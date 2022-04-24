It’s official! We are all moved into the house. (And with record timing – our new jobs ramped up right when we finished.) From late March to April, we decorated the living room; the dining room; our bedrooms; my office; and the breakfast area. The only space we haven’t furnished yet is the to-be-gym, which we’ll tackle later, once we’ve decided on the equipment.
Until this point, I have spent an ungodly amount of time virtually designing rooms. If I could count the hours, they would be somewhere in the hundreds. For several months, the line between reality and Floorplanner.com became dangerously blurred. My obsession over dresser placement, rug size, bed direction, light size, cushion color, and table orientation spiraled, along with my sanity. In the end, though, it was all worth it, because now, I am delighted on a daily basis.
Hi MTV, and welcome to my crib.
Living Room
Somehow, we discovered the magical thrift store weeks before moving in.
Consequently, we went every day. Consequently, 2/3 of the living room was thrifted. Sectional? $120. Lamp? $7. Coffee table? $40. Side table? $15. Bookshelf? $15. CD stand? $5. Painting? $12. To shed light onto the contrast between the actual value and thrift price, on the back of the Venice painting was a tag: $300. After calculating comparable items, the real value of the thrifted items totaled $5,000+.
Not in the frame is an ottoman, portable fireplace, shelf, reading chair, and built-in fireplace. I don’t use the living room as much as I should, but it’s still a nice cozy haven.
Room
’twas inspired by many a Tumblr room. Hence the fairy lights, tapestry, and pinkish art. I wanted it to be ultra girly. Teenie weenie. And, above all, cozy. At night, I curl up, glasses off, half blind, and pretend the mountain is real, and that I am simmering by a fireplace in Colorado. Although you can’t see in the photos, I installed a set of blackout roller blinds, courtesy of IKEA FRIDANS, as well as curtains, for triple light protection, since I have the sleep needs of a bat.
Office
On the other hand, I wanted my office to be serene and temperamentally cool. A space that would absorb the inevitable irritation I exude during work hours. I am determined to never step foot into an office again, to work from home for as long as humanly possible, which means I spend a lot of time in here.
I included black modern shelves, a midcentury chair, and blue accents. Since I am restless, I also added a standing table and sitting table and floor cushions. I disassembled our old IKEA coffee table, removed the bottom layer, and used a wood grain contact paper. I brightened up the modernness with warm wood accents, like a rustic ladder (not pictured) and wood cabinet, thrifted for $10.
Bathroom
See that mirror frame? A nightmare. Because I made it one. It was originally red. And it bothered me intensely. In a greyish bathroom, the warmness looked out of place. Over the course of a week, I sanded down the frame to raw wood – twice – and recoated it – nine times, at the very least. I intentionally distressed the frame, so it would look vintage and rustic, which would contrast (and complement) the modern tile. In the end, I ignored all calls for rationality, and devoted an embarrassing amount of time and energy into this frame. But I am happy with it, and every morning, when I brush my teeth, I examine it, pleased.
Before:
Art
And finally, the art. We’ve thrifted a lot of art and knick-knacks- from beautiful paintings to boxes to book stands. Currently, I am repurposing some of the pieces as future canvases. For the most part, though, we have hung the majority of the art. The paintings below were only $4 each, which made my thrifty feelers tingle. Also, one of the images changes from different angles, like those glittery holographic cards from my childhood.
There are a few massive paintings we haven’t hung yet, with elaborate, ornate frames. Eventually we will have a giant gallery wall.
So that concludes le hous tour. I’ll probably continue to decorate, adding objects here and there, especially when the holidays roll around. I am a holiday decorating fanatic. In the meantime, however, I will be basking and eating oatmeal, like a wintertime lizard on a windowsill.