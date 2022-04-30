April Diaries

April 29th, 2022

Tonight I was thinking of bacteria and nature and sentience. I was thinking of tadpoles and love and Reddit. I was thinking of mountains and weed and reincarnation. I was thinking of this one blogger who hasn’t posted in years, and yet posted tonight, around the time that I was thinking of her.

I was thinking of dreams and friendship and loose ends. I was thinking of loyalty and newspaper jobs and money. I was thinking of the things we can take when we are gone and how plants most certainly have feelings. I was thinking of how people are probably an infection to earth, how the relationship can’t possibly be healthy, how if I were earth and speed-dating mankind, I’d break it off. (It’s not me, it’s you. Most definitely you. )

I say that, but I also desperately love nature. That is the reason for this trip, and the motivation for going so far. Even though I planned to be asleep 3 hours ago, I am, as indicated, wide awake, awake as hell, even though we’ll be on the road in 4 hours. For 20 hours.

This week, I want to snort nature. I want to nuzzle nature. I want to pet nature. I envy nature. I revere nature. I am a concrete princess, afraid of unpaved switchbacks. I contemplate ways to trim the weeds. I flinch at spiders. I spray down wasps. Even so. Earth can be one helluva place, and a beautiful one at that, and I’m so excited to see her, really see her, I can’t sleep.

April 27th, 2022

At first it was funny that I had flossed my lips open. Now it’s just painful. I spent half the day nursing an achy chest and Googling armchair creams to alleviate my angular cheilitis.

I am perpetually plagued by the pettiest of health concerns. This condition – split lips as a result of flossing – is on its way to becoming the #2 Pettiest and Most Stubborn issue I’ve dealt with. I am going to vent, because it has been bothering me for almost 2 months, and I am furious. But I am not furious enough to inform other people, since I’m not trying to alarm anyone, just a public abyss on the Internet.

It all started with some ribs. Early March 2021. I must have nibbled on a bone wrong, because a few hours later, I ran my tongue over my back molar, which was, to my horror, chipped. Chipped. I have always harbored a mild obsession with dental hygiene, spent hours staring at teeth, and was, quite frankly, disturbed about this chipped tooth. So, in the middle of a tornado, I called the dentist’s office. They kindly informed me that no, they were not open, due to the tornado. I scheduled an appointment and cancelled and scheduled again and cancelled and scheduled one last time before finally going… to the dentist.

Despite my love for clean teeth, it had also been 6 years since I had seen a dentist. When he said I had 4 cavities, I was not angry, but disappointed. I was also very scared, because I am afraid of needles, and aerosols, and people prying into my gums. So instead of making another appointment or going to the pharmacy, I wormholed my way through Google for more armchair solutions. I read the literature, I reviewed the studies, and I stocked up on Xylitol gum, stannous fluoride toothpaste, and a wild amount of floss.

Then I proceeded to floss at least 5 times a day. I flossed after every snack, every meal, every drink, and every piece of candy. During our road trip in June, all I did was floss. I sat in the front seat, and I flossed. I would floss after eating. I would floss without having eaten. My determination to floss, however, eventually came with a cost this March, when my mouth, tired of being flossed, was finally flossed open.

In an attempt to alleviate my flossed lips, I used some dental lip balm. I felt fantastic. It was the solution to all of my problems. I began using this balm multiple times a day. Problem solved. Several days later, le beau noticed that I looked more Kardashiany than usual. My lips, normally inconspicuous little pencils, had ballooned to absurd proportions. It did not take long to put 2 and 2 together. Oh, fantastic. In addition to having already flossed my goddamn mouth open, I had elicited an allergic reaction. I threw the balm away, albeit not before accidentally using it again, thus eliciting allergic reaction Pt. II.

It’s been 2 weeks now. I can’t go one day without ripping one side of my mouth open. It’s infuriating. And absolutely petty. Could I go to a doctor? Of course. I made an appointment for later this month. But I am dismayed to have even gotten to this point.

