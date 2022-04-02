Heart to Heart to Heart

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

Oh, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want-

I want a fruit kolache, I said.

If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ennnnds.

Do you know what this song is about? The boyfriend meeting the friend, ’cause friendship never ends, I pointed out.

When we pulled up, I yelled, “oh, heeeey!” and immediately trotted over to give her a hug. She hopped into the car. The first time they spoke, it was on the phone, and filled with roasts. But today’s meeting was warm and lively and fun. They also cleared up the roast situation. There were no awkward beats, or lulls, or polite-ized chit chat.

After she greeted his family, though, we spoke privately, just me and my best friend. It felt seamless, like no time had passed. We caught up – mostly me sussing out the people in her life, peppering her with questions about her family, her friends, her boyfriend. Le beau popped in at a critical point, and I winked aggressively to signal him to stay and talk.

What are you two talking about?

Oh, we’re having a heart to heart.

I can leave… since it isn’t a heart to heart to heart, he said.

No, stay, it’s fine.

So he stayed. And we talked. And we vibed. And we cackled. And she expressed her gratitude for him and for us, for making the drive, for seeing her, for caring, even when we could only express it through tiny screens and ghost-icon apps.

Afterwards, we were all inseparable. We sat in the backyard, by the lake, eating Filipino BBQ skewers and mango cake and pork pancit. She filled me in on her life, from school to relationships to friends. Le beau later offered his 2 cents. I spun around the chair, occasionally chiming in.

I always tell my best friend she reminds me of le beau and that le beau reminds me of my best friend. Turns out they’re more similar than I thought. Sometimes I feel like I learn more about the people I love when they interact with other people I love. The people in my life have a knack of reflecting each other, in kindness and interests and personality.

Serendipitously, today’s Escapril prompt was Separation. It reminded me that we can be far away – miles away, states away, countries away – that we can go months without speaking, years without seeing each other – while knowing that love will span just as far, if not more, and that, when reunited, it’ll feel like no time has passed.