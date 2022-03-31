M3@nt 2 B3

Today, I looked at my best friend’s iMessage thread and thought about texting her. I decided against it, since I didn’t want to bother her. I noted that it had been 9 days since we last spoke. The song “Cheerleader” was stuck in my head, and I skipped around the house, humming it. Yesterday, I asked when Memorial Day was, and when we’d be driving to a nearby city for a road trip.

Guess whose best friend texted her this evening and now she’s taking spontaneous road trip this weekend to a nearby city to see this best friend who called her a “cheerleader?”

I am! Since. You know. This is my journal.

God, I’m so excited, I’m shaking.

It all started with a vitamin deficiency. As I was stirring tomato soup on the stovetop – I suspect that I have some sort of nutrient deficiency – I got a text from my best friend, who lives across the country, whom I haven’t seen years. Just saying hi, she said.

Eventually it spiraled in me asking if we could silently sit on the phone as I slurped soup. Then the pieces started to fall together. She mentioned picking up a cat. She mentioned being a few towns away. I whipped out Google Maps. I made a few phone calls. (One.) And we arranged a long-awaited meeting that makes me shiver in my booties just thinking about it.

She’s what some might call a Literal Day 1. We tell the story to everyone we know. On our first day of college, I looked across a crowded college hall, spotted her eating a bacon, egg and cheese, and immediately made a beeline (for her, not the sandwich). I gabbed excitedly about how I had just gotten into Calculus I.

“Hi! My name is Lu. I just got into this class. It got dropped last night, and I was so scared! But luckily I went to the college counselor and he added me this morning.”

“Do you play-” and she named a video game.

“No.”

“Oh. Well. The game has a character with your name. I made her my wallpaper,” she said, and showed me her phone, which featured a very busty, very purple cartoon.

Afterwards, our friendship was cemented. We were glued to the hip. We saved each other’s seat in class. She came over every other day. And we had our first ritualistic silent meal, which I also coincidentally (?) shared with le beau. One of those unsaid things that I do to gauge how comfortable I am with someone. During our first lunch, I’d said, tentatively, that I hated talking while eating, and to my relief, she agreed. Our first meal was in complete and utter silence.

And we’ve been bestest of friends ever since. Through all the ups and downs and nightmares and dreams and song covers and skips and laughs-so-hard-we’re-peeing. She was there for me when I didn’t even want to be there for me and I hope that I can be there for her, too.

Luckily, it’ll just be her in town this weekend, so I can bounce off all the walls in joy and excitement without having to talk to other people. I’ll also be able to manage the COVID risk a lot better, which makes me feel a lot better. Eep! I am thrilled.

When you have, like, 2 people in your life, they become very, very special to you.

And she is very special to me!

As she sang during the last time we hung out –