I do feel better having told my tale. I am sure that one day this will just make for a horrible story. As of now, I am living through this horrible story. I am also admittedly procrastinating. I am surrounded by items and clothes I should pack for our trip, since we’re going on vacation soon. God, we’re going on a vacation soon. Sort of. It’s more like a work-from-home getaway, a change of scenery, which we also did early this month. Oh, shit! I’m in charge of the Spotify playlist, too. I should stop blogging, shouldn’t I? I should, I should.

April 25th, 2022

Today I bought a video game at Gamestop. When we were at Gamestop the other day, at the mall, I wandered into the Switch section, saw the cover, and felt compelled to buy it. I paused, though, balking at the price tag. The reviews were excellent – 4.4/5, 9/10 IGN. And in the trailer, the main character was located in the mountains. Since the setting and story resonated, I decided that I wanted to buy the game and to play it while I was in the mountains. After calling a closer Gamestop, they price-matched with a $20 discount.

The employee turned out to be a straight-up horror aficionado. Dished out recommendations left and right. The three of us were nerding out heavy. He met M. Night Shyamalan. His friend worked for Supermassive Games. Was on Until Dawn. When I heard this, I almost fainted. When he said he was going to a local horror film convention next month, I almost shat myself. Truly. There have been horror conventions going on within a 20 mile radius and I have not been aware of this??????????????????????

The timing was perfect. I’ve been itching for a new horror series, a game, movie, or show. I usually have to wait until October for those. Over the years (I guess if you have followed coolpep for that long, this won’t be that new, since I blabber about these games a lot) I’ve religiously followed story-based horror/action game playthroughs. Until Dawn. Detroit: Become Human. Beyond Two Souls. Heavy Rain. Walking Dead. But game releases are few and far in between.

I left the store with a running list of shows, movies and games to check out. Maybe we’ll watch them on our trip. Also. I can’t wait for Jordan Peele’s NOPE.

April 23rd, 2022

Yesterday was Earf Day. I tip my hat to all the trees that Mother Nature has produced. I can’t even paint one.

The previous owner of the house cut down all of the trees, leaving the grass barren and lumpy. Envious of the neighbors’ trees that tower over our fence, tempting shade and beauty, I contemplated planting trees of our own. Then I remembered how goddamn long it takes to grow one. Cutting down trees will always be one of those things that I am unable to wrap my mind around. Do you know how goddamn long it took to grow that thing? And you’re just going to raze it down? Shame on you.

Trees aside, we had Vietnamese coffee today at our local banh mi place. It is run by an adorable older couple, who have come to recognize us. Their banh mi’s are the yummiest I’ve ever had, and they have the freshest cilantro I’ve eaten in my life. It’s like they grow it in the back of the restaurant. I wouldn’t be surprised. Sometimes it makes me sad to see the place empty, classical music drifting. I hope they never close down.

Then we went to go look at lawn mowers at the hardware store. I love the smell of hardware stores: le beau caught me snorting the air in Aisle I9 before berating me. I would like for us to mow the lawn; I’m happy to learn how to use one. But after one look at the mowers, all 3x my body weight, I hesitated. And then I felt outraged. They have Roombas. But why not Groombas? Grass roombas.

Finally, we did our usual thrift-store-furniture-store-run, which is basically how we spend our weekends. I did sink in a bit of existential dread whilst in the parking garage: there are days I feel like a piece of lint being sucked into a belly button. But then I remember that life is filled with lots of beauty, and humor, and rare puppers without a care in the world – like the one we saw today – so I shouldn’t fret as much as I do about the things I cannot control.

April 21st, 2022

Today I was in the bathroom, minding my own business, when I saw a roach limping its way across the tile. I emotionally blacked out for 24 seconds, during which I allegedly wailed in terror. I forgot this part. All I know is that, a few minutes later, le beau had la chancla at the ready, and squished the critter.

