Annnd it’s about that time I go on a hiatus. Every month, for the past few months, I’ve been taking a week or two off from the Internet. This time, I would like to reflect on the past 6 months, jam-packed with lots of life and changes.

I imagine I’ll be back in mid-May or June, although truthfully, I will probably be poking around and organizing entries. Otherwise, I will be WFH in the mountains, playing a new Switch game, roadtripping – while retrospectively writing about past roadtrips – and slinking around offline.

See you later, WordPress gators.

5/2/22