April Diaries

April 16th, 2022

I almost fell asleep at the Panera drive thru, slouched and splayed and waiting for salad, until le beau hissed, “they’re waiting!”

Oh, shit. An expressionless girl in a ponytail and Panera hat stared blankly at us. I rolled down my window and handed my card.

We went to 2 drive thru’s today. I let le beau do all the talking. He’s convinced college broke something in me. Perhaps. Surrounded by Type A A A’s, I quickly realized I was Type No, No, No, and consequently devolved into an anti-social, germaphobic slug. Well, truth to be told, I’ve always been a little (a lot) anti-social. Fortunately, he enjoys small talk and socializing, so I use him as a human shield, letting his charisma clear the way.

Then we walked nearly 3 miles at the furniture store. When he told me this – having peered at his Apple watch, I had several questions. First of all, what twenty-something year olds with a life walk around a furniture store on Saturday? (They don’t. Have lives, I mean.) Second of all, what furniture store allows for 3 miles of walking? (Ours, apparently.)

We went after a quick thrift store jaunt. Since our home is furnished now, the furniture doesn’t hold the same allure. Although I almost came home with a painting.

Then we returned home and I spent time with the pigs and we made our Hello Fresh. Steakhouse style pork chops, green beans, potatoes. I love Hello Fresh. Every day I look forward to Hello Fresh. It’s more like… Hello Yes. It takes the most stressful part out of the cooking – knowing what you want to make, buying all the ingredients, preparing them, making sure there’s no waste. And we’re learning how to make new foods and open our picky little minds to the food world around us. I never thought I’d be gobbling down sour cream sauce, but there we were.

And finally, we killed 2 wasps. We have a wasp problem. Remember this time last year, when we USA’d the fuck out of our local wasps? BB guns. I have nothing against wasps personally. I just really don’t like them appearing magically on the window sill right as I’m trying to open it.

April 15th, 2022

Every few weeks I re-download Instagram on my iPad to peruse the socials. I used to use social media a lot, but as the flies became more invasive, they began to drop off. Now it’s a weird sensation, using social media. My screen glides with names and faces I have forgotten. I usually play deletion tag.

Another weird drinking-from-a-firehose day at work. I had to deflect yet another call, since I had tasks to work on. Also, I’m fairly certain I have some sort of mild social anxiety that makes social interaction more painful than pulling teeth. I had a nightmare a few days ago about a social interaction gone awry. It really does feel like fight or flight after a while.

Currently gesso-ing an old painting; I also started a new book. Off to do those now, ta ta WordPress.

April 14th, 2022

We went to the park after work and played frisbee. I practiced tossing it on the way there. By the time we got to the field, we were slingin’ and swingin’. The only problem was that le beau kept tossing it too forcefully, too far. I insisted we do a distance exercise where we started off right next to each other and gradually threw the frisbee.

Eventually we got into the swing of things, no pun intended. I had a lot of fun. We kept spinning our baseball caps because the afternoon sun was shining hard. We initially planned to bring the basketball, but saw 2 grown men on the court. Not wanting to get into an altercation, we settled for frisbee. I think we made a good choice.

5 PM

Hello, MTV. And welcome to my crib.

For weeks, I have been assembling, disassembling, sanding, staining, measuring, hanging, shifting, moving, positioning, taping, aligning, and fluffing. I never thought I would derive so much pleasure from thwacking nails into walls; screwing and unscrewing bolts; wielding a measuring tape across walls.

I had a very particular idea of how I wanted my rooms to look like. Too particular, one might say. I have accumulated boards and folders of the perfectly girly Tumblr aesthetic I’ve secretly craved my entire adult life. I have gone – to the windows, to the walls – with fairy lights, and pink pillows, and a 10 foot pink tapestry, and a fireplace, and a tiny sleeping cat statue. At night, I curl up, glasses off, half blind, and pretend the mountain is real, and that I am simmering by a fireplace in Colorado.

Behold! a mere #cozeho.

On the other hand, I wanted my office to be serene, temperamentally cool. I wanted it to be the kind of space that would absorb the inevitable irritation I exude during work hours. So I included modern shelves, a midcentury chair, and blue accents. Since I am restless, I also got a standing table and sitting table. I added a few floor cushions, too.

