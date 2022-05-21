May Diaries

May 21st, 2022

“Remember when Saturday nights meant something?”

“I can’t believe you used to go to the club.”

“Me neither. For Christ’s sake, I have tinnitus.”

“For Christ’s sake.”

What a day. It felt like a burrito stuffed with too much filling, spilling, but you don’t want to lose the filling, so you get a small spoon to eat the rest of the burrito. It felt like that. Except with lawn care, de-plasticified weed whackers, quality pig time, Jasmine tea (our favorite boba place), pastries from the Taiwanese bakery, a home improvement store, a phone call, a drive around campus, another home improvement store, a visit to the Vietnamese supermarket, a drive to the Filipino fried chicken place, then to a family member’s place, and making beef bowls for dinner.

Overnight, he seems to have transformed into a “Dad.” I put “Dad” in quotation marks, because this is a childless situation. This, however, has not stopped him from fawning over lawn care, nifty mowers, tools, and subscriptions to the local home improvement store, where he fishes two free flashlights at the counter. There was a man looking at me while we checked out. I surreptitiously eased my way behind le beau, who, unbeknownst to me, was staring down the man, and when I looked up, the man complimented my handbag – “like 8 bit!” I said “thank you.”

We discovered this excellent 00’s/90’s rap and R&B playlist on Spotify. Well, le beau did. Gold School. I’ll share it for all the other cool people out there who might like a throwback to the good ol’ rap days.

Bizarre when the songs from your childhood are listed as “Gold School.” We listened intently to Stan, by Eminem, which I never paid much attention to. I was moved by the song Stan, and I know I am not the first to say that I stan Stan. I miss when rap was good, and not filled with autotuned mumblers.

As I mentally parse through today’s events – there were two highlights of today. The first was le beau mowing the lawn while I whacked the weeds in horrendous weather conditions. The second was sailing the sweets aisle of the Viet grocery store. That place was stocked with goodies. We found almond chocolates we haven’t seen in years and highly specific Lay’s flavors and coconut pandan mochi, which I selected for myself. I only found the place because I follow this one Instagram couple from New York that likes food and basketball. They shared a location tag last summer, and I was intrigued. Somehow I’ve been 30 minutes away from this place and never knew it. We’ll be back soon, though.

May 20th, 2022

There’s a meme called Whatchu talkin’ bout, Willis?

Over the past week, the meme’s been incorporated into our daily conversation. It has rapidly evolved into me being Willis, and being referred to as ‘Willis’ in all contexts.

“Good morning, Willis.”

“Can you take the laundry out of the hamper, Willis?”

“Get ready, Willis.”

The worst part – or best, depending on how you see things – is that I actually respond to ‘Willis.’ If somebody were to call ‘Willis’ in a crowd, I would probably turn around.

During my doctor’s appointment, le beau went to the local Wal Mart, where he found, serendipitously, a Whatchu talkin’ bout, Willis? mug, tucked in the back shelf. It was the only one left. Anticipating that I might be sad from my appointment – which I wasn’t – he bought the mug.

The appointment went well. I walked in with my 5 pages of charts and diagrams. I requested the procedures and pharmaceuticals, and received them. I also redirected the bill through insurance, where I learned there was a cap on how much I would pay, despite having a high deductible.

We drove all around town today. But it started and ended with lawn mowers. In the morning, we were both intoxicated by this tiny new battery-run lawn mower we ordered. Within the vast backyard, though, overrun with weeds, the tiny lawn mower was no match. After a long day of funny serendipities (a dog looking around the window as ‘I can see the world from this balcony’ played) we ended back at the home improvement store, buying saws and weed whackers and mowers.

Then I made chili and we shared a beer. Maybe we’ll watch a movie tonight.

May 19th, 2022

A few days ago I was able to reactive my old Tumblr account, which I used religiously for maybe 5-6 years, during its heyday. Then I was kicked off (seems to be a common theme. Too soon?) and thought I’d lost all the accrued jokes and memories and photos.

Then I emailed support – god, I forgot to respond to Clarence from Hello Fresh, I am so sorry Clarence – and Tumblr let me back in. I was speechless. 6 years after being kicked off the platform, I was back in. That day, I spent hours on my main Tumblr and photoblog Tumblr, exporting and saving and privating and sharing. It’s not like anyone’s on Tumblr anymore, or that anyone knows my Tumblr, or that anyone who does know my Tumblr cares that I have one. It’s more about having a personal archive, a memory capsule horsed on the Internet. It’s probably one of the few places I’m okay with showing my face. WordPress is not one of those places. For the sake of facial privacy, I probably won’t link the Tumblr here or anything. Although it starts with ‘puce,’ a pretty color.

I’ll devote a separate post to this whole Tumblr journey later.

