At first it was funny

that I had flossed my lips open. Now it’s just painful. I spent half the day nursing an achy chest and Googling armchair creams to alleviate my angular cheilitis.

I am perpetually plagued by the pettiest of health concerns. This condition – split lips as a result of flossing – is on its way to becoming the #2 Pettiest and Most Stubborn issue I’ve dealt with. I am going to vent, because it has been bothering me for almost 2 months, and I am furious. But I am not furious enough to inform other people, since I’m not trying to alarm anyone, just a public abyss on the Internet.

It all started with some ribs. Early March 2021. I must have nibbled on a bone wrong, because a few hours later, I ran my tongue over my back molar, which was, to my horror, chipped. Chipped. I have always harbored a mild obsession with dental hygiene, spent hours staring at teeth, and was, quite frankly, disturbed about this chipped tooth. So, in the middle of a tornado, I called the dentist’s office. They kindly informed me that no, they were not open, due to the tornado. I scheduled an appointment and cancelled and scheduled again and cancelled and scheduled one last time before finally going… to the dentist.

Despite my love for clean teeth, it had also been 6 years since I had seen a dentist. When he said I had 4 cavities, I was not angry, but disappointed. I was also very scared, because I am afraid of needles, and aerosols, and people prying into my gums. So instead of making another appointment or going to the pharmacy, I wormholed my way through Google for more armchair solutions. I read the literature, I reviewed the studies, and I stocked up on Xylitol gum, stannous fluoride toothpaste, and a wild amount of floss.

Then I proceeded to floss at least 5 times a day. I flossed after every snack, every meal, every drink, and every piece of candy. During our road trip in June, all I did was floss. I sat in the front seat, and I flossed. I would floss after eating. I would floss without having eaten. My determination to floss, however, eventually came with a cost this March, when my mouth, tired of being flossed, was finally flossed open.

In an attempt to alleviate my flossed lips, I used some dental lip balm. I felt fantastic. It was the solution to all of my problems. I began using this balm multiple times a day. Problem solved. Several days later, le beau noticed that I looked more Kardashiany than usual. My lips, normally inconspicuous little pencils, had ballooned to absurd proportions. It did not take long to put 2 and 2 together. Oh, fantastic. In addition to having already flossed my goddamn mouth open, I had elicited an allergic reaction. I threw the balm away, albeit not before accidentally using it again, thus eliciting allergic reaction Pt. II.

It’s been 2 weeks now. I can’t go one day without ripping one side of my mouth open. It’s infuriating. And absolutely petty. Could I go to a doctor? Of course. I made an appointment for later this month. But I am dismayed to have even gotten to this point.

I do feel better having told my tale. I am sure that one day this will just make for a horrible story. As of now, I am living through this horrible story. I am also admittedly procrastinating. I am surrounded by items and clothes I should pack for our trip, since we’re going on vacation soon. God, we’re going on a vacation soon. Sort of. It’s more like a work-from-home getaway, a change of scenery, which we also did early this month. Oh, shit! I’m in charge of the Spotify playlist, too. I should stop blogging, shouldn’t I? I should, I should.