It’s official! We are all moved into the house. (And with record timing – our new jobs ramped up right when we finished.) From late March to April, we decorated the living room; the dining room; our bedrooms; my office; and the breakfast area. The only space we haven’t furnished yet is the to-be-gym, which we’ll tackle later, once we’ve decided on the equipment.

Until this point, I have spent an ungodly amount of time virtually designing rooms. If I could count the hours, they would be somewhere in the hundreds. For several months, the line between reality and Floorplanner.com became dangerously blurred. My obsession over dresser placement, rug size, bed direction, light size, cushion color, and table orientation spiraled, along with my sanity. In the end, though, it was all worth it, because now, I am delighted on a daily basis.

Hi MTV, and welcome to my crib.

Living Room

Somehow, we discovered the magical thrift store weeks before moving in.

Consequently, we went every day. Consequently, 2/3 of the living room was thrifted. Sectional? $120. Lamp? $7. Coffee table? $40. Side table? $15. Bookshelf? $15. CD stand? $5. Painting? $12. To shed light onto the contrast between the actual value and thrift price, on the back of the Venice painting was a tag: $300. After calculating comparable items, the real value of the thrifted items totaled $5,000+.

Not in the frame is an ottoman, portable fireplace, shelf, reading chair, and built-in fireplace. I don’t use the living room as much as I should, but it’s still a nice cozy haven.

Room