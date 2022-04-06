Lofi Aesthetic

Posted on by lu

Over the past few months, I’ve been learning how to make Lofi drawings. Drawn to its pastely hues, I have mostly admired the vibey aesthetic from afar. Recently inspired, I’ve started experimenting with Lofi, funneling hours into lines and lights and shadows. Here are some recent drawings:

raining
img_5373

a frame cabin

6efcde25-08cf-4d29-8dda-6092a17986b3

lofi

9 thoughts on “Lofi Aesthetic

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s