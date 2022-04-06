Over the past few months, I’ve been learning how to make Lofi drawings. Drawn to its pastely hues, I have mostly admired the vibey aesthetic from afar. Recently inspired, I’ve started experimenting with Lofi, funneling hours into lines and lights and shadows. Here are some recent drawings:
9 thoughts on “Lofi Aesthetic”
ssssssssSSSSSSSTUNNING!!!! it’s so calming to look at yet so vibrant and alive!!
ahhhh thank you marchy!!!! been inspired by the lofi aesthetic lately. i’m happy you like it ✨
BIG fan of this 😍
Ahhh thank you! 😀
These are amazing drawings. I especially like the last picture that shows the sky
Thank you so much!!! Lofi is such a fun theme to draw 🙂 I’m happy you liked them
these are lovely!!! 💖 i hope u don’t mind me saving the last one just because!
Ofc!! Thank you Miel c:
These are nice they look like watercolor.