I read in a psychology study somewhere that people are accurately able to gauge someone’s personality by looking at their room. I always thought that was interesting. I would look at my half-eaten Ramen bowl and feel a little embarrassed. Now I have fully evolved into a nesting bird, there will be no room for half-eaten Ramen bowls.

April 13th, 2022

Our HelloFresh box arrived on our doorstep today. It came in a bright green box with two fat ice packets and tons of small brown bags with perfectly packaged food in tiny packets. God, even describing it makes my skin crawl with bougie. But HelloFresh was the (temporary) solution we settled on for our general food mess. I won’t lie. I’m excited.

We made HelloFresh once. It was in 2019. February. They had a deal. So they sent us pork chops. Best chops I’ve ever had. Best chops I’ve ever made. Chef’s kiss. I still dream about that honey vinaigrette.

Been feeling down in the lumps lately. No external cause, no internal reason, but every now and then, like the weather, my mood dampens, and everything becomes irritating and morose. I want nothing more than to curl up, like a turtle, in the darkness of a shell, scooping strawberry yogurt and granola into my mouth.

I did not do exactly that today, but I did something close: I hung out with my pigs. I made a pen for ourselves, and when they were a bit far in the corner, I scooted closer, distraught. I’ve been feeling insecure about who I am to them – am I just one big fat hay bag to them? Am I just food? They slept on a blanket as I worked on work. Don’t tell anyone, but I think this was the first day I worked for an actual amount of time.

This is because the whole team’s been drinking from a firehose. I don’t blame them, I don’t blame anyone, it’s the circumstance, the hundreds of documents being meticulously organized, the contracts, the red tape, big promises made, big promises kept, the 30 emails I can’t possibly read. I’m a cog in a machine, a lost one at that. From morning til afternoon, I was scrambling through those documents, trying to tell which way was up or down.

April 12th, 2022

Today I was on jury duty for a murder trial. The woman shot the man’s secret lover on their 10 year anniversary. A crime of passion, the defendant – whose feathery voice kept drifting from the mic – implied. Or 10-100 years in prison, the prosecutor – in her big beachy blonde waves – explained.

I’ll be frank with you, diary. I thought this shit was going to be a snoozefest. A COVID consortium. A gathering of hundreds to assess a sandwich theft, a petty crime, a crime so dull, I’d finish two books and 4 slices of pizza. Everyone around me had never taken jury duty seriously. As a result, I also did not.

This, however, turned out to be some of the wildest shit I had ever experienced, with the stage filled with charismatic Atticus Finch pt. II’s and bowing retired judges and attendants who’d been victims of assault, familial murder. One woman pointedly brought up domestic abuse, saying she’d been a victim; a man tearfully admitted he had lost his own brother to gun violence just last year; another woman said her aunt’s husband had murdered her aunt, although this, she nodded, would not interfere with her judgement on this case.

I watched a cop – who wore a black hoodie with an American flag and thin blue line – debate the prosecutor on the definition of “guilty.” For a moment, the lawyer was stumped. We watched her try and set up a lesson trap for the cop. But he calmly rebutted her point. In a way, it was fascinating, to see how two figures in one system could view a seemingly simple concept – guilt – so differently. And how this could lead to such different conclusions: arrest, prison, murder, none.

I squirmed in my chair and doodled and listened, rapt. This feels like a play, I wrote, except it’s real life.

From a logistical perspective – this may surprise you – I was overly prepared for jury duty. I ended up parking on the 4th floor, aka precisely ground floor, on accident; arriving 45 minutes early; sitting in a comfortably social-distanced room with an empty row behind and in front of me; finishing only one bottle of water and two sandwiches; not waiting in any line for any bathroom; leaving early, before 1 PM; and being disqualified as a juror for uttering, “No.”

Although being disqualified was not difficult. I never realized how scathing of a view I had on the legal system until I was explicitly asked, by the legal system, to essentially provide a Yelp star review on the legal system.

Have you or anybody close to you had a bad experience with the police or law enforcement?

I’m not sure what a “good experience” might be, I wrote.

