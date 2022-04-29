Tonight I was thinking of bacteria and nature and sentience. I was thinking of tadpoles and love and Reddit. I was thinking of mountains and weed and reincarnation. I was thinking of this one blogger who hasn’t posted in years, and yet posted tonight, around the time that I was thinking of her.

I was thinking of dreams and friendship and loose ends. I was thinking of loyalty and newspaper jobs and money. I was thinking of the things we can take when we are gone and how plants most certainly have feelings. I was thinking of how people are probably an infection to earth, how the relationship can’t possibly be healthy, how if I were earth and speed-dating mankind, I’d break it off. (It’s not me, it’s you. Most definitely you. )

I say that, but I also desperately love nature. That is the reason for this trip, and the motivation for going so far. Even though I planned to be asleep 3 hours ago, I am, as indicated, wide awake, awake as hell, even though we’ll be on the road in 4 hours. For 20 hours.

This week, I want to snort nature. I want to nuzzle nature. I want to pet nature. I envy nature. I revere nature. I am a concrete princess, afraid of unpaved switchbacks. I contemplate ways to trim the weeds. I flinch at spiders. I spray down wasps. Even so. Earth can be one helluva place, and a beautiful one at that, and I’m so excited to see her, really see her, I can’t sleep.