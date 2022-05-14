As we drove through the sleepy mountain town, it was hard to believe that any of it was real. The rushing creek. The icy peaks. The lakes, half frozen. I admired the skylines, jagged with mountain range. We appreciated the town’s rockin’ taste in music through their local station – join us in listening to ROCK music here on the ROCK as we ROCK ON.

While our first weekend was packed with driving and adventure, the rest of the week was slower. Working from home, the boundary between life and vacation, work and pleasure, blurred. We took team calls from the balcony, explored creeks on lunch break. On my end, I lollygagged aggressively – lying on the couch, playing my new Switch game, editing photos. We set up the dinner table to face the balcony, where le beau worked, and where we had a clear view of the mountain: powdery on top, like a Turkish Delight. Every few days, it snowed.

Below are my journal entries, sorted in chronological order. Because through music, we form memories, I’ve added songs associated with that day. As I edit entries and images, I’ll continue to add new diary entries, until this forms a cohesive, complete snapshot of our mountain road trip.

On the Road [Friday]

Viet coffee in one hand and PTO in the other, we spent the whole day driving, pushing across state lines. We listened to indie vibes. Hoppy classics. We sailed through country roads. Fought wild winds, gusting 35 mph. We took brief, but frequent, breaks, peppered with jerky and candy and crackers. For lunch, we ate banh mi’s on the side of the highway. Somebody honked.

After skirting through states, determined but giddy, we arrived at our destination. Finally! After all the tumbleweed and abandoned towns and endless country lanes, we were here. From a distance, we could see icy mountain peaks. We puttered up the mountain, hearts rising in tandem. Sun broke through the clouds. As if on cue, “Here Comes the Sun” played, followed by “Every Little Thing’s Gonna be Alright.”

Unexpected Offroad [Saturday]

First thing in the morning, we packed our bags for the next destination. The Airbnb last night was adorable, coop themed. I woke up feeling like a luxurious farm creature. Apparently, I looked like one, too, as I slept with my arms behind my head, like I was, and I quote, “a Chad.”

The night before, we ordered Dominos, a nod to the first time I had edibles, overdosed 4x, hallucinated a small dog, and ate lots of cheesy bread.

“You can taste

all the layers

the cheese

the marinara

….and the bread.”

“You literally just described the ingredients of cheesy bread.”

We sailed up and through neighborhoods to our first tourist destination. Looking back, I don’t know how to describe it other than “very large rocks.” There were tall rocks. Long rocks. Thick rocks. Cobbled rocks. Slim rocks. Beige rocks. Red rocks. Rock rocks. In this image, I stand by a rock.

But there were also fields, and trails, and bike paths. We showed up in the morning, when only pedestrians were allowed, so we wandered through the park until noon. Eager to avoid crowds, we detoured onto a less-traveled path and admired the mountains. For lunch, we had leftover Domino’s in the parking lot, where we watched a couple in front of us take an agonizingly long time to change sweaters.

Although a nearby off-road trail was listed as CLOSED, we drove there anyways. To our surprise, it was open! Hoorah. An unexpected, but welcome, surprise. The journey was smooth and slow. We paused at several locations. The most memorable was an overlook on the mountain edge. From there, we could see the zig-zagging road that crept across the mountain, which we had just driven on. I imagined all the teens who had triple dog-dared each other to bypass the wiry gates and climb the hundreds of feet below.

As we drove and drove and drove, the climate of every town shifted. Some were arid, others icy. Tumbleweed here, icicles there. At one of our stops, I slipped, knee-deep in snow. Wildlife was abundant. We spotted three deer grazing on somebody’s lawn, and an elk on the highway. We named her Karina the Elkina. Self-conscious, she snorted when we commented on her appearance, and gave us a long, hard look before returning to her grass.