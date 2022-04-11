Jury duty tomorrow. I’ve never been, but I ain’t a fool. (For some reason, Biggie Smalls is stuck in my head: considered a fool/’cause I dropped out of high school.)

I am packing:

4 peanut butter sandwiches Pistachios 4 KIND bars Grapes and blackberries Leftover pizza 2 books Notebook 4 water bottles A primary N95 with a face mask 2 backup N95’s and 3 backup face masks Face shield Alcohol wipes Plastic gloves

The reviews on Google were nightmarish. 3 hours of waiting until being allowed into the court? 500 people crammed into a room like sardines? Jesus. I get heart palpitations when the elderly woman stands 2 feet behind me in the IKEA line. My personal bubble is 10 feet. I haven’t eaten in a restaurant in 2 years. I haven’t talked to anyone else outside my tiny bubble without a mask since 2020! How on earth am I going to be around hundreds of living, breathing, potentially-coughing human beans, in the same room?

Add protection glasses to the list. I’m bringing my pool bag to carry all this.

Honestly I’ve been feeling really testy lately. With all the time in the world to read too much into things, I find myself turning into a sour patch kid real fast real frequently. So I am also bringing all of this because I need to anticipate the foulest mood possible.

Although jury duty is inconvenient, I can’t be too mad, right? I mean, I literally have nothing to do. It’s just time, stretching, yawning. Le beau’s started to notice just how much time I have – not just now, but in general, as a facet of existing – and perhaps this may be good for me, a real kick in the shin. Get out and do something! You know what I’ll do? I’ll draw the people around me tomorrow. Call it, uh, Portraits of the Court.