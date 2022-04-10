Drinking a tiny mango mojito (really just last night’s boba with chardonnay) and munching on peanut butter-slathered Skyflakes, the Filipino equivalent of saltines. We saw them at 99 Ranch the other day and added them to our cart, in addition to 5 bags of dumplings, one of which I will make today. I will airfry those dumplings within an inch of their crispy lives.

Having a pleasant day thus far. This weekend was good – quiet – although we did make the mistake of leaving the house on Saturday night for groceries, a grave mistake. I also checked out a few books, which I plan to bring to jury duty. Unfortunately, I couldn’t slip out of jury duty, not this time, so I’ll bring a book, a doodling notebook, and some wild answers for disqualification. Apparently the courthouse is a hop and skip away from the museum district. I do plan to make a day out of this.

A few quotes from the past few days:

“That’s what I love about grocery shopping. You never know what you’re going to get.”

“What? That’s literally the point of grocery shopping. What type of grocery shopping are you doing?”

“Do I look good in these shades?”

“Do you feel good?”

“I feel great.”

“Then that’s all that matters.”

“But do I look good?”

“I’m the only one who’s looking at you.”

“But do I look good?”

“Yes. You look good.

“Thank you.” Pause. “But I don’t need your validation.”