I forgot what we did today, it was all a blur. I visited my pigs; we bought a giant painting for $10; we had minty juice boba; we looked at hardware; we made sichuan noodles.

The highlight of my day, though, had to have been when an alum call center dialed in, a young freshman who talked in question marks. The whole conversation lasted at least 15 minutes, on speakerphone, in the car, as she asked for phone numbers, emails, school advice, university guidance, current job, and finally, money.

…So thank you for your wonderful advice in college and applying for jobs. So, would you like to donate $70?

Um, ah, no thank you, I would not-

And I totally understand that? but would you possibly be willing to fund the University’s technology’s services for $50?

No, I would not, I am not interested. –

And I understand, yes, but just one more thing? Would you like to donate $20.20 to the University?

I admire your persistence, but I am not interested in donating, no.

We did eventually get off of the phone, but not without some difficulty. With every “just one more thing,” my ears perked up, because, really, what was that one more thing? I just had to know.

April 19th, 2022

We went to the mall and got Chipotle and came home with one oversized black shirt (me) and a white hoodie (him). Shopping with le beau was surprisingly fun, as I drifted into the men’s section and tried on all the big shirts.

Last night I was on Quora, Googling what people my age should be doing. After scrolling Instagram from the first time in a long time, I wanted to gauge the social comparison charts. This age group is a weird one. We’re sandwiched between becoming TikTok stars and raising a family. So while 1/3 of us are partying like there’s no tomorrow on a stolen yacht in Cancun, the other 1/3 are raising a newborn, and the other 1/3 – including me – are somewhere in between.

I was thinking, though, of how these daily entries date back over 10 years now. I always find them somewhere on my hard drive, a highly detailed entry babbling about dinner and school. Life changes, but then it doesn’t. It’s always slightly outrageous, and very uneventful. Even so, I derive the same pleasure from blogging about orange juice from when I was 12 to now. If I was 12, and looking at life now, I’m not sure what I’d think, except that maybe I wouldn’t have expected.

April 18th, 2022

I can confidently say that today was a bad day. For a variety of reasons. Thus. I am grateful that the day is almost over, and that tomorrow will be unlike today, and even though it may be worse, it may also be better.

So now I am going to paint trees.

April 17th, 2022

Spent the day painting on an easel in the garage. Le beau worked on his vehicle, since we’re going on a road trip in a few weeks. We just got back from a road trip. Similar to our last trip, we aren’t taking the week off. We plan to work in the Airbnb, and to hunker down, and bask in nature.

I had forgotten how exhausting and fulfilling painting was. It’s been a few years since I’ve painted on a canvas. Ever since I stared using my iPad, I shifted to digital art. Physical artwork has this ineffable quality, though. And it’s ingrained in me, muscle memory, the hours I spent at art school, painting beside my friends. So when I picked up the paintbrush today, I was surprised at how quickly it flowed – the blending, the colors, the mixing. I took a progress photo. I blocked out the painting, and now I’m going in with details.

There was one funny synchronicity today. I woke up and immediately wanted McDonalds breakfast – their pancakes and hash browns, even though we’ve vowed not to eat out anymore. I normally don’t go to McDonalds, and it’s been months since we’ve had the occasional breakfast. But it was an impulse and I normally follow those, especially when they’re sort of peculiar. So while le beau was sleeping, I went and ordered McDonalds without telling him, and ate breakfast with my guinea pigs.

Then I surprised him with the food. He said – that’s weird. Last night, I was thinking of how I wanted to get McDonalds for breakfast, but I thought you would get mad. After we had Hello Fresh for dinner – very good, by the way, not sure how I’ll ever live without Hello Yes now – and I Zambonied the last bite, we counted, and realized we had only eaten out once this week.

April 16th, 2022

I almost fell asleep at the Panera drive thru, slouched and splayed and waiting for salad, until le beau hissed, “they’re waiting!”

