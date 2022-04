This year, I’m participating in Escapril! Since April is National Poetry Month, Escapril is a set of daily poem prompts released by @savbrown. I tried the project in 2019 and left it unfinished – no surprise there – but hopefully I’ll complete this year’s. (I say this for every project.) It’s been a minute since I’ve written prose or poetry, but I thought it’d be fun. If you’d like to join, feel free to share and save the prompts.

Ready, set, Escapril! 🌸