Hello, MTV.

And welcome to my crib.

For weeks, I have been assembling, disassembling, sanding, staining, measuring, hanging, shifting, moving, positioning, taping, aligning, and fluffing. I never thought I would derive so much pleasure from thwacking nails into walls; screwing and unscrewing bolts; wielding a measuring tape across walls.

I had a very particular idea of how I wanted my rooms to look like. Too particular, one might say. I have accumulated boards and folders of the perfectly girly Tumblr aesthetic I’ve secretly craved my entire adult life. I have gone – to the windows, to the walls – with fairy lights, and pink pillows, and a 10 foot pink tapestry, and a fireplace, and a tiny sleeping cat statue. At night, I curl up, glasses off, half blind, and pretend the mountain is real, and that I am simmering by a fireplace in Colorado.

Behold! a mere #cozeho.

On the other hand, I wanted my office to be serene, temperamentally cool. I wanted it to be the kind of space that would absorb the inevitable irritation I exude during work hours. So I included modern shelves, a midcentury chair, and blue accents. Since I am restless, I also got a standing table and sitting table. I added a few floor cushions, too.

I read in a psychology study somewhere that people are accurately able to gauge someone’s personality by looking at their room. I always thought that was interesting. I would look at my half-eaten Ramen bowl and feel a little embarrassed. Now I have fully evolved into a nesting bird, there will be no room for half-eaten Ramen bowls. None!

Time to go to Daiso, because I love knickknacks and storage.