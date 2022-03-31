Obviously, on our last day of the lease, we witness the most underwhelming hit and run in the parking garage.

First of all, this is why we’re leaving: people are rambunctious as hell. Second of all, I have never witnessed a more unnecessary accident. Man wasn’t even in the right lane. He wasn’t even close to the other car. He was parked solidly in the middle of the garage, and, upon seeing us, panicked, and backed, slowly, slowly, into the bumper of another car, rattling it.

Hours later, in an odd turn of events, we saw the hit car, parked again, the man sitting inside. Like we were in a video game with highly improbably options – what were the chances of him being in that car when we drove by? – a panel of options slid into my brain. Option A: tell him what happened. Option B: act like nothing did. So we parked and walked up to him and informed him and left with an email address, since the whole thing was recorded, and the guy didn’t even leave a note.

Why were we back in the apartment, you ask? We were cleaning. And by cleaning, I mean cleaning. Spic and span, my friends. Like, did anyone live here? Not us. Honestly, I was a little salty seeing how effectively le beau cleaned everything. So you’re telling me he’s been hiding this incredible ability to scrub soap scum with the passion of a thousand suns, while I’ve been going full Mojojojo every Sunday?

Saltiness aside, when we left, it sparkled. It smelled fantastic. The place was doused in fresh paint and chemicals. And I realized: the apartment’s so much nicer without us. We did leave behind one fellow creature. I’ve never seen a roach in my bathroom, but I saw one huddled in my newly painted cabinet. Probably knew our lease was up. Move on in, buddy. Hope you like the smell of weed.

Fortunately, I ended my 9-5 training session today. When I told my family member how brutal the 9-5 was – honestly, 2 hours into the program, I just left – they commented, “well, yeah, you haven’t done anything since December.” While they were technically not wrong, the training experience brought back memories of how terrible school was for me. I realize that traditional schooling is catered towards a highly specific student profile. They must be able to

Sit still Listen to another person talk for >30 minutes Pay attention to the other person Absorb the information shared

Guess what? I can’t do any of those. I can’t sit still, listen to people, pay attention, or absorb information through my ears. After 10 minutes, I zone the fuck out, turn into a zombie, and either start doodling or looking up inane things on the Internet. Despite graduating Valedictorian, I hated school with a burning passion. I was wasting my time, other people’s time, the teacher’s time, sitting there for hours, not listening, not paying attention, waiting to go home so I could read the textbook and learn it on my own. Thank god for the patience and kindness of my father, who taught me Math and Science, both of which had the ability to reduce me to tears.

So I gave up 2 hours into the lecture, had no clue what was happening the entire time, disappeared to sand and refinish furniture. I tried my best to contribute but had immense difficulty. I was the only person with my video off, but after being traumatized by a shitty micromanaging boss who forced me to be on video, I’ve learned to go, fuck it. If you can’t physically punch the video on button, I will not be displaying my face. The first time I was forced on camera, by a professor, I turned it on – oh, I did – but not until I developed a lengthy contraption to hover a still shadow image of my face.

Anyways. I finished my fudge pop. Time to break out into song. This is me and le beau. PEN15. Great show. One of my favorites.