Oh, shit. An expressionless girl in a ponytail and Panera hat stared blankly at us. I rolled down my window and handed my card.

Then we walked nearly 3 miles at the furniture store. When he told me this – having peered at his Apple watch, I had several questions. First of all, what twenty-something year olds with a life walk around a furniture store on Saturday? (They don’t. Have lives, I mean.) Second of all, what furniture store allows for 3 miles of walking? (Ours, apparently.)

We went after a quick thrift store jaunt. Since our home is furnished now, the furniture doesn’t hold the same allure. Although I almost came home with a painting.

Then we returned home and I spent time with the pigs and we made our Hello Fresh. Steakhouse style pork chops, green beans, potatoes. I love Hello Fresh. Every day I look forward to Hello Fresh. It’s more like… Hello Yes. It takes the most stressful part out of the cooking – knowing what you want to make, buying all the ingredients, preparing them, making sure there’s no waste. And we’re learning how to make new foods and open our picky little minds to the food world around us. Never thought I’d be gobbling down sour cream sauce, but there we were.

April 15th, 2022

Every few weeks I re-download Instagram on my iPad to peruse the socials. I used to use social media a lot, but as the flies became more invasive, they began to drop off. Now it’s a weird sensation, using social media. My screen glides with names and faces I have forgotten. I usually play deletion tag.

Another weird drinking-from-a-firehose day at work. I had to deflect yet another call, since I had tasks to work on. Also, I’m fairly certain I have some sort of mild social anxiety that makes social interaction more painful than pulling teeth. I had a nightmare a few days ago about a social interaction gone awry. It really does feel like fight or flight after a while.

Currently gesso-ing an old painting; I also started a new book. Off to do those now, ta ta WordPress.

April 14th, 2022

We went to the park after work and played frisbee. I practiced tossing it on the way there. By the time we got to the field, we were slingin’ and swingin’. The only problem was that le beau kept tossing it too forcefully, too far. I insisted we do a distance exercise where we started off right next to each other and gradually threw the frisbee.

Eventually we got into the swing of things, no pun intended. I had a lot of fun. We kept spinning our baseball caps because the afternoon sun was shining hard. We initially planned to bring the basketball, but saw 2 grown men on the court. Not wanting to get into an altercation, we settled for frisbee. I think we made a good choice.

April 13th, 2022

Our HelloFresh box arrived on our doorstep today. It came in a bright green box with two fat ice packets and tons of small brown bags with perfectly packaged food in tiny packets. God, even describing it makes my skin crawl with bougie. But HelloFresh was the (temporary) solution we settled on for our general food mess. I won’t lie. I’m excited.

We made HelloFresh once. It was in 2019. February. They had a deal. So they sent us pork chops. Best chops I’ve ever had. Best chops I’ve ever made. Chef’s kiss. I still dream about that honey vinaigrette.

Been feeling down in the lumps lately. No external cause, no internal reason, but every now and then, like the weather, my mood dampens, and everything becomes irritating and morose. I want nothing more than to curl up, like a turtle, in the darkness of a shell, scooping strawberry yogurt and granola into my mouth.

I did not do exactly that today, but I did something close: I hung out with my pigs. I made a pen for ourselves, and when they were a bit far in the corner, I scooted closer, distraught. I’ve been feeling insecure about who I am to them – am I just one big fat hay bag to them? Am I just food? They slept on a blanket as I worked on work. Don’t tell anyone, but I think this was the first day I worked for an actual amount of time.

This is because the whole team’s been drinking from a firehose. I don’t blame them, I don’t blame anyone, it’s the circumstance, the hundreds of documents being meticulously organized, the contracts, the red tape, big promises made, big promises kept, the 30 emails I can’t possibly read. I’m a cog in a machine, a lost one at that. From morning til afternoon, I was scrambling through those documents, trying to tell which way was up or down.