Although I’d been instructed to provide extreme answers to avoid the lengthy process, my views were entirely from the heart. The entire thing – “justice” – whatever society’s feeble attempts are to ensure it – is too knotted for me. Too ensnared in unanswerable moral and philosophical and psychological vines. Although not everybody shared this ambiguous discomfort.

“Thou shall not kill!” one woman declared.

“Um, can I ask why the worst sentence is only 99 years? And not worse than that?” another person chimed.

I’m not sure how many times my eyes almost bugged out of my glasses. Did she say worse?

In the end, I realized that I was 1) far too biased, having already dug up news articles surrounding the case, snapping all my friends, and imagining that the woman had found the unfaithful couple copulating on their rented boat in the Florida waters and 2) far too sensitive, terrified at the prospect of sentencing a human being to prison, of deciding on some arbitrary number to ruin a person’s life in an effort to justify their taking another’s.

Beneath the courtroom professionalism and college lecture-esque etiquette and charismatic figures was a subtle wave of sadness. Maybe it was just me projecting sadness, though, realizing that we were all here because somebody was gone.

April 11th, 2022

Jury duty tomorrow. I am packing:

4 peanut butter sandwiches Pistachios 4 KIND bars Grapes and blackberries Leftover pizza 2 books Notebook 4 water bottles A primary N95 with a face mask 2 backup N95’s and 3 backup face masks Face shield Alcohol wipes Plastic gloves

The reviews on Google were nightmarish. 3 hours of waiting until being allowed into the court? 500 people crammed into a room like sardines? Jesus. I get heart palpitations when the elderly woman stands 2 feet behind me in the IKEA line. My personal bubble is 10 feet. I haven’t eaten in a restaurant in 2 years. I haven’t talked to anyone else outside my tiny bubble without a mask since 2020! How on earth am I going to be around hundreds of living, breathing, potentially-coughing human beans, in the same room?

Add protection glasses to the list. I’m bringing my pool bag to carry all this.

Honestly I’ve been feeling really testy lately. With all the time in the world to read too much into things, I find myself turning into a sour patch kid real fast real frequently. So I am also bringing all of this because I need to anticipate the foulest mood possible.

April 10th, 2022

Drinking a tiny mango mojito (really just last night’s boba with chardonnay) and munching on peanut butter-slathered Skyflakes, the Filipino equivalent of saltines. We saw them at 99 Ranch the other day and added them to our cart, in addition to 5 bags of dumplings, one of which I will make today. I will airfry those dumplings within an inch of their crispy lives.

Having a pleasant day thus far. This weekend was good – quiet – although we did make the mistake of leaving the house on Saturday night for groceries, a grave mistake. I also checked out a few books, which I plan to bring to jury duty. Unfortunately, I couldn’t slip out of jury duty, not this time, so I’ll bring a book, a doodling notebook, and some wild answers for disqualification.

A few quotes from the past few days:

“That’s what I love about grocery shopping. You never know what you’re going to get.”

“What? That’s literally the point of grocery shopping. What type of grocery shopping are you doing?”

“Do I look good in these shades?”

“Do you feel good?”

“I feel great.”

“Then that’s all that matters.”

“But do I look good?”

“I’m the only one who’s looking at you.”

“But do I look good?”

“Yes. You look good.

“Thank you.” Pause. “But I don’t need your validation.”

April 8th, 2022

Hey, happy 7 year anniversary, WordPress!

All I can say is thanks for being here. 😎 And I mean that generally, to WordPress, but also to you, because your being here has contributed to me being here and now we’re here. I’ll spare the cheese (for now) but I really am grateful for -gestures, gesticulates- this, -gesture more- you.

April 6th, 2022

We initially “planned” to arrive Saturday, leave Sunday. That has since spiraled into a weeklong trip, all expenses paid, a lá me, since I’m technically the reason we’re here.

“I feel like today’s not over…” le beau’s voice trailed off.

“It is,” I said, firmly, after a rather hefty gas run and hourlong drive to eat Greek gyros and fries and hummus at the park.

The park was beautiful. There was a bridge and a lake, but we were most enticed by a tiny gazebo bench in a butterfly garden, so we ate there, criss-cross apple-sauced.

We considered walking around the lake until the wind nearly blew us over.

