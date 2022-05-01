From a distance, we could see snowcapped mountains.

We spent the entire day on the road, pushing across state lines. We listened to indie vibes. Hoppy classics. Sailed through country roads. Fought wild winds. We took brief but frequent breaks, peppered with jerky and candy and crackers. For lunch, we ate banh mi’s on the side of the highway. Somebody honked.

After skirting through states, determined but giddy, we arrived at our destination. Finally! After all the tumbleweed and abandoned towns and endless country lanes. We puttered up the mountains, our hearts rising in tandem. Sun broke through the clouds. As if on cue, “Here Comes the Sun” played, followed by “Every Little Thing’s Gonna be Alright.”

As a nod to the first time I had edibles (long story short, I exceeded the recommended dosage 4x, hallucinated a small dog, among others, and consumed copious amounts of cheesy bread) we stopped by Domino’s. It was nestled in the mountains. On the way, we passed by 3 alleyway deer. We settled in the tiny home, which is where I type today’s entry. The tiny home is delightfully cozy, wood, and chicken-themed.

In an effort to capture our trip, I documented the day in photos and videos. I filmed everything with a 90’s VHS filter. I am going for the “overexcited-90’s-Dad-at-his-kid’s-theatre-performance” vibe. That reminds me of the time my father recorded my ice skating recital, except he didn’t, because he recorded another little girl instead. My mother was not amused.

Pseudo-VHS videos aside…. I am so! happy! we’re back! in the mountains!