April 12th, 2022

Today I was on jury duty for a murder trial. The woman shot the man’s secret lover on their 10 year anniversary. A crime of passion, the defendant – whose feathery voice kept drifting from the mic – implied. Or 10-100 years in prison, the prosecutor – in her big beachy blonde waves – explained.

I’ll be frank with you, diary. I thought this shit was going to be a snoozefest. A COVID consortium. A gathering of hundreds to assess a sandwich theft, a petty crime, a crime so dull, I’d finish two books and 4 slices of pizza. Everyone around me had never taken jury duty seriously. As a result, I also did not.

This, however, turned out to be some of the wildest shit I had ever experienced, with the stage filled with charismatic Atticus Finch pt. II’s and bowing retired judges and attendants who’d been victims of assault, familial murder. One woman pointedly brought up domestic abuse, saying she’d been a victim; a man tearfully admitted he had lost his own brother to gun violence just last year; another woman said her aunt’s husband had murdered her aunt, although this, she nodded, would not interfere with her judgement on this case.

I watched a cop – who wore a black hoodie with an American flag and thin blue line – debate the prosecutor on the definition of “guilty.” For a moment, the lawyer was stumped. We watched her try and set up a lesson trap for the cop. But he calmly rebutted her point. In a way, it was fascinating, to see how two figures in one system could view a seemingly simple concept – guilt – so differently. And how this could lead to such different conclusions: arrest, prison, murder, none.

I squirmed in my chair and doodled and listened, rapt. This feels like a play, I wrote, except it’s real life.

From a logistical perspective – this may surprise you – I was overly prepared for jury duty. I ended up parking on the 4th floor, aka precisely ground floor, on accident; arriving 45 minutes early; sitting in a comfortably social-distanced room with an empty row behind and in front of me; finishing only one bottle of water and two sandwiches; not waiting in any line for any bathroom; leaving early, before 1 PM; and being disqualified as a juror for uttering, “No.”

Although being disqualified was not difficult. I never realized how scathing of a view I had on the legal system until I was explicitly asked, by the legal system, to essentially provide a Yelp star review on the legal system.

Have you or anybody close to you had a bad experience with the police or law enforcement?

I’m not sure what a “good experience” might be, I wrote.

Although I’d been instructed to provide extreme answers to avoid the lengthy process, my views were entirely from the heart. The entire thing – “justice” – whatever society’s feeble attempts are to ensure it – is too knotted for me. Too ensnared in unanswerable moral and philosophical and psychological vines. Although not everybody shared this ambiguous discomfort.

“Thou shall not kill!” one woman declared.

“Um, can I ask why the worst sentence is only 99 years? And not worse than that?” another person chimed.

I’m not sure how many times my eyes almost bugged out of my glasses. Did she say worse?

In the end, I realized that I was 1) far too biased, having already dug up news articles surrounding the case, snapping all my friends, and imagining that the woman had found the unfaithful couple copulating on their rented boat in the Florida waters and 2) far too sensitive, terrified at the prospect of sentencing a human being to prison, of deciding on some arbitrary number to ruin a person’s life in an effort to justify their taking another’s.

Beneath the courtroom professionalism and college lecture-esque etiquette and charismatic figures was a subtle wave of sadness. Maybe it was just me projecting sadness, though, realizing that we were all here because somebody was gone.

April 11th, 2022

Jury duty tomorrow. I am packing:

4 peanut butter sandwiches Pistachios 4 KIND bars Grapes and blackberries Leftover pizza 2 books Notebook 4 water bottles A primary N95 with a face mask 2 backup N95’s and 3 backup face masks Face shield Alcohol wipes Plastic gloves

The reviews on Google were nightmarish. 3 hours of waiting until being allowed into the court? 500 people crammed into a room like sardines? Jesus. I get heart palpitations when the elderly woman stands 2 feet behind me in the IKEA line. My personal bubble is 10 feet. I haven’t eaten in a restaurant in 2 years. I haven’t talked to anyone else outside my tiny bubble without a mask since 2020! How on earth am I going to be around hundreds of living, breathing, potentially-coughing human beans, in the same room?

