Hey, happy 7 year anniversary, WordPress!

All I can say is thanks for being here. 😎 And I mean that generally, to WordPress, but also to you, because your being here has contributed to me being here and now we’re here. I’ll spare the cheese (for now) but I really am grateful for -gestures, gesticulates- this, -gesture more- you.

It is Friday, April 8th, 2022. Another uneventful day, except that I felt like I was flying on water, I was so frazzled. Nothing in particular made me feel frazzled. I just woke up, frazzled, overwhelmed, and with an intense desire to stain wood and decorate.

Sometimes I think that interior design has an End, a Fin, a Final State. But the truth is, like moods/happiness or relationships, there is no Static End, no Ultimate State. It’s like water, always moving. At the same time, I think there’s an end goal, and I chase it, even though it technically doesn’t exist.

Existential humdrum aside, my home office is coming along!!! By ‘coming along,’ I mean she’s in a state where I would be okay with sharing an image of her with the public! Here she is. She has a standing table and a sitting table, since I am restless.

I spend my days in my office, sometimes pacing, sometimes disassembling furniture, sometimes responding 2 days late to emails.

At first, I was put off by the heavy blues, until I realized that it was… calming. My office feels cool, and my bedroom feels warm.

Evenings are spent in my bed, where I type this. My room is almost done. I need to hang my tapestry, finish the fairy lights, and fix my dresser. Otherwise, everything about my room screams “Girl Lives Here,” which was roughly the type of vibe I was going for.