synchronicity #4: We sat 10 minutes in silence, listening to music, until 1:49 minutes into one song, we started humming at the same time.

Synchronicity #5: I kept making Will Smith Dad jokes on 3/26 and blasting Willow Smith. A while back, I heard this radio announcer talk about Willow Smith – “she sure got good genes from her Dad. The only genes my Dad gave me-“ and I half expected him to say, “the only jeans my Dad gave me were Levi’s.” I brought this joke up again on 3/27. And although I haven’t heard about Will Smith in a while, let’s just say that everyone gets the GI Jane joke now (unfortunately.)

Anyways. The weirdest one was probably the Will Smith coincidence – the day before he smacked the hell out of Chris Rock, I was gabbing for hours about him and his daughter. I haven’t watched any movies about him recently, but Willow Smith was stuck in my head that day.

Time to log off. Have another 9-5 work certification training tomorrow. Did not pay attention, am behind, and not willing to do homework before bed. God, these 9-5 tasks that require actual attention are brutal. Fortunately my office is all set up, and now I have a standing desk and a sitting desk and an adorable midcentury modern chair. I’ve been really into the recent plant trend lately, adorning everything with fake plants because I don’t trust myself to raise real plants. Once I’m done decorating, I’ll share photos of my spaces.