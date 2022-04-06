Escapril 2022

This year, I’m participating in Escapril! Since April is National Poetry Month, Escapril is a set of daily poem prompts. It’s been a minute since I’ve written prose or poetry, but I thought it’d be fun. Every few days, I’ll be consolidating my entries here. (Currently up to April 5th.) If you’d like to join, feel free to share and save the prompts. Ready, set, Escapril!

i was flooded with light and bliss, the foreboding kind that precedes disaster, a crash, the type that moves in slow motion. splinters like glass shards on the intersection of sycamore and brook, because the silver SUV turning right on a snowy day miscalculated, and it’s collided head-on 60 miles per hour with a black sedan, skidding towards a tree. i should have closed my eyes. i should have gone home. i was on the line instead, barking at the operator, who asked if their airbags had deployed. and i said yes, the silver car’s had.

i remember you picking me up in july, us picking things up from where we left them, and how it felt seamless, despite the pause. i wore a blue dress. you wore blue jeans. we ordered soggy tiramisu. sometimes separation feels contrived, manufactured, tolerable, planned: we’ll be back after this commercial break. other times, it feels insurmountable: a ton of bricks, stubborn and stupid, an angry mule. after a while, it can feel like loss. a few summers ago, i ruminated on separation and loss. i rambled in my diary: i was hit with the realization that it’s all a fucking illusion. loss is a state of love. love is like water. loss is, i don’t know, condensation, and separation is ice, and togetherness is water. but love is love is love is love. sometimes separation is just the space in between.

have you ever forgotten what someone looked like, but not really? for instance – instead of seeing mr. potato head for all his parts, you see, instead, scrambled pieces. black stache lying here, bowler hat over there. in your mind’s eye, it’s the same. you see the parts of a person, but not their entirety, and never up close. you never studied the way a person really looked. so you only remember bits and pieces. the way their eyebrows arched in surprise; the way their crow’s feet crinkled in laughter; the way their dimple deepened in stress. so when i try to remember what you look like, i can’t, not really. all i see are strewn plastic toys and scattered parts, mr. potato head’s limbs among them.

before you drowned what did you see? they said the water ran black you were making gestures in the elevator shaft before you drowned who did you see?

in the fifth grade i submitted a poem about how crushes leave you crushed the editor rejected the poem informed me that the content was too dark for the elementary newsletter (i was crushed)