This year, I’m participating in Escapril! Since April is National Poetry Month, Escapril is a set of daily poem prompts. It’s been a minute since I’ve written prose or poetry, but I thought it’d be fun. Every few days, I’ll be consolidating my entries here. (Currently up to April 11th.) If you’d like to join, feel free to share and save the prompts. Ready, set, Escapril!

