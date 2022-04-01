Escapril Day 1

Posted on by lu

when i opened my eyes

 

i was flooded with light and bliss, the foreboding kind that precedes disaster, a crash, the type that moves in slow motion. splinters like glass shards on the intersection of sycamore and brook, because the silver SUV turning right on a snowy day miscalculated, and it’s collided head-on 60 miles per hour with a black sedan, skidding towards a tree. i should have closed my eyes. i should have gone home. i was on the line instead, barking at the operator, who asked if their airbags had deployed. and i said yes, the silver car’s had.

Escapril 2022 Prompts