Add protection glasses to the list. I’m bringing my pool bag to carry all this.

Honestly I’ve been feeling really testy lately. With all the time in the world to read too much into things, I find myself turning into a sour patch kid real fast real frequently. So I am also bringing all of this because I need to anticipate the foulest mood possible.

April 10th, 2022

Drinking a tiny mango mojito (really just last night’s boba with chardonnay) and munching on peanut butter-slathered Skyflakes, the Filipino equivalent of saltines. We saw them at 99 Ranch the other day and added them to our cart, in addition to 5 bags of dumplings, one of which I will make today. I will airfry those dumplings within an inch of their crispy lives.

Having a pleasant day thus far. This weekend was good – quiet – although we did make the mistake of leaving the house on Saturday night for groceries, a grave mistake. I also checked out a few books, which I plan to bring to jury duty. Unfortunately, I couldn’t slip out of jury duty, not this time, so I’ll bring a book, a doodling notebook, and some wild answers for disqualification.

A few quotes from the past few days:

“That’s what I love about grocery shopping. You never know what you’re going to get.”

“What? That’s literally the point of grocery shopping. What type of grocery shopping are you doing?”

“Do I look good in these shades?”

“Do you feel good?”

“I feel great.”

“Then that’s all that matters.”

“But do I look good?”

“I’m the only one who’s looking at you.”

“But do I look good?”

“Yes. You look good.

“Thank you.” Pause. “But I don’t need your validation.”

April 8th, 2022

Hey, happy 7 year anniversary, WordPress!

All I can say is thanks for being here. 😎 And I mean that generally, to WordPress, but also to you, because your being here has contributed to me being here and now we’re here. I’ll spare the cheese (for now) but I really am grateful for -gestures, gesticulates- this, -gesture more- you.

April 6th, 2022

We initially “planned” to arrive Saturday, leave Sunday. That has since spiraled into a weeklong trip, all expenses paid, a lá me, since I’m technically the reason we’re here.

“I feel like today’s not over…” le beau’s voice trailed off.

“It is,” I said, firmly, after a rather hefty gas run and hourlong drive to eat Greek gyros and fries and hummus at the park.

The park was beautiful. There was a bridge and a lake, but we were most enticed by a tiny gazebo bench in a butterfly garden, so we ate there, criss-cross apple-sauced.

We considered walking around the lake until the wind nearly blew us over.

April 5th, 2022

The day was really pleasant, albeit muggy. I spent a lot of it outside, by the lake, reading my books of poetry, nursing my watermelon mojito, working on Escapril. That was how the day passed, for the most part, and we capped off the evening with a neighborhood stroll. I kept chafing my toe, and we watched a little boy fail to drive his tiny Jeep, and yell, “Aw, MAN!” in embarrassment. Then we watched Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Askaban while I munched on pho.

April 4th, 2022

Remote work is fantastic. Except I didn’t bring any business casual clothes on this trip. Tomorrow will probably be the first time in over a month that I’ll on camera. Not because anyone’s making me, but because it seems ~Proper~, and we’re all meeting the people who indirectly pay us.

I met my smaller team today. Was not on camera. I like the company structure and culture. Because I’m not involved in the same projects as my manager, my manager has no incentive or reason or ability to micromanage. Managers have their own projects. And project managers might micromanage, but there’s an inherent boundary, since they only manage the project.

And thank God for that. I think I’m finally simmering down from the past few months’ of prolonged work resentment. Part of the reason it got so bad was that I was always putting on some cheery facade. It was basically a joke, though, because I’d disobey, get lectured, smile like Chucky, and disobey again.

Talk about emotional labor. I read a psychology study on how, when people were tasked with emotional labor at work, they were more likely to eat a cookie. Not because emotional labor led to desire for cookies, but because emotional labor reduces self control. Because all that self control is reserved towards not telling off your lousy boss and crap customers.

