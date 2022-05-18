Social Comparison, Social Media

Last night I reactivated social media. Big mistake. In 24 hours, I’ve suffered a nervous breakdown, gotten locked out, failed to regain access, crafted false ID’s, and had an existential crisis.

Having spent the past year in a hermit-y fashion, the sudden flood of graduations and engagements and babies was a shock, to say the least. The weddings, the rings, the bumps. I ended up on some random acquaintance’s registry, when I swore we were 15 yesterday. Somewhere along the line, I missed the memo. In reality, I never got one, because I am a hermit.

As I scrolled and scrolled, and liked and stewed, the inevitable social media creature arose. Ah. Social comparison. But a different one this time. Normally, the envy stemmed from a desire to do what others were doing. In high school, I wanted to be at that party, or on that trip, or with those friends. The envy that arose this time around was borne from something deeper:

How is everyone so goddamn sure about what they’re doing?

Like the Plath quote about the figs, and all the paths she could choose, it wasn’t fear surrounding not knowing which fig to pluck. Rather, I wondered how other people could pick their figs with such certainty, such decisiveness. And on such public display. Seeing all the couples online made me instinctively want to hide, to delete all of my photos. But deleting my profile wouldn’t stop the march of social expectations and time.

I realized: the older we get, the less reversible the decisions. And that, quite frankly, scares me.

I am often plagued by perpetual unsureness. Most of the time, it seems like life doesn’t particularly care whether I am sure or not sure. I bumble around, I make mistakes, I put the wrong email on my resume, but things fall into place. Things work out, they always do. And yet: I am unable to trust the process. This unsureness thus runs counter to the things I see, hear, and touch. Even when everything goes according to plan, or there’s a sign telling me how fast to drive, or there are instructions to follow, I am not always certain. The smaller the decision, the more anxiety that surrounds it.

Sometimes, my best friend would say: if only I had a crystal ball. If only I knew! But even if I knew, with absolute certainty, of what the future held, I don’t think this feeling would ever go away. Even so, I would always wonder – but what if? And what if? And what if?

When I expressed this out loud, le beau said a few things – a lot of things – which I wish I had written down. So here goes.

One was that social media was clearly toxic. (Evidently.)

The other was that people are likely never 100% certain of the choices they made. Even if they said they were, they would be goddamn liars: it is always a leap of fate.

Another was that nothing is ever really certain, especially when it comes to the the future, and all we really have is what’s in front of us. If we spend all of our time worrying about the future, it’ll bleed into our present.

On top of that, everything has been good. Everything, so far, has gone according to ‘plan,’ even when, in life, there isn’t always a plan. In the end, we all have our own paths. Social comparison is pointless.

Finally, I’m better off without accessing social media. Perhaps getting locked out was for the best.