If you got a tattoo, what do you think you’d get?
Probably something cliche, like roses.
Did a scratch art doodle of a skull and roses. Like Dutch vanitas, a still life style where artists would juxtapose images of life and death to highlight the transience of life, inevitability of death.
Although I wasn’t thinking of those things as I was drawing this; I like drawing skulls in general.
2 thoughts on “Skulls and Roses”
Looks rad. I would get a tattoo of my dog’s face if I were to ever get one.
Great sketch! I’d get a quote from Thoreau: “Simplify, simplify, simplify.” Have a good one!
