Skulls and Roses

Posted on by lu

skull rainbow scratch art

If you got a tattoo, what do you think you’d get?

Probably something cliche, like roses. 

Did a scratch art doodle of a skull and roses. Like Dutch vanitas, a still life style where artists would juxtapose images of life and death to highlight the transience of life, inevitability of death.

Although I wasn’t thinking of those things as I was drawing this; I like drawing skulls in general.

2 thoughts on “Skulls and Roses

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s