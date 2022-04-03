April Diaries

April 3rd, 2022

If there were two words to describe today, it would probably be “sleepy” and “mad sus.” So I guess that’s technically 3 words.

Normally I try not to abuse the word ‘sus,’ which someone – I won’t say who – likes to do, referring to literally everything as ‘sus.’ I always say that they wouldn’t be calling everything ‘sus’ if they had to use the entire word ‘suspicious,’ but that’s besides the point. Today’s turn of events was truly suspicious. Madly so. Hence ‘Mad Sus.’ It started off as a hunch, then a joke, then a reality – a concerning one. I won’t delve into details, but let’s just say I’m keeping this blog private (from people I know) for now.

Otherwise, it was a lazy Sunday. Spent the entire day in bed. I periodically left to secure sustenance, aka 3/4 of all the egg rolls and runny-eggs-I-tried-to-unrun and fried rice and pancit and BBQ.

In the afternoon, we went to a ridiculously good – and I mean ridiculous – boba place. It seemed like the type of place that meant actual watermelon juice and not the Jolly Rancher flavored kind, so I ordered the watermelon juice, which tasted like, as I suspected and hoped, real watermelon. Then we went to a park, accidentally Central Park, and walked maybe half a mile. I stared into the swamp, looking for alligators. The weather was wildly beautiful, cool and sunny, and we passed by quince photography sessions and strollers and bikers and skateboarders. At home, we made Korean BBQ on the grill, and I gorged myself on edamame before retiring for the night.

P.S. I’ve officially been writing in this Diary series for 2 years! I started during the quarantine, and have (mostly) continued ever since. I even organized it into a Diaries Category for all viewing pleasures.