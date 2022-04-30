One Gummy Later

everything I say is, apparently, hilarious. Glasses askew? Hilarious. Towel wrapped around my head like a nun? Hilarious. Conditioner sniff tests? Hilarious. Le beau is giggling like cotton candy. I am tired and bemused.

I can’t tell if I’m funny and under-appreciated, I say, or if everything is funny to you right now.

It’s probably the latter. We’ll find out eventually. I refrained from gummies tonight – too exhausted – but tomorrow, most likely.

Had a jam-packed day, filled with mountains and snow and rocks and driving. I’d write a blogorific play-by-play, complete with colorful photos and videos, but I am too tired to do so. I think I would rather dump my brain and go to sleep and share events tomorrow.

We have settled into the 2nd Airbnb. We are staying put for the next 7 days. It has a mountain view and a balcony. The 1st Airbnb was adorable, chicken-themed, and I woke up feeling and looking like a luxurious chicken. Le beau says he woke up and found me sleeping like this.

Have yet to see if this 2nd Airbnb will elicit a similar reaction. I am a mega-germaphobe, very paranoid, and ended up stripping the entire bed. None of them passed the lu-spection test. Luckily, I brought a separate set of sheets and blankets.

Honest, though. The root of all trust issues. Tiny hairs on the corners of Airbnb mattress protectors. I wiped down all hard surfaces (twice) sniffed the hand soap, and tied twine around the door. Per request, I agreed to smell the shampoo and conditioner, both of which were different colors.

The moment I smelled the shampoo, I immediately recognized it. The hand soap. That’s 3 in 1, I said. Then I smelled the conditioner. And immediately recognized. The 3 in the1, I said. Smell it yourself. By the time we got to some unidentified white goo, all my trust issues were activated. At this point, I hope it’s the 3 in 1. This comment was a real hit. I brought my own shampoo, too, except the consistency is suspicious.

Well. It’s getting late. And I’m very tired, WordPress. Today was a beautiful day, and I have a running list of all the things we did. One of them included meeting an Elk, and naming her Karina the Elkina. Earlier, le beau made a semi-morbid-very-sad comment about these diary entries; I am going to hop offline now, and probably go to bed.