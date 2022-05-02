May Diaries

May 1st, 2022

Air horns and unicorn tails! Streamers and balloons! Yay and yowzas.

What a day. Jam-packed. We went to a mountain overlook, took belated graduation photos, accidentally witnessed a wedding, spontaneously drove to the set of a famous horror film, and encountered creepy things to and from the place.

At the same time, I am mildly overwhelmed by all the driving and snow and thrills. So I haven’t edited anything. Camera roll’s up to 287 photos and 79 videos. 3 days. I don’t anticipate the next few days being too wild, though, since we’re working from home. Although ‘home’ is this Airbnb for the next few days.

Speaking of Airbnb…. I accidentally set off my own booby trap this evening. But hear me out. I try not to say that things are ‘sus’ unless they are genuinely suspicious. Doors that swing outwards are, in my book, ‘sus.’ And our Airbnb door swings outwards. So I tied a piece of twine around the lock and a set of key holders attached to the wall, and put 3 pots on the key holder. The idea was to startle any intruder, and to inconvenience them with rattling. I ended up inconveniencing myself, but I guess that’s just proof of concept.

It’s about as outrageous as it sounds. And the fact that I sleep with a giant white noise machine and fat ear plugs probably negates any booby trap.

I wrote down today’s events on a Notes entry. There were 3 synchronicities I wanted to note, on here, for a proper weekend road trip entry.

A man in green congratulated le beau in his graduation wear. He left the overlook. We waited, and took photos for an hour. 45 minutes later, after we had taken a detour to view the ski slopes, I turned to my right, on a crowded highway, and saw, in the car next to us, the man in green. As we drove into a city named after his father’s birthplace, he saw a car exactly like his father’s – the make and model – with a man, who looked exactly like his father, behind the wheel. Doppledad. For the first 20 minutes of our drive, we noticed a tan car weaving through traffic. We watched tan car, commented on tan car, almost witnessed an accident with tan car. We eventually lost tan car, and took a reroute to the horror movie destination. This reroute added 30 minutes to our drive. There was nobody else on the route. At the horror movie destination, I exited the basement bathroom, and saw a tall-ish man. He felt, for no particular reason, familiar, like a sign. Later, as we drove back, we saw tan car. In tan car was tall-ish man.

Sometimes it’s just uncanny how our lives can criss cross with strangers’ so briefly. It’s fleeting and a bit creepy. Maybe the horror movie set amplified the creepiness – the empty roads, the sudden fog, the sideways snow. Later I’ll spend some time cobbling everything together and share those.

April 30th, 2022

One gummy later, everything I say is, apparently, hilarious. Glasses askew? Hilarious. Towel wrapped around my head like a nun? Hilarious. Conditioner sniff tests? Hilarious. Le beau is giggling like cotton candy. I am tired and bemused.

I can’t tell if I’m funny and under-appreciated, I say, or if everything is funny to you right now.

It’s probably the latter. We’ll find out eventually. I refrained from gummies tonight – too exhausted – but tomorrow, most likely.

Had a jam-packed day, filled with mountains and snow and rocks and driving. I’d write a blogorific play-by-play, complete with colorful photos and videos, but I am too tired to do so. I think I would rather dump my brain and go to sleep and share events tomorrow.

We have settled into the 2nd Airbnb. We are staying put for the next 7 days. It has a mountain view and a balcony. The 1st Airbnb was adorable, chicken-themed, and I woke up feeling and looking like a luxurious chicken. Le beau says he woke up and found me sleeping like this.

Have yet to see if this 2nd Airbnb will elicit a similar reaction. I am a mega-germaphobe, very paranoid, and ended up stripping the entire bed. None of them passed the lu-spection test. Luckily, I brought a separate set of sheets and blankets.

Honest, though. The root of all trust issues. Tiny hairs on the corners of Airbnb mattress protectors. I wiped down all hard surfaces (twice) sniffed the hand soap, and tied twine around the door. Per request, I agreed to smell the shampoo and conditioner, both of which were different colors.

The moment I smelled the shampoo, I immediately recognized it. The hand soap. That’s 3 in 1, I said. Then I smelled the conditioner. And immediately recognized. The 3 in the1, I said. Smell it yourself. By the time we got to some unidentified white goo, all my trust issues were activated. At this point, I hope it’s the 3 in 1. This comment was a real hit. I brought my own shampoo, too, except the consistency is suspicious.

Well. It’s getting late. And I’m very tired, WordPress. Today was a beautiful day, and I have a running list of all the things we did. One of them included meeting an Elk, and naming her Karina the Elkina. Earlier, le beau made a semi-morbid-very-sad comment about these diary entries; I am going to hop offline now, and probably go to bed.