April 3rd, 2022

Lazy Sunday. Spent the entire day in bed. I periodically left to secure sustenance, aka 3/4 of all the egg rolls and runny-eggs-I-tried-to-unrun and fried rice and pancit and BBQ.

In the afternoon, we went to a ridiculously good – and I mean ridiculous – boba place. It seemed like the type of place that meant actual watermelon juice and not the Jolly Rancher flavored kind, so I ordered the watermelon juice, which tasted like, as I suspected and hoped, real watermelon. Then we went to a park, accidentally Central Park, and walked maybe half a mile. I stared into the swamp, looking for alligators. The weather was wildly beautiful, cool and sunny, and we passed by quince photography sessions and strollers and bikers and skateboarders.

At home, we made Korean BBQ on the grill, and I gorged myself on edamame before retiring for the night.

P.S. I’ve officially been writing in this Diary series for 2 years! I started during the quarantine, and have (mostly) continued ever since. I even organized it into a Diaries Category for all viewing pleasures.

April 2nd, 2022

Today felt like sitting in a room of angels. It was odd and surreal and beautiful. To my left was le beau. To my right was my best friend. All in the same room. All meeting together for the first time.

Le beau drove us 6 hours to see her today, knowing how much this meant to me. I haven’t seen my best friend in years, although we’ve been best friends for nearly 10. But it all felt fated. Two days ago, I was thinking of her, aching for a road trip, when she texted me. She wanted to say hi. She said she was flying nearby to pick up a cat: a feisty, beautiful stray. So this morning, we packed our bags, and we left to meet her.

The drive over was smooth. The weather was road-trip perfect. There was sunshine and blue skies and Microsoft screensaver clouds and a cool breeze. We had 12 kolaches to tide us over. I was our Spotify DJ, my usual responsibility. I hopped from one genre to another, trying to -catch- a vibe. On my 90’s playlist, Wannabe by the Spice Girls played as I shoved a blueberry cream cheese kolache into my mouth.

Oh, I’ll tell you what I want, what I really, really want-

I want a fruit kolache, I said.

If you want to be my lover, you gotta get with my friends. Make it last forever, friendship never ennnnds.

Do you know what this song is about? The boyfriend meeting the friend, ’cause friendship never ends, I pointed out.

The first time they spoke, it was on the phone, and filled with roasts. But today’s meeting was warm and lively and fun. They also cleared up the roast situation. There were no awkward beats, or lulls, or polite-ized chit chat.

After she greeted his family, though, we spoke privately, just me and my best friend. It felt seamless, like no time had passed. We caught up – mostly me sussing out the people in her life, peppering her with questions about her family, her friends, her boyfriend. Le beau popped in at a critical point, and I winked aggressively to signal him to stay and talk.

What are you two talking about?

Oh, we’re having a heart to heart.

I can leave… since it isn’t a heart to heart to heart, he said.

No, stay, it’s fine.

So he stayed. And we talked. And we vibed. And we cackled. And she expressed her gratitude for him and for us, for making the drive, for seeing her, for caring, even when we could only express it through tiny screens and ghost-icon apps.

Afterwards, we were all inseparable. We sat in the backyard, by the lake, eating Filipino BBQ skewers and mango cake and pork pancit. She filled me in on her life, from school to relationships to friends. Le beau later offered his 2 cents. I spun around the chair, occasionally chiming in.

I always tell my best friend she reminds me of le beau and that le beau reminds me of my best friend. Turns out they’re more similar than I thought. Sometimes I feel like I learn more about the people I love when they interact with other people I love. The people in my life have a knack of reflecting each other, in kindness and interests and personality.

Serendipitously, today’s Escapril prompt was Separation. It reminded me that we can be far away – miles away, states away, countries away – that we can go months without speaking, years without seeing each other – while knowing that love will span just as far, if not more, and that, when reunited, it’ll feel like no time has passed.