Finishing Escapril

Posted on by lu

These are my last 10 entries for Escapril, the daily poem project. My first 20 entries are at Escapril 2022. Eventually I’ll move these over and call it a month.God, the last 1/3 of a project is always the hardest to finish, and if it weren’t for all the time I wasted on formatting these, I probably wouldn’t have. But I did! Ho hey.

April was an okay month. If I had the choice, I wouldn’t repeat it, but I also wouldn’t not repeat it. I’d reflect more, but I have to pack. We started April off with a road trip, and now we’re ending April with one.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s