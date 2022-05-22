I genuinely wish

there was a subscription service that would siphon thoughts from my brain. It would go something like this. Wake up. Siphoning service. Retain a realistic percentage of thoughts. Bumble around mindlessly.

I read somewhere that people have 6,000 thoughts a day. Another earlier study stated that we have 70,000. Although the discrepancy is concerning, the range sounds about right. Somewhere in the thousands. People have too many thoughts, and they need somewhere to go. That would be the slogan. Buy Siphon Brain Now.

These thoughts aren’t bad, though. Just incessant and annoying. The quantity. It’s bizarre. And they remain and ricochet. Ruminate. Like three monkeys in an empty adobe room with the echoey walls with all the toy instruments you could imagine. A symphony of musician monkeys. It’s cacophony.

I guess that’s the value of meditation. You’re not supposed to think at all. You’re supposed to imagine a big, fat dial that you turn down, like a sound switch in your brain. People have told me that they have fallen asleep while meditating. I can hardly sleep when I’m supposed to. I am trying so hard not to think that I can’t fall asleep.

I fall asleep by asking myself: where was I last night, again? And I imagine the big circular pool in the rectangular room. And I think of how the floor would be textured, carpeted. And I think of how nobody would be in the pool, not even me. And then I would fall asleep.

I used to fall asleep to the thought of ‘capsule hotels.’ At the time, I didn’t know they were called that. I discovered it a few years later. Once, in my dreams, I saw a vast space with small little rooms, about the side of a bed, where you’d live and fall asleep. I felt like a fuzzy bee in a hive. If I could sleep in a box, like a cat, or a pill capsule, like medical powder, I would.

This morning I woke up and started reading about cults. About midway, I started laughing. The way they portrayed the main person – I almost felt bed. A restraining order. A new life.I also felt bad for the cult leader, who welcomed the journalist into their home, not knowing the scathing article that’d follow. I looked up ‘psychosis’ shortly afterwards.

We went to the plant section of the home improvement store yesterday. I always insist that plants have a vibe. They really do. A sort of pleasant presence. Sort of warm, you know? Like honey. I’m serious. A dancey song from the 80’s came on, and we started dancing in the aisles. I looked for peonies. I felt like I was at a plant party, dancing with the plants. Everything in nature is always moving. Blades of grass, stem of a flower. Even mountains: they grow up to 2 inches a year. I learned that mountains form through destruction. When two plates collide, like the roof of a car in a crash.

I was having severe perspective issues in the mountains. During the whole trip, I couldn’t stop talking about insects and bacteria. Surrounded by rocks, mountains, lakes and beachside, I felt small. Bacteria small: like I was a staph infection crawling a giant’s flesh. Aphid small: like I was clinging to a ladybug shell. And I kept thinking of how, maybe, to aphid and ants, this is what their world looks like. Rocky. Beautiful. Serene. Cool, huh? Maybe their wounds and pebbles and sticks and shells are gorgeous entire worlds they inhabit. Vacations they take with their family. PTO at the mound.

I get kind of offended when le beau suggests that insects don’t feel. What do you mean, they don’t feel? Don’t you see the spider writhing? The ant flinching? The wasp diving? They measured the brain waves, he explained. Brain waves? I retorted. They can’t even tell the earth has consciousness, and they’re telling me insects don’t? I don’t believe it.

A bird just swooped under my feet to eat a crumb, scaring me. A bunny just crept out from under the fence.

Earth to Lu.

Finally, I am reading the New York Times, while feeling irrationally nervous. Because I refuse to pay for a subscription – probably nullifying the whole ‘brain siphoning’ idea, since I’d never pay for it – I use archive.is to read articles for free. The other day I found out that you can use Onion browser on Tor to read comments.

Maybe I should do brain dumps in the morning.