May 18th, 2022

I feel stressed and indecisive. Being locked out of an account I want to permanently delete, but can’t, because I’ve been locked out, is exacerbating things. I know it’s very miniscule. In the grand scheme of things, it’s all a blip of dust in the sky. I still feel stressed about it. Sometimes I feel like I’m peeling through a hairball, stringing out every strand, agonizing over each millimeter. It makes my head hurt. But I know it’s just a hairball.

Maybe I can direct my attention towards other menial hairballs in life, so as to distract myself from this particular hairball.

At Home Depot there were giant fans. As I passed by them, I swirled my hair. Le beau captured it in slow-motion. omw to steal yo gurl, I captioned on Snapchat. Snapchat is the only platform where I feel remotely safe.

Our Hello Fresh delivery was today. But they didn’t arrive for quite some time. I emailed Hello Fresh. It had been 10 hours, and I wondered if the driver had maybe gotten lost or quit on the spot. Great Resignation and all. In 15 minutes, I received a long, heart-felt response from Clarence in customer service. I was taken aback and forgot to respond. Remind me to get back to Clarence tomorrow.

After our boba run, we listened to the AM stations. It felt like listening to every corner of society from the depths of a cottony ocean. The quality of sound was terrible, but the quality of station was excellent. We went from boppy Indian music to ambiguously racist (“I can’t tell if she’s been racist, or raceful.”) advertisements to a Mexican talk show.

One of my guinea pigs is getting tubby. Ever since he was ill in April – I was too distraught to write about it, but he has since recovered – he has been spoiled rotten. He refuses to jump hoops, now that he can get the tastiest grass without any effort. His tummy is visibly expanding. I love him very much, though, chubby or not. Today he curled up next to me, using my leg as a pillow.

I feel kind of bored. Boredom and summer go hand in hand. I should direct my energy towards something productive, but at the same time, I don’t want to. I finished 2 books in the past few days, if that counts for anything. Maybe I should find a show. Escapism sounds nice.

May 16th, 2022

Are you seriously reading a book, splayed on the couch, while eating a Fudgsicle?

I pretended not to hear him.

Lazy day. We went to Trader Joe’s this afternoon to secure ice pops. The trip turned into a mini grocery shopping spree, as I tossed in coffee cakes and jumbo shrimp. He’s developed a love for shrimp recently, and I’m trying to tentatively encourage the passion. I, on the other hand, have developed a somewhat unhealthy tendency to yell, “hell yeah, brother!” to express agreement. Normally it’s fine in private, but I forget I’m in public sometimes.

On the drive home, we went through an entire box of mini ice cream chocolate cones while discussing whether Jack Harlow would hypothetically be generous in bed.

May 15th, 2022

Summer is here! Not officially, but essentially. There’s the blistering heat and fresh lawn smell. Quintessential summery vibe. I like the way summer feels, how it’s slow and hot and lazy.

We went biking this evening. Le beau fixed the bikes yesterday – mine broke back in November, and we never got around to fixing it. Now mine is better than ever. It turns out that squeaky gears were the only thing preventing me from zipping and zooping around the trails. I feel wild and alive when we’re biking around, and I’m hoping we bike every day this summer.

On the downside, one of the neighbors approached him unexpectedly to jibber jabber while he was momentarily mask-less. Although it was outdoors, this means we’ll have a quarantine session. Oh, well. I’ve written about this a lot, I’m not keen on any degree of COVID risk. I have kept a mental tally of all the times I’ve gotten sick, and who got me sick. I still think back to December 2019, the last time I was sick, and how the person who got me sick ran track. I wouldn’t call it a grudge, but I also wouldn’t not call it a grudge.

Otherwise, it’s been a fun 2 weeks of the month. I started sharing tidbits of our mountain road trip on WordPress, and drafted something up for last month’s trip. In 1 year, we have been on 7 mini road trip/WFH jaunts. At home, we have resumed our regular routine – coffee in the morning, a few work hours in between, and driving around afterwards. We stopped by the local Mexican paleteria the other day and got sticky mangonadas and coconut lime paletas, which we ate at the garden.

Work has been slow. I don’t mind. I feel like I’m mostly riding a wave of time, where the hours and days all melt together. I slink from one activity to another. I’ve started on a stack of fresh books; we’ve been watching Netflix movies; I’ve been playing my Switch game; we’ve been cooking HelloFresh; and we’ve been hooked on this local tea/boba place. I have been living a largely catlike lifestyle, which these diaries document. I’d say I feel no shame about it, but I do, I do feel a bit of shame. I contribute, quite literally, nothing to society. Well, as much as an anti-social cat might. I should just enjoy it, though, right? Right. I should. Time to cook now.