April 5th, 2022

The day was really pleasant, albeit muggy. I spent a lot of it outside, by the lake, reading my books of poetry, nursing my watermelon mojito, working on Escapril. That was how the day passed, for the most part, and we capped off the evening with a neighborhood stroll. I kept chafing my toe, and we watched a little boy fail to drive his tiny Jeep, and yell, “Aw, MAN!” in embarrassment. Then we watched Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban while I munched on pho.

April 4th, 2022

Remote work is fantastic. Except I didn’t bring any business casual clothes on this trip. Tomorrow will probably be the first time in over a month that I’ll on camera. Not because anyone’s making me, but because it seems ~Proper~, and we’re all meeting the people who indirectly pay us.

I met my smaller team today. Was not on camera. I like the company structure and culture. Because I’m not involved in the same projects as my manager, my manager has no incentive or reason or ability to micromanage. Managers have their own projects. And project managers might micromanage, but there’s an inherent boundary, since they only manage the project.

And thank God for that. I think I’m finally simmering down from the past few months’ of prolonged work resentment. Part of the reason it got so bad was that I was always putting on some cheery facade. It was basically a joke, though, because I’d disobey, get lectured, smile like Chucky, and disobey again.

Talk about emotional labor. I read a psychology study on how, when people were tasked with emotional labor at work, they were more likely to eat a cookie. Not because emotional labor led to desire for cookies, but because emotional labor reduces self control. Because all that self control is reserved towards not telling off your lousy boss and crap customers.

April 3rd, 2022

Lazy Sunday. Spent the entire day in bed. I periodically left to secure sustenance, aka 3/4 of all the egg rolls and runny-eggs-I-tried-to-unrun and fried rice and pancit and BBQ.

In the afternoon, we went to a ridiculously good – and I mean ridiculous – boba place. It seemed like the type of place that meant actual watermelon juice and not the Jolly Rancher flavored kind, so I ordered the watermelon juice, which tasted like, as I suspected and hoped, real watermelon. Then we went to a park, accidentally Central Park, and walked maybe half a mile. I stared into the swamp, looking for alligators. The weather was wildly beautiful, cool and sunny, and we passed by quince photography sessions and strollers and bikers and skateboarders.

At home, we made Korean BBQ on the grill, and I gorged myself on edamame before retiring for the night.

P.S. I’ve officially been writing in this Diary series for 2 years! I started during the quarantine, and have (mostly) continued ever since. I even organized it into a Diaries Category for all viewing pleasures.

April 2nd, 2022

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

Oh, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want-

I want a fruit kolache, I said.

If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ennnnds.

Do you know what this song is about? The boyfriend meeting the friend, ’cause friendship never ends, I pointed out.

The first time they spoke, it was on the phone, and filled with roasts. But today’s meeting was warm and lively and fun. They also cleared up the roast situation. There were no awkward beats, or lulls, or polite-ized chit chat.

After she greeted his family, though, we spoke privately, just me and my best friend. It felt seamless, like no time had passed. We caught up – mostly me sussing out the people in her life, peppering her with questions about her family, her friends, her boyfriend. Le beau popped in at a critical point, and I winked aggressively to signal him to stay and talk.

What are you two talking about?

Oh, we’re having a heart to heart.

I can leave… since it isn’t a heart to heart to heart, he said.

No, stay, it’s fine.

So he stayed. And we talked. And we vibed. And we cackled. And she expressed her gratitude for him and for us, for making the drive, for seeing her, for caring, even when we could only express it through tiny screens and ghost-icon apps.

Afterwards, we were all inseparable. We sat in the backyard, by the lake, eating Filipino BBQ skewers and mango cake and pork pancit. She filled me in on her life, from school to relationships to friends. Le beau later offered his 2 cents. I spun around the chair, occasionally chiming in.

I always tell my best friend she reminds me of le beau and that le beau reminds me of my best friend. Turns out they’re more similar than I thought. Sometimes I feel like I learn more about the people I love when they interact with other people I love. The people in my life have a knack of reflecting each other, in kindness and interests and personality.

Serendipitously, today’s Escapril prompt was Separation. It reminded me that we can be far away – miles away, states away, countries away – that we can go months without speaking, years without seeing each other – while knowing that love will span just as far, if not more, and that, when reunited, it’ll feel like no time has passed.