Finishing Escapril

These are my last 10 entries for Escapril, the daily poem project. My first 20 entries are at Escapril 2022. Eventually I’ll move these over and call it a month.God, the last 1/3 of a project is always the hardest to finish, and if it weren’t for all the time I wasted on formatting these, I probably wouldn’t have. But I did! Ho hey.

April was an okay month. If I had the choice, I wouldn’t repeat it, but I also wouldn’t not repeat it. I’d reflect more, but I have to pack. We started April off with a road trip, and now we’re ending April with one.