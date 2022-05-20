Mountain Time (MT) | Photo Diary

(Below are my journal entries and photos from our most recent road trip, sorted in chronological order.)

As we drove through the sleepy mountain town, it was hard to believe that any of it was real. The rushing creek. The icy peaks. The lakes, half frozen. I admired the skylines, jagged with mountain range. We appreciated the town’s rockin’ taste in music through their local station – join us in listening to ROCK music here on the ROCK as we ROCK ON.

While our first weekend was packed with driving and adventure, the rest of the week was slower. Working from home, the boundary between life and vacation, work and pleasure, blurred. We took team calls from the balcony, explored creeks on lunch break. On my end, I lolligagged aggressively – lying on the couch, playing my new Switch game, editing photos. We set up the dinner table to face the balcony, where le beau worked, and where we had a clear view of the mountain: powdery on top, like a Turkish Delight. Every few days, it snowed.

Skipping Rocks

In the morning, it snows. By afternoon, it’s melted. After work, we skip rocks at the marina, and eat takeout on the beach.

Empty

We get coffee in the morning, before his work call. After work, we visit a nearby town. It is empty. A ghost town. When we drive back, we order Dominos. (Again.)

Snow

I wake up this morning to the balcony blanketed in snow.

During a work lull, we visit the coffeeshop – the quirky one with local artists’ work on display and beautiful red-wood hutch and barista with rainbow hair. We take a walk by the creek. We cross the snowy bridge. Once it’s too chilly, we return to the Airbnb. Later, le beau finds me sprawled in bed, listening to the Beirut song, scrolling Reddit.

What? I’m on vacation, I say defensively.

In the afternoon, we order takeout from a local Asian restaurant, the one we’ve already visited three times. Looking for a patch of nature, le beau parks off to the right. There’s an opening to a forested area. Curious, I walk over. It opens to a rocky beach, hugging the lake. It is empty, but panoramic with mountains.

Quiet, we take in the view. Then we then take photos. Driving back, we pass by historic Main, a quaint village area with its own distinct charm.

Walk on Main

In the afternoon, we get ice cream. It is in a quiet, nondescript shopping center. It is nearly empty, except for families bowling and residents loitering and friends gathering.

As some of the few tourists in town, we walk up and down Main Street, looking inside store windows. There are boarded up historic homes; log cabin studios; 3-storied antique malls. Exploring the town, we bumble around like the characters in my video game.

You know how human beings on Earth talk about colonizing Mars? What if there were beings on Mars talking about colonizing Earth? Look! A helicopter. How’d it get up here? What? What does that even mean? For a place with lots of wildfires, they sure have a lot of fairy lights How do such tall trees survive in such a windy place? They have each other to lean on. What kind of high jokesterism is that?

Pizza Goldfish

Last night, we sat on the Friheten IKEA couch, eating pizza goldfish and ruminating.

“But what is electricity?”

“I’ve been asking that for the longest time. Like, what is electricity? Really? Not “currents” or “fields.” What is electricity?”

Today is our last day. We’re sitting on the balcony, gazing at the mountains and valley, watching two guys play Frisbee. The orange pizza bowl curves, glides like smooth pie. The downstairs main to our left slices wood on his patio, smell of sawdust drifting 3 stories up. We see a dog lying on his back, riding bicycles in the air.

We went to the marina after work – part II of graduation photos – and then to an intentionally quaint, sprawling, aggressively walkable Christmas town catered heavily to the rich. It is a cute little “European” resort town, that takes every sign to remind you that it is Europe condensed. It is the idyllic Christmas town. We see Santa driving the bus.

Hungry, we sailed on back, crawling over 1,000 feet in elevation.

We happen to pass by an empanada shop, where we order half a dozen empanadas. We end up demolishing them on the balcony, only pausing to down locally-brewed beer. I barely have time to catch my breath before realizing, with some regret, that I should have photographed the empanada, dripping in chile oil and butter and chorizo, a doughy disaster in my hand.