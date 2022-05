This year, I’m participating in Escapril! Since April is National Poetry Month, Escapril is a set of daily poem prompts. It’s been a minute since I’ve written prose or poetry, but I thought it’d be fun.

In retrospect, April was an okay month. If I had the choice, I wouldn’t repeat it, but I also wouldn’t not repeat it. I’d reflect more, but I have to pack. We started April off with a road trip, and now we’re ending April with one.