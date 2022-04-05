April Diaries

April 5th, 2022

There’s a sizable Vietnamese population in the area. This became apparent as we accidentally drove through the district strip, Little Saigon, in search of Ms. Boba Palace.

Remember how I raved about watermelon boba the other day? And how it tasted like real watermelon, because it was, in fact, real watermelon? Well. Believe it or not, but today’s watermelon mojito boba was even better. In my drink were huge hunks of floating melon, dusted with real mint, none of which I asked for. Normally accustomed to the powdery nonsense they call “Smoothies” back home, we were Extremely Excited about our drinks. (He got a Mango Yogurt drink. Real Mango. Real Yogurt.) Every day, we get boba, and every day, it’s better than the last.

The day was really pleasant, albeit muggy. I spent a lot of it outside, by the lake, reading my books of poetry, nursing my watermelon mojito, working on Escapril. That was how the day passed, for the most part, and we capped off the evening with a neighborhood stroll. I kept chafing my toe, and we watched a little boy fail to drive his tiny Jeep, and yell, “Aw, MAN!” in embarrassment.

April 4th, 2022

Remote work is fantastic. Except I didn’t bring any business casual clothes on this trip. Tomorrow will probably be the first time in over a month that I’ll on camera. Not because anyone’s making me, but because it seems ~Proper~, and we’re all meeting the people who indirectly pay us.

I met my smaller team today. Was not on camera. I like the company structure and culture. Because I’m not involved in the same projects as my manager, my manager has no incentive or reason or ability to micromanage. Managers have their own projects. And project managers might micromanage, but there’s an inherent boundary, since they only manage the project.

And thank God for that. I think I’m finally simmering down from the past few months’ of prolonged work resentment. Part of the reason it got so bad was that I was always putting on some cheery facade. It was basically a joke, though, because I’d disobey, get lectured, smile like Chucky, and disobey again.

Talk about emotional labor. I read a psychology study on how, when people were tasked with emotional labor at work, they were more likely to eat a cookie. Not because emotional labor led to desire for cookies, but because emotional labor reduces self control. Because all that self control is reserved towards not telling off your lousy boss and crap customers.

Speaking of resentment, I contemplated holding a grudge for the next few months, but decided against it. I didn’t want it to spiral into a mess. So I just went, you know, fuck it, and aired my grievances. For the most part, it’s better to air a grievance than to sit on it, like trapping a fart in a jar. If you let it out, and the people around you scream, then they probably weren’t the right people to begin with, if that makes sense.

I ate a lot of food today, but I don’t remember what. Oh. I had chicken adobo, three large slices of buttered bread, and two helpings of salad. Thinking about it makes me hungry. I am going to make KBBQ now.

April 3rd, 2022

If there were two words to describe today, it would probably be “sleepy” and “mad sus.” So I guess that’s technically 3 words.

Normally I try not to abuse the word ‘sus,’ which someone – I won’t say who – likes to do, referring to literally everything as ‘sus.’ I always say that they wouldn’t be calling everything ‘sus’ if they had to use the entire word ‘suspicious,’ but that’s besides the point. Today’s turn of events was truly suspicious. Madly so. Hence ‘Mad Sus.’ It started off as a hunch, then a joke, then a reality – a concerning one. I won’t delve into details, but let’s just say I’m keeping this blog private (from people I know) for now.

Otherwise, it was a lazy Sunday. Spent the entire day in bed. I periodically left to secure sustenance, aka 3/4 of all the egg rolls and runny-eggs-I-tried-to-unrun and fried rice and pancit and BBQ.

In the afternoon, we went to a ridiculously good – and I mean ridiculous – boba place. It seemed like the type of place that meant actual watermelon juice and not the Jolly Rancher flavored kind, so I ordered the watermelon juice, which tasted like, as I suspected and hoped, real watermelon. Then we went to a park, accidentally Central Park, and walked maybe half a mile. I stared into the swamp, looking for alligators. The weather was wildly beautiful, cool and sunny, and we passed by quince photography sessions and strollers and bikers and skateboarders. At home, we made Korean BBQ on the grill, and I gorged myself on edamame before retiring for the night.

P.S. I’ve officially been writing in this Diary series for 2 years! I started during the quarantine, and have (mostly) continued ever since. I even organized it into a Diaries Category for all viewing pleasures.

April 2nd, 2022

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

Oh, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want-

I want a fruit kolache, I said.

If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ennnnds.

Do you know what this song is about? The boyfriend meeting the friend, ’cause friendship never ends, I pointed out.

The first time they spoke, it was on the phone, and filled with roasts. But today’s meeting was warm and lively and fun. They also cleared up the roast situation. There were no awkward beats, or lulls, or polite-ized chit chat.

After she greeted his family, though, we spoke privately, just me and my best friend. It felt seamless, like no time had passed. We caught up – mostly me sussing out the people in her life, peppering her with questions about her family, her friends, her boyfriend. Le beau popped in at a critical point, and I winked aggressively to signal him to stay and talk.

What are you two talking about?

Oh, we’re having a heart to heart.

I can leave… since it isn’t a heart to heart to heart, he said.

No, stay, it’s fine.

So he stayed. And we talked. And we vibed. And we cackled. And she expressed her gratitude for him and for us, for making the drive, for seeing her, for caring, even when we could only express it through tiny screens and ghost-icon apps.

Afterwards, we were all inseparable. We sat in the backyard, by the lake, eating Filipino BBQ skewers and mango cake and pork pancit. She filled me in on her life, from school to relationships to friends. Le beau later offered his 2 cents. I spun around the chair, occasionally chiming in.

I always tell my best friend she reminds me of le beau and that le beau reminds me of my best friend. Turns out they’re more similar than I thought. Sometimes I feel like I learn more about the people I love when they interact with other people I love. The people in my life have a knack of reflecting each other, in kindness and interests and personality.

Serendipitously, today’s Escapril prompt was Separation. It reminded me that we can be far away – miles away, states away, countries away – that we can go months without speaking, years without seeing each other – while knowing that love will span just as far, if not more, and that, when reunited, it’ll feel like no time has passed.