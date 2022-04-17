1-800 LumberLu

Recently, I have been obsessed with wood furniture. Up until this point, I’ve never harbored even a passing interest in lumber. Lately, it’s all I can think about. I spend hours sanding pieces, examining whorls, staining surfaces.

It all started with a story about a budding romance between two thrift store employees. After reading the book, I felt inspired and looked up nearby thrift stores. This was how I found X, The Thrift Store That Changed My Life. Sandwiched between an ancient arcade and shut-down theatre, the thrift store housed absurdly beautiful pieces for absurdly low prices.

At first, I thought I was imagining things. These pieces, made of solid wood, were priced at maybe 5% of their value. $3,000 hutches for $75. $2,000 couches for $120. So I roped le beau in for a second set of eyes. And he, too, became enchanted. Since the thrift store discovery, we’ve made daily runs. We have 4 frequent buyer cards. We know the employees. The steals make my heart throb. When we lug furniture home, I throw myself into bringing these old pieces back to life.

And so. I’ve been learning how to sand wood, stain wood, seal wood, strip wood. I’ve been learning the basics of wood. The differences between wood. The subtleties of wood. I chatter incessantly about wood to anyone who will listen.

Strangely enough, we discovered that the previous owner of this home was also a wood enthusiast. We found his handmade cabinet filled with wood stains and paint primers. Maybe I absorbed the owner’s love for wood refinishing. It was abrupt – around the time we moved in, but wherever it came from, I’m not complaining. Although everyone else in my life is.

Since I share most, if not all, of my creative obsessions here, I wanted to spotlight recent wood projects. I have mostly been focused on wood refinishing, instead of renovating. I don’t fiddle with the structure as much as I do with the surface. If I am not here, dumping every last brain cell on this website, I’ll probably be in the garage, or balcony, or backyard, fiddling with furniture. If you need me, you can just call 1-800 LumberLu.

Projects

Office Cabinet

Not technically a wood wood project, but emulating wood still counts, I think.

This table, like a lot of our pieces, was serendipitous. I was mocking up a virtual office, looking for an office side cabinet to store documents.The next day, we went to the thrift store, which had the exact same piece. $10. I immediately bought it.

The only downside was that the shelves were lined with this awful green felt and tacky black tar-like glue. The tar-glue refused to budge, but I scraped off what I could, and bought oak contact paper to match the cabinet. It took longer than it should have, but in the end, I was happy with the final product.

Plant Ladder

This was a simple stain. I bought this ladder a while ago. The ladder was shipped over as raw wood, slightly splintered in the edges. I decided to stain it a darker color. I chose cherry, because warm colors makes my heart warm. I’m guessing the wood is pine, since the stain was a wee bit uneven, and I was too lazy to use conditioner. But it gives it a ~rustic~ look, and plus, I don’t think my faux plants will care.

Coffee Table

This project was quite the nightmare.

We spotted a rising coffee table at the thrift store, shaped like a slice of pie, and quickly bought it for only $40. I only noticed the dings and scratches later. Assuming the piece was real wood, I didn’t mind, and bought a wood filler pen. But then, when I sanded the surface down, I realized it wasn’t real wood, but veneer wood.

Veneer wood is a very thin layer of real wood glued on top of the composite wood surface. This meant that I couldn’t simply sand and stain as I normally would. It didn’t help that there were significant gashes and nicks on every side.

There were no tutorials online, either, which made things even more frustrating. Most people suggested painting over wood veneer – it wasn’t salvageable.

So I poked around. And this was where Special Walnut gel stain stepped in. Gel stain is a thicker form of oil stain. It sits on top of the furniture’s surface, as opposed to regular stain, which is absorbed in the body. After hours of experimenting, I ended up leaving the gel stain on the surface – going against all online advice – letting it dry, and treating it as paint.

Miraculously, it worked. It covered up all the scratches and gashes, and left a smooth, espresso finish. Once I added a protective poly coat, she looked brand new!

I’m on my 6th or 7th project now – and I plan to document those here, too. So I’ll continue adding to this post as I work on new projects.