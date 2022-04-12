April Diaries

April 11th, 2022

Jury duty tomorrow. I am packing:

4 peanut butter sandwiches Pistachios 4 KIND bars Grapes and blackberries Leftover pizza 2 books Notebook 4 water bottles A primary N95 with a face mask 2 backup N95’s and 3 backup face masks Face shield Alcohol wipes Plastic gloves

The reviews on Google were nightmarish. 3 hours of waiting until being allowed into the court? 500 people crammed into a room like sardines? Jesus. I get heart palpitations when the elderly woman stands 2 feet behind me in the IKEA line. My personal bubble is 10 feet. I haven’t eaten in a restaurant in 2 years. I haven’t talked to anyone else outside my tiny bubble without a mask since 2020! How on earth am I going to be around hundreds of living, breathing, potentially-coughing human beans, in the same room?

Add protection glasses to the list. I’m bringing my pool bag to carry all this.

Honestly I’ve been feeling really testy lately. With all the time in the world to read too much into things, I find myself turning into a sour patch kid real fast real frequently. So I am also bringing all of this because I need to anticipate the foulest mood possible.

April 10th, 2022

Drinking a tiny mango mojito (really just last night’s boba with chardonnay) and munching on peanut butter-slathered Skyflakes, the Filipino equivalent of saltines. We saw them at 99 Ranch the other day and added them to our cart, in addition to 5 bags of dumplings, one of which I will make today. I will airfry those dumplings within an inch of their crispy lives.

Having a pleasant day thus far. This weekend was good – quiet – although we did make the mistake of leaving the house on Saturday night for groceries, a grave mistake. I also checked out a few books, which I plan to bring to jury duty. Unfortunately, I couldn’t slip out of jury duty, not this time, so I’ll bring a book, a doodling notebook, and some wild answers for disqualification.

A few quotes from the past few days:

“That’s what I love about grocery shopping. You never know what you’re going to get.”

“What? That’s literally the point of grocery shopping. What type of grocery shopping are you doing?”

“Do I look good in these shades?”

“Do you feel good?”

“I feel great.”

“Then that’s all that matters.”

“But do I look good?”

“I’m the only one who’s looking at you.”

“But do I look good?”

“Yes. You look good.

“Thank you.” Pause. “But I don’t need your validation.”

April 8th, 2022

Hey, happy 7 year anniversary, WordPress!

All I can say is thanks for being here. 😎 And I mean that generally, to WordPress, but also to you, because your being here has contributed to me being here and now we’re here. I’ll spare the cheese (for now) but I really am grateful for -gestures, gesticulates- this, -gesture more- you.

It is Friday, April 8th, 2022. Another uneventful day, except that I felt like I was flying on water, I was so frazzled. Nothing in particular made me feel frazzled. I just woke up, frazzled, overwhelmed, and with an intense desire to stain wood and decorate.

Sometimes I think that interior design has an End, a Fin, a Final State. But the truth is, like moods/happiness or relationships, there is no Static End, no Ultimate State. It’s like water, always moving. At the same time, I think there’s an end goal, and I chase it, even though it technically doesn’t exist.

Existential humdrum aside, my home office is coming along!!! By ‘coming along,’ I mean she’s in a state where I would be okay with sharing an image of her with the public! Here she is. She has a standing table and a sitting table, since I am restless.

I spend my days in my office, sometimes pacing, sometimes disassembling furniture, sometimes responding 2 days late to emails.

At first, I was put off by the heavy blues, until I realized that it was… calming. My office feels cool, and my bedroom feels warm.

Evenings are spent in my bed, where I type this. My room is almost done. I need to hang my tapestry, finish the fairy lights, and fix my dresser. Otherwise, everything about my room screams “Girl Lives Here,” which was roughly the type of vibe I was going for.

April 6th, 2022

We initially “planned” to arrive Saturday, leave Sunday. That has since spiraled into a weeklong trip, all expenses paid, a lá me, since I’m technically the reason we’re here.

“I feel like today’s not over…” le beau’s voice trailed off.

“It is,” I said, firmly, after a rather hefty gas run and hourlong drive to eat Greek gyros and fries and hummus at the park.

The park was beautiful. There was a bridge and a lake, but we were most enticed by a tiny gazebo bench in a butterfly garden, so we ate there, criss-cross apple-sauced.

We considered walking around the lake until the wind nearly blew us over.

April 5th, 2022

The day was really pleasant, albeit muggy. I spent a lot of it outside, by the lake, reading my books of poetry, nursing my watermelon mojito, working on Escapril. That was how the day passed, for the most part, and we capped off the evening with a neighborhood stroll. I kept chafing my toe, and we watched a little boy fail to drive his tiny Jeep, and yell, “Aw, MAN!” in embarrassment. Then we watched Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban while I munched on pho.

April 4th, 2022

Remote work is fantastic. Except I didn’t bring any business casual clothes on this trip. Tomorrow will probably be the first time in over a month that I’ll on camera. Not because anyone’s making me, but because it seems ~Proper~, and we’re all meeting the people who indirectly pay us.

I met my smaller team today. Was not on camera. I like the company structure and culture. Because I’m not involved in the same projects as my manager, my manager has no incentive or reason or ability to micromanage. Managers have their own projects. And project managers might micromanage, but there’s an inherent boundary, since they only manage the project.

And thank God for that. I think I’m finally simmering down from the past few months’ of prolonged work resentment. Part of the reason it got so bad was that I was always putting on some cheery facade. It was basically a joke, though, because I’d disobey, get lectured, smile like Chucky, and disobey again.

Talk about emotional labor. I read a psychology study on how, when people were tasked with emotional labor at work, they were more likely to eat a cookie. Not because emotional labor led to desire for cookies, but because emotional labor reduces self control. Because all that self control is reserved towards not telling off your lousy boss and crap customers.

Speaking of resentment, I contemplated holding a grudge for the next few months, but decided against it. I didn’t want it to spiral into a mess. So I just went, you know, fuck it, and aired my grievances. For the most part, it’s better to air a grievance than to sit on it, like trapping a fart in a jar. If you let it out, and the people around you scream, then they probably weren’t the right people to begin with, if that makes sense.

I ate a lot of food today, but I don’t remember what. Oh. I had chicken adobo, three large slices of buttered bread, and two helpings of salad. Thinking about it makes me hungry. I am going to make KBBQ now.

April 3rd, 2022

If there were two words to describe today, it would probably be “sleepy” and “mad sus.” So I guess that’s technically 3 words.

Normally I try not to abuse the word ‘sus,’ which someone – I won’t say who – likes to do, referring to literally everything as ‘sus.’ I always say that they wouldn’t be calling everything ‘sus’ if they had to use the entire word ‘suspicious,’ but that’s besides the point. Today’s turn of events was truly suspicious. Madly so. Hence ‘Mad Sus.’ It started off as a hunch, then a joke, then a reality – a concerning one. I won’t delve into details, but let’s just say I’m keeping this blog private (from people I know) for now.

Otherwise, it was a lazy Sunday. Spent the entire day in bed. I periodically left to secure sustenance, aka 3/4 of all the egg rolls and runny-eggs-I-tried-to-unrun and fried rice and pancit and BBQ.

In the afternoon, we went to a ridiculously good – and I mean ridiculous – boba place. It seemed like the type of place that meant actual watermelon juice and not the Jolly Rancher flavored kind, so I ordered the watermelon juice, which tasted like, as I suspected and hoped, real watermelon. Then we went to a park, accidentally Central Park, and walked maybe half a mile. I stared into the swamp, looking for alligators. The weather was wildly beautiful, cool and sunny, and we passed by quince photography sessions and strollers and bikers and skateboarders.

At home, we made Korean BBQ on the grill, and I gorged myself on edamame before retiring for the night.

P.S. I’ve officially been writing in this Diary series for 2 years! I started during the quarantine, and have (mostly) continued ever since. I even organized it into a Diaries Category for all viewing pleasures.

April 2nd, 2022

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

Oh, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want-

I want a fruit kolache, I said.

If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ennnnds.

Do you know what this song is about? The boyfriend meeting the friend, ’cause friendship never ends, I pointed out.

The first time they spoke, it was on the phone, and filled with roasts. But today’s meeting was warm and lively and fun. They also cleared up the roast situation. There were no awkward beats, or lulls, or polite-ized chit chat.

After she greeted his family, though, we spoke privately, just me and my best friend. It felt seamless, like no time had passed. We caught up – mostly me sussing out the people in her life, peppering her with questions about her family, her friends, her boyfriend. Le beau popped in at a critical point, and I winked aggressively to signal him to stay and talk.

What are you two talking about?

Oh, we’re having a heart to heart.

I can leave… since it isn’t a heart to heart to heart, he said.

No, stay, it’s fine.

So he stayed. And we talked. And we vibed. And we cackled. And she expressed her gratitude for him and for us, for making the drive, for seeing her, for caring, even when we could only express it through tiny screens and ghost-icon apps.

Afterwards, we were all inseparable. We sat in the backyard, by the lake, eating Filipino BBQ skewers and mango cake and pork pancit. She filled me in on her life, from school to relationships to friends. Le beau later offered his 2 cents. I spun around the chair, occasionally chiming in.

I always tell my best friend she reminds me of le beau and that le beau reminds me of my best friend. Turns out they’re more similar than I thought. Sometimes I feel like I learn more about the people I love when they interact with other people I love. The people in my life have a knack of reflecting each other, in kindness and interests and personality.

Serendipitously, today’s Escapril prompt was Separation. It reminded me that we can be far away – miles away, states away, countries away – that we can go months without speaking, years without seeing each other – while knowing that love will span just as far, if not more, and that, when reunited, it’ll feel